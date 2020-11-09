Pacific Ethanol : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net income of $14.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $34.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA for the second half of 2020 expected to be in the range of $50 to $70 million

Total debt reduced by $29.3 million during the quarter



SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

'We have realigned our business around specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, focusing on the stable growth markets of Health, Home & Beauty, Food and Beverage and Essential Ingredients,' said Mike Kandris, Pacific Ethanol's CEO. 'Our 3rd quarter net income of $14.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $34.1 million reflect our efforts to reposition the company to produce sustainable and profitable results going forward. We have successfully transitioned production at our Pekin, Illinois campus to approximately 50% specialty alcohols. We are further expanding capacity at our Pekin facility and investing in quality assurance and certifications to expand addressable customers and markets to further build our business.

'To support these efforts, we raised $75 million in October through an equity offering, the net proceeds of which will significantly reduce legacy debt, improve our balance sheet, and be accretive to 2020 earnings per share on a pro forma basis. We took a further step with the recently announced agreement to sell the grain handling assets at our Burley, Idaho plant for $10 million, which will monetize idled assets at an accretive value. The proceeds will be used to prepay debt.

'We have many attractive reinvestment opportunities which we can complete with the support of our strengthened balance sheet. For example, we are investing in a capacity expansion of our yeast facility to increase annual production by 15%. We expect to complete this project by the third quarter of 2021.'

'We are reaffirming our second half of 2020 guidance of Adjusted EBITDA between $50 and $70 million dollars and $66 and $86 million dollars for the full year,' stated Bryon McGregor, Pacific Ethanol's CFO. 'The majority of our 2021 specialty alcohol production has already been contracted at fixed prices for terms of one year or more. We expect long-term tailwinds from continued growth in demand for specialty alcohols and essential ingredients.'

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to 2019

Net sales were $204.7 million, compared to $365.2 million.

Cost of goods sold was $183.8 million, compared to $380.0 million.

Gross profit was $20.9 million, compared to a gross loss of $14.8 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.4 million, compared to $8.7 million.

Operating income was $26.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $23.5 million.

Income available to common stockholders was $14.9 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to a loss of $27.6 million, or $0.58 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $34.1 million, compared to negative $12.4 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $38.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $19.0 million at December 31, 2019. Subsequent to the third quarter, on October 28, 2020, the company closed an underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants and concurrent private offering of warrants, for net proceeds of approximately $70.0 million.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to 2019

Net sales were $728.2 million, compared to $1.1 billion.

Cost of goods sold was $689.0 million, compared to $1.1 billion.

Gross profit was $39.2 million, compared to a gross loss of $13.1 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $25.2 million, compared to $23.6 million.

Operating income was $25.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $36.8 million.

Income available to common stockholders was $4.1 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a loss of $48.8 million, or $1.04 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $50.6 million, compared to negative $3.6 million.



ThirdQuarter 2020 Results Conference Call

About Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty, Food & Beverage, Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. The company's customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. Pacific Ethanol's subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all specialty alcohol products for Pacific Ethanol's distilleries as well as fuel grade ethanol for third parties. Pacific Ethanol's subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers grains. For more information please visit www.pacificethanol.com.

PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 204,727 $ 365,160 $ 728,205 $ 1,067,264 Cost of goods sold 183,797 379,976 688,983 1,080,398 Gross profit (loss) 20,930 (14,816 ) 39,222 (13,134 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,404 ) (8,687 ) (25,245 ) (23,630 ) Gain on litigation settlement 11,750 - 11,750 - Income (loss) from operations 26,276 (23,503 ) 25,727 (36,764 ) Interest expense, net (4,199 ) (5,163 ) (14,153 ) (15,014 ) Fair value adjustments (6,856 ) - (7,497 ) - Other income (expense), net (6 ) (407 ) (1,164 ) 254 Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes 15,215 (29,073 ) 2,913 (51,524 ) Benefit for income taxes - - - - Consolidated net income (loss) 15,215 (29,073 ) 2,913 (51,524 ) Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interests - 1,747 2,166 3,662 Net income (loss) attributed to Pacific Ethanol, Inc. $ 15,215 $ (27,326 ) $ 5,079 $ (47,862 ) Preferred stock dividends $ (319 ) $ (319 ) $ (949 ) $ (946 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 14,896 $ (27,645 ) $ 4,130 $ (48,808 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.25 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.07 $ (1.04 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.24 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.07 $ (1.04 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 58,503 47,777 55,620 47,030 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 61,699 47,777 57,958 47,030

PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,730 $ 18,997 Accounts receivable, net 44,465 74,307 Inventories 37,706 60,600 Prepaid inventory 1,215 1,528 Assets held-for-sale 6,920 69,764 Derivative instruments 5,792 2,438 Other current assets 2,887 4,430 Total current assets 137,715 232,064 Property and equipment, net 306,251 332,526 Other Assets: Right of use operating lease assets, net 21,710 24,346 Notes receivable 15,624 - Assets held-for-sale - 16,500 Intangible assets 2,678 2,678 Other assets 5,484 4,381 Total other assets 45,496 47,905 Total Assets $ 489,462 $ 612,495

PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

September 30, December 31, LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2020 2019 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 17,582 $ 29,277 Accrued liabilities 11,721 22,331 Current portion - operating leases 2,541 3,457 Current portion - long-term debt 74,900 63,000 Liabilities held-for-sale - 34,413 Derivative instruments - 1,860 Other current liabilities 8,361 6,060 Total current liabilities 115,105 160,398 Long-term debt, net of current portion 87,989 180,795 Operating leases, net of current portion 19,659 21,171 Other liabilities 21,493 23,086 Total Liabilities 244,246 385,450 Stockholders' Equity: Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;

Series A: 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 1 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized;

63,484 and 55,508 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 63 56 Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized;

1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Additional paid-in capital 963,606 942,307 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,370 ) (2,370 ) Accumulated deficit (716,084 ) (720,214 ) Total Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 245,216 219,780 Noncontrolling Interests - 7,265 Total Stockholders' Equity 245,216 227,045 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 489,462 $ 612,495

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributed to Pacific Ethanol $ 15,215 $ (27,326 ) $ 5,079 $ (47,862 ) Adjustments: Interest expense, net* 4,003 5,163 13,785 15,014 Fair value adjustments 6,856 - 7,497 - Benefit for income taxes - - - - Depreciation and amortization expense* 8,049 9,751 24,254 29,232 Total adjustments 18,908 14,914 45,536 44,246 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,123 $ (12,412 ) $ 50,615 $ (3,616 ) ________________

* Adjusted for noncontrolling interests.

Commodity Price Performance

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Production gallons sold (in millions) 43.5 130.1 223.0 365.6 Third party gallons sold (in millions) 76.7 80.2 212.9 258.3 Total gallons sold (in millions) 120.2 210.3 435.9 623.9 Total gallons produced (in millions) 45.2 124.2 209.1 368.0 Production capacity utilization 40 % 82 % 54 % 81 % Average ethanol sales price per gallon $ 1.71 $ 1.61 $ 1.60 $ 1.59 Average CBOT ethanol price per gallon $ 1.27 $ 1.41 $ 1.20 $ 1.38 Corn cost - CBOT equivalent $ 3.29 $ 3.85 $ 3.49 $ 3.80 Average basis 0.22 0.47 0.29 0.42 Delivered cost of corn $ 3.51 $ 4.32 $ 3.78 $ 4.22 Total co-product tons sold (in thousands) 255.5 720.4 1,177.5 2,096.0 Co-product return % (1) 50.2 % 30.9 % 44.6 % 35.1 % ________________

(1) Co-product revenue as a percentage of delivered cost of corn.

