Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pacific Ethanol, Inc.    PEIX

PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.

(PEIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pacific Ethanol : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 08:37am EST
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Download as PDFNovember 05, 2020 8:30am EST

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that management expects to participate in the following virtual investor events in November.

  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference, November 12, 2020
  • 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, November 17, 2020

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available at the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.pacificethanol.com.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conferences, please contact your Stifel or Craig-Hallum representative.

About Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty, Food & Beverage, Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. The company's customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. Pacific Ethanol's subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all specialty alcohol products for Pacific Ethanol's distilleries as well as fuel grade ethanol for third parties. Pacific Ethanol's subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers grains. For more information please visit www.pacificethanol.com.

Company IR Contact: IR Agency Contact: Media Contact:
Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Moriah Shilton Paul Koehler
916-403-2755 LHA Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
Investorrelations@pacificethanol.com 415-433-3777 916-403-2790
paulk@pacificethanol.com
Source: Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Released November 5, 2020

Disclaimer

Pacific Ethanol Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 13:36:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.
08:37aPACIFIC ETHANOL : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PU
08:31aPACIFIC ETHANOL : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
08:30aPacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
11/04PACIFIC ETHANOL : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
11/03PACIFIC ETHANOL : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
11/03PACIFIC ETHANOL : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
11/03Pacific Ethanol to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
10/29PACIFIC ETHANOL : Announces Closing of $75 Million Equity Offerings
AQ
10/28PACIFIC ETHANOL : Announces Closing of $75 Million Equity Offerings
PU
10/28Pacific Ethanol Announces Closing of $75 Million Equity Offerings
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 968 M - -
Net income 2020 24,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 389 M 389 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,50 $
Last Close Price 5,68 $
Spread / Highest target 261%
Spread / Average Target 190%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Kandris President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
William L. Jones Chairman
Bryon T. McGregor Chief Financial Officer
Neil M. Koehler Director
John L. Prince Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.773.85%389
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.91.61%2 029
ITM POWER PLC275.53%1 655
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG67.92%1 452
QUANTAFUEL ASA169.65%674
GREEN PLAINS INC.-4.93%523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group