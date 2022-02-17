Pacific Empire Minerals : Provides Corporate Outlook

Pacific Empire Provides Corporate Outlook February 17, 2022 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide an overview of its achievements during the 2021 exploration season and a corporate outlook on upcoming exploration activities. Pacific Empire has strengthened its portfolio through staking prospective projects, converting its interest in the Stars property and the Red property to royalties and cash, and advancing our flagship Jean Marie project through systematic target development during 2021. The focus for 2022 will be at Jean Marie where permits have been submitted for diamond drilling at the two highest ranking targets. Partner-funded exploration at the Pinnacle project is expected to continue during 2022. 2021 Highlights Completed the first high-resolution, magnetic gradient, radiometric, and VLF-EM airborne geophysical survey at Jean Marie covering 128 sq-km

Completed bedrock and surficial geological mapping at Jean Marie

Completed Light Detection and Ranging ("LIDAR") survey at Jean Marie

Completed target development at Jean Marie identifying two priority targets for diamond drilling

Completed fertility analysis and age dating in collaboration with The Mineral Deposit Research Unit

Increased land position at Jean Marie from 7,357 hectares to 12,610 hectares

Converted 50% ownership in the Stars property to a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") and $350,000 cash whereby one-half (1%) of the NSR may be purchased for $1M

Acquired the Abby property through staking

Added key personnel by appointing Mr. Thomas Hawkins as Vice President of Exploration and Ms. Samantha Shorter as a Director and Chair of Audit Committee

Updated website launched ( pemcorp.ca 2022 Exploration Plans Commence diamond drilling at Jean Marie on Targets 1 & 2

Complete target development at eastern and northern target areas of Jean Marie

President and CEO of Pacific Empire. "We were also pleasantly surprised by initial observations in the eastern and northern areas of the property and intend to work towards developing additional targets, if warranted, in these areas." Kitimat Project Pacific Empire has been informed by CAVU Mining Corp. (CAVU: TSX-V) that CAVU will be terminating the option to earn a 100% interest in the Kitimat project. During 2021, CAVU reprocessed historical geophysical data including Aerodat, IP, and VTEM surveys for which digital data were available. Qualified Person Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

Clarification Pacific Empire would like to clarify a statement made in its news release dated February 2, 2022, which indicated that its 2% net smelter return royalty on the Red property was "purchasable by EnGold at any time for $1,000,000". As noted above, only one-half (1%) of such 2% net smelter return royalty may be purchased for $1,000,000 by Engold, thereby leaving Pacific Empire with a 1% net smelter return royalty on the Red property if such purchase option is exercised by Engold. About Pacific Empire Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of gold-enriched copper projects in British Columbia, is the culmination of perseverance through one of the longest bear markets in the resource industry. British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.