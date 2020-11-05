Pacific Ethanol : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that management expects to participate in the following virtual investor events in November.



Stifel 2020 Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference, November 12, 2020

11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, November 17, 2020

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available at the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.pacificethanol.com.

About Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty, Food & Beverage, Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. The company's customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. Pacific Ethanol's subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all specialty alcohol products for Pacific Ethanol's distilleries as well as fuel grade ethanol for third parties. Pacific Ethanol's subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers grains. For more information please visit www.pacificethanol.com.

