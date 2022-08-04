Pacific Empire Minerals : PEMC 2022 Management Information Circular 08/04/2022 | 03:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR for the ANNUAL AND SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 LEGAL_1:75201253.2 INFORMATION CIRCULAR OF THE ANNUAL AND SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 (Containing Information as at July 28, 2022 and in Canadian dollars, unless indicated otherwise) PERSONS MAKING THIS SOLICITATION OF PROXIES This Management Information Circular ("Circular") is provided in connection with the solicitation by the management of Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (the "Corporation") of proxies ("Proxies") and voting instruction forms ("VIFs") from shareholders ("Shareholders") of common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") in respect of the annual and special general meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held at the time and place and for the purposes set out in the notice of meeting (the "Notice of Meeting"). Although it is expected that the solicitation of Proxies and VIFs will be primarily by mail, Proxies and VIFs may also be solicited personally or by telephone, facsimile or other solicitation services. The costs of the solicitation of Proxies and VIFs will be borne by the Corporation. The Corporation has given notice of the Meeting in accordance with the "Notice and Access" procedures of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer of the Canadian securities administrators ("NI 54-101"). In accordance with NI 54-101, the Corporation has sent the Notice of Meeting and the Proxy or VIF, but not this Circular, directly to its registered Shareholders. Instead of mailing this Circular to Shareholders, the Corporation has posted the Circular on its website pursuant to the "Notice and Access" procedures of NI 54-101. Shareholders may request a paper copy of this Circular be sent to them by contacting the Corporation as set out under "Additional Information" at the end of this Circular. Pursuant to NI 54-101, arrangements have been made with brokerage houses and clearing agencies, custodians, nominees, fiduciaries, banks, trust companies, trustees and their agents, nominees and other intermediaries ("Intermediaries") to forward the Notice of Meeting and a VIF to each of the unregistered (beneficial) owners of the Common Shares held of record by Intermediaries that have consented to allow their addresses to be provided to the Corporation ("NOBOs"). The Corporation may reimburse the Intermediaries for reasonable fees and disbursements incurred by them in doing so. The Corporation does not intend to pay Intermediaries to forward the Notice of Meeting and VIF to those beneficial Shareholders that have refused to allow their address to be provided to the Corporation ("OBOs"). Accordingly, OBOs will not receive the Notice of Meeting and VIF unless their respective Intermediaries assume the cost of forwarding such documents to them. None of the directors of the Corporation have informed the Corporation's management in writing that they intend to oppose the approval of any of the matters set out in the Notice of Meeting. REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS Only persons registered as Shareholders in the Corporation's Central Security Register maintained by its registrar and transfer agent or duly appointed proxyholders of registered Shareholders ("Proxyholders") will be recognized, make motions or vote at the Meeting. LEGAL_1:75201253.2 - 2 - BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS The information set forth in this section is of significant importance as many Shareholders do not hold Common Shares in their own name. If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a Shareholder (a "Beneficial Shareholder") by a broker, those Common Shares, in all likelihood, will notbe registered in the Shareholder's name. It is more likely that such Common Shares will be registered under the name of an Intermediary. Common Shares held by Intermediaries on behalf of a broker's client can only be voted (for or against resolutions) at the direction of the Beneficial Shareholder. Without specific instructions, Intermediaries are prohibited from voting shares for the Beneficial Shareholders. Therefore, each Beneficial Shareholder should ensure that voting instructions are communicated to the appropriate party well in advance of the Meeting. As provided for NI 54-101, the Corporation has elected to obtain a list of its NOBOs from Intermediaries and deliver proxy-related materials directly to its NOBOs. As a result, NOBOs can expect to receive a scannable VIF instead of a Proxy. A VIF enables a Shareholder to provide instructions to the registered holder of its Common Shares as to how those shares are to be voted at the Meeting and allows the registered Shareholder of those Common Shares to provide a Proxy voting the Common Shares in accordance with those instructions. VIFs should be completed and returned in accordance with its instructions. As indicated in the VIF, Internet voting is also allowed. The results of