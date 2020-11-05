Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that management expects to participate in the following virtual investor events in November.
Stifel 2020 Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference, November 12, 2020
11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, November 17, 2020
Presentation materials will be made concurrently available at the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.pacificethanol.com.
To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conferences, please contact your Stifel or Craig-Hallum representative.
About Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty, Food & Beverage, Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. The company's customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. Pacific Ethanol's subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all specialty alcohol products for Pacific Ethanol's distilleries as well as fuel grade ethanol for third parties. Pacific Ethanol's subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers grains. For more information please visit www.pacificethanol.com.
Company IR Contact:
IR Agency Contact:
Media Contact:
Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
Moriah Shilton
Paul Koehler
916-403-2755
LHA
Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
Investorrelations@pacificethanol.com
415-433-3777
916-403-2790
paulk@pacificethanol.com
Source: Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
Released November 5, 2020
