Pacific Empire Minerals : Acquires 2% NSR Royalty

Pacific Empire Acquires 2% NSR Royalty February 2, 2022 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to report that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with EnGold Mines Ltd. ("EnGold") to sell the Company's 100% interest in the LLH1 mineral tenure (the "Red Property"), covering 1,315 hectares contiguous to EnGold's Lac La Hache Property in central British Columbia. "We are excited to have completed this transaction which provides PEMC with a 2% Net Smelter Return on prospective ground within EnGold's Lac La Hache Property," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO of Pacific Empire. Acquisition Terms PEMC has agreed to sell its 100% interest in the LLH1 mineral tenure by way of the Purchase Agreement for consideration of a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the claim, purchasable by EnGold at any time for $1,000,000. The area of the claim adjoins EnGold's Lac La Hache Property in the Cariboo region of British Columbia and is the same property as the tenures that were part of the "Red Joint Venture" entered into by EnGold & Pacific Empire in 2016 that ended in 2018.

Qualified Person Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein. About Pacific Empire Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of gold-enriched copper projects in British Columbia, is the culmination of perseverance through one of the longest bear markets in the resource industry. British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.