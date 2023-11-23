Pacific Edge Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 13.1 million compared to NZD 8.71 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 16.58 million compared to NZD 13.59 million a year ago.

Net loss was NZD 15.25 million compared to NZD 10.57 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.019 compared to NZD 0.013 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.019 compared to NZD 0.013 a year ago.