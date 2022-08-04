Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEMC   CA6942131096

PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP.

(PEMC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:23 2022-08-04 pm EDT
0.0300 CAD    0.00%
03:38pPACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC 2022 Voting Instruction Form - English
PU
03:28pPACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC 2022 Management Information Circular
PU
03:28pPACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC 2022 Notice of Annual & Special General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Empire Minerals : PEMC 2022 Voting Instruction Form - English

08/04/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP.

Security Class

Holder Account Number

-------

Fold

Voting Instruction Form ("VIF") - Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022

NON-REGISTERED (BENEFICIAL) SECURITYHOLDERS

  1. We are sending to you the enclosed proxy-related materials that relate to a meeting of the holders of the series or class of securities that are held on your behalf by the intermediary identified above. Unless you attend the meeting and vote in person, your securities can be voted only by management, as proxy holder of the registered holder, in accordance with your instructions.
  2. We are prohibited from voting these securities on any of the matters to be acted upon at the meeting without your specific voting instructions. In order for these securities to be voted at the meeting, it will be necessary for us to have your specific voting instructions. Please complete and return the information requested in this VIF to provide your voting instructions to us promptly.
  3. If you want to attend the meeting and vote in person, please write your name in the place provided for that purpose in this form. You can also write the name of someone else whom you wish to attend the meeting and vote on your behalf. Unless prohibited by law, the person whose name is written in the space provided will have full authority to present matters to the meeting and vote on all matters that are presented at the meeting, even if those matters are not set out in this form or the information circular. Consult a legal advisor if you wish to modify the authority of that person in any way. If you require help, please contact the Registered Representative who services your account.
  4. This VIF should be signed by you in the exact manner as your name appears on the VIF. If these voting instructions are given on behalf of a body corporate set out the full legal name of the body corporate, the name and position of the person giving voting instructions on behalf of the body corporate and the address for service of the body corporate.
  5. If a date is not inserted in the space provided on the reverse of this VIF, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it was mailed by management to you.
  6. When properly signed and delivered, securities represented by this VIF will be voted as directed by you, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, and the VIF appoints the Management Nominees, the VIF will direct the voting of the securities to be made as recommended in the documentation provided by Management for the meeting.
  7. Unless prohibited by law, this VIF confers discretionary authority on the appointee to vote as the appointee sees fit in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the notice of meeting or other matters as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
  8. By providing voting instructions as requested, you are acknowledging that you are the beneficial owner of, and are entitled to instruct us with respect to the voting of, these securities.
  9. If you have any questions regarding the enclosed documents, please contact the Registered Representative who services your account.
  10. This VIF should be read in conjunction with the information circular and other proxy materials provided by Management.

-------

Fold

VIFs submitted must be received by 10:00 am, Pacific Time, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

VOTE USING THE INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!

To Vote Using the Internet

  • Go to the following web site: www.investorvote.com
  • Smartphone?
    Scan the QR code to vote now.

If you vote by the Internet, DO NOT mail back this VIF.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may choose an appointee other than the Management appointees named on the reverse of this VIF. Instead of mailing this VIF, you may choose to vote using the Internet.

To vote by the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.

CONTROL NUMBER

Appointee(s)

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

OR

If you wish to attend in person or appoint

(the "Corporation") hereby appoint: Brad Peters, President and Chief

someone else to attend on your behalf,

Executive Officer, or failing this person, Kim Casswell, Corporate

print your name or the name of your

Secretary (the "Management Nominees")

appointee in this space (see Note #3 on

reverse).

as my/our appointee to attend, act and to vote in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the appointee sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Corporation to be held by way of teleconference call only, on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10:00 am, Pacific Time and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

For Against

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of Directors at three (3).

2. Election of Directors

-------

Fold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

01. Brad Peters

02. Peter Schloo

03. Samantha Shorter

Withhold

For

3. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

For Against

4. Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan

To consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution approving the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan to take effect and replace the Corporation's current 10% rolling stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Circular.

-------

Fold

Authorized Signature(s) - This section must be completed for your

Signature(s)

Date

instructions to be executed.

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any VIF previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the VIF appoints the Management Nominees, this VIF will be voted as recommended by Management.

Interim Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

Annual Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

If you are not mailing back your VIF, you may register online to receive the above financial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

P Q O Q

3 4 4 4 3 1

A R 1

Disclaimer

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP.
03:38pPACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC 2022 Voting Instruction Form - English
PU
03:28pPACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC 2022 Management Information Circular
PU
03:28pPACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC 2022 Notice of Annual & Special General Meeting
PU
03:18pPACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC 2022 Proxy - Englich
PU
07/29PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC Annual MD&A March 31, 2022
PU
07/29PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC Annual CFO Certificate March 31, 2022
PU
07/29PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC Annual CEO Certificate March 31, 2022
PU
07/29PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC Annual Financial Statements March 31, 2022
PU
07/29Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31..
CI
06/30PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS : PEMC Advance Notice of 2022 AGM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,97 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2022 1,22 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,71 M 2,11 M 2,11 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brad Peters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas L. Reed Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schloo Independent Non-Executive Director
Samantha Shorter Director
Kim C. Casswell Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP.-14.29%2
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.96%135 223
RIO TINTO PLC-1.91%97 436
GLENCORE PLC18.96%70 601
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.89%40 868
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)52.10%39 078