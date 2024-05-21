May 21, 2024 at 04:33 am EDT

Pacific Edge Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 23.91 million compared to NZD 19.62 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 29.29 million compared to NZD 26.12 million a year ago.

Net loss was NZD 29.54 million compared to NZD 26.97 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.036 compared to NZD 0.033 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.036 compared to NZD 0.033 a year ago.