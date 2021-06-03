Pacific Empire Minerals Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a copper explorer in British Columbia, announces that, further to its April 22, 2021 news release, the Company has closed a second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of the oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $289,999.98. The aggregate gross proceeds from the Second Tranche and the first tranche of the Offering were $1,266,553.86.

The Company issued 4,833,333 units at a price of $0.06 per unit (the "Units") pursuant to the Second Tranche. In total, the Company issued 21,109,231 Units at a price of $0.06 per Unit pursuant to the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share ("Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until 5:00 pm (Pacific Time) on the date that is 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees to Haywood Securities Inc. consisting of $20,300.00 in cash and issued 338,333 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the issue date.

All securities are subject to a hold period that will expire on October 3, 2021. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and for exploration on the Company's flagship Jean Marie property.

"We anticipate an exciting year ahead," stated Pacific Empire's President and CEO, Brad Peters. "I believe that Pacific Empire is in a great spot, at the right time, with the right projects and a team positioned to take advantage of a resurgent copper market."

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of gold-enriched copper projects in British Columbia, is the culmination of perseverance through one of the longest bear markets in the resource industry.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

Tel: +1-604-356-6246

brad@pemcorp.ca

www.pemcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