the VIFs received from NOBOs will be tabulated and appropriate instructions respecting voting of Common Shares to be represented at the Meeting will be provided to the registered Shareholders. The forms of VIF requesting voting instructions supplied to Beneficial Shareholders are substantially similar to the Proxy provided directly to the registered Shareholders by the Corporation, however, their purpose is limited to instructing the registered Shareholder how to vote on behalf of the Beneficial Shareholder. A VIF has its own return instructions, which should be carefully followed by Beneficial Shareholders to ensure their Common Shares are voted at the Meeting. Most brokers now delegate responsibility for obtaining voting instructions from OBOs to Broadridge Investor Communications in Canada and the United States of America. Broadridge prepares a machine-readable VIF, mails the VIF and other proxy materials for the Meeting to OBOs and asks them to return the VIF to Broadridge. It then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Common Shares to be represented at the Meeting. A Beneficial Shareholder may use their VIF to vote their own Common Shares directly at the Meeting if the Beneficial Shareholder inserts their own name as the name of the person to represent them at the Meeting. The VIF must be returned to Computershare, Broadridge or other Intermediary well in advance of the meeting to have the Common Shares voted. Beneficial Shareholders should carefully follow the instructions set out in the VIF including those regarding when and where the VIF is to be delivered. Shareholders with any questions respecting the voting of Common Shares held through a broker or other Intermediary, should contact that broker or other Intermediary for assistance. LEGAL_1:75201253.2 - 3 - UNITED STATES SHAREHOLDERS This solicitation of Proxies and VIFs involves securities of a company located in Canada and is being effected in accordance with the corporate and securities laws of the province of British Columbia, Canada. The proxy solicitation rules under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are not applicable to the Corporation or this solicitation. Shareholders should be aware that disclosure and proxy solicitation requirements under the securities laws of British Columbia, Canada differ from the disclosure and proxy solicitation requirements under United States securities laws. The enforcement by Shareholders of civil liabilities under United States federal securities laws may be affected adversely by the fact that the Corporation is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), some of its directors and its executive officers are residents of Canada and a substantial portion of its assets and the assets of such persons are located outside the United States. Shareholders may not be able to sue a foreign company or its officers or directors in a foreign court for violations of United States federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel a foreign company and its officers and directors to subject themselves to a judgment by a United States court. APPOINTMENT OF PROXYHOLDERS AND COMPLETION AND REVOCATION OF PROXIES AND VIFS Only persons registered as Shareholders in the Corporation's Central Security Register maintained by its registrar and transfer agent or duly appointed proxyholders of registered Shareholders will be recognized or may make motions or vote at the Meeting. The persons named (the "Management Designees") in the Proxy or VIF have been selected by the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") and have agreed to represent, as Proxyholder, the Shareholders appointing them. A Shareholder has the right to designate a person (who need not be a Shareholder and, for a VIF, can be the appointing Shareholder) other than the Management Designees as their Proxyholder to represent them at the Meeting. Such right may be exercised by inserting in the space provided for that purpose on the Proxy or VIF the name of the person to be designated and by deleting therefrom the names of the Management Designees or, if the Shareholder is a registered Shareholder, by completing another proper form of Proxy and delivering the Proxy or VIF in accordance with its instructions. Such Shareholder should notify the nominee of the appointment, obtain the nominee's consent to act as Proxyholder and provide instructions on how their Common Shares are to be voted. The nominee should bring personal identification with them to the Meeting. A Shareholder may indicate the manner in which the Proxyholders are to vote on behalf of the Shareholder, if a poll is held, by marking an "X" in the appropriate space of the Proxy. If both spaces are left blank, the Proxy will be voted as recommended by management for any matter requiring a "For" or "Against" vote, and in favour of the matter for any matter requiring a "For" or "Withhold" vote. The Proxy, when properly signed, confers discretionary authority with respect to amendments or variations to the matters identified in the Notice of Meeting. As at the date of this Circular, the Corporation's management is not aware that any amendments or variations are to be presented at the Meeting. If any amendments or variations to such matters should properly come before the Meeting, the Proxies hereby solicited will be voted as recommended by management. LEGAL_1:75201253.2 - 4 - To be valid, the Proxy or VIF must be dated and executed by the Shareholder or an attorney authorized in writing, with proof of such authorization attached (where an attorney executed the Proxy or VIF). The completed Proxy or VIF must then be returned in accordance with its instructions. Proxies (but not VIFs, unless the VIF has Computershare's name and address on the top right corner of the first page) and proof of authorization can also be delivered to the Corporation's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Attn: Proxy Department), by fax within North America at 1-866-249-7775, outside North America at (+1) 416-263-9524, by mail to 9th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, Canada or by hand delivery to 3rd Floor, 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3B9, Canada at least 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Proxies and VIFs received after that time may be accepted or rejected by the Chairman of the Meeting in the Chairman's discretion, and the Chairman is under no obligation to accept or reject late Proxies. A Proxy will be revoked by a Shareholder personally attending at the Meeting and voting their Common Shares. A Shareholder may also revoke their Proxy in respect of any matter upon which a vote has not already been held by depositing an instrument in writing (which includes an Proxy bearing a later date) executed by the Shareholder or by their authorized attorney in writing, or, if the Shareholder is a company, under its corporate seal by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized, at the office of the transfer agent at one of Computershare's addresses set out above, the office of the Corporation (Attn: Kim Casswell) at Suite 501, 543 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1X8, Canada (or by fax to (+1) 604-688-1157) or the registered office of the Corporation at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP (Attn: Patrick Sullivan), Suite 1700, 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2E9, Canada (or by fax to (+1) 778-785-2745) at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the date of the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, or by depositing the instrument in writing with the Chairman of such Meeting, prior to the commencement of the Meeting or of any adjournment thereof. VIFs may only be revoked in accordance with their specific instructions. VOTING OF PROXIES AND VIFS Voting at the Meeting will be by making a verbal statement of Yes / In Favour or No / Against, each registered Shareholder and each Proxyholder having one vote, unless a poll is required (if the number of Shares represented by Proxies and VIFs that are to be voted against a motion are greater than 5% of the votes that could be cast at the Meeting) or requested, whereupon each registered Shareholder and Proxyholder is entitled to one vote for each Share held or represented, respectively. Each Shareholder may instruct their Proxyholder how to vote their Shares by completing the blanks on the Proxy or VIF. All Shares represented at the Meeting by properly executed Proxies and VIFs will be voted or withheld from voting when a poll is requested or required and, where a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon has been specified in the Proxy or VIF, such Shares will be voted in accordance with such specification. In the absence of any such specification on the Proxy or VIF as to voting, the Management Designees, if named as Proxyholder or nominee, will vote in favour of the matters set out therein. The Proxy or VIF confers discretionary authority upon the Management Designees, or other person named as Proxyholder, with respect to amendments to or variations of matters identified in the Notice of Meeting. As of the date hereof, the Corporation is not aware of any amendments to, variations of or other matters which may come before the Meeting. LEGAL_1:75201253.2 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:27:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP. 03:38p PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC 2022 Voting Instruction Form - English PU 03:28p PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC 2022 Management Information Circular PU 03:28p PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC 2022 Notice of Annual & Special General Meeting PU 03:18p PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC 2022 Proxy - Englich PU 07/29 PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC Annual MD&A March 31, 2022 PU 07/29 PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC Annual CFO Certificate March 31, 2022 PU 07/29 PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC Annual CEO Certificate March 31, 2022 PU 07/29 PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC Annual Financial Statements March 31, 2022 PU 07/29 Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31.. CI 06/30 PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC Advance Notice of 2022 AGM PU