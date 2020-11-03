?>
PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.

(PEIX)
Pacific Ethanol : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results

11/03/2020 | 08:40am EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of market on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question and answer session.

The webcast for the call can be accessed from Pacific Ethanol's website at www.pacificethanol.com. To gain immediate access to the call, bypass the operator and avoid the queue, you may pre-register by clicking here. Alternatively, you may dial the following number up to twenty minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 and reference 9127549.

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the webcast will be archived for replay on Pacific Ethanol's website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 through 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056. International callers should dial 00-1 (404) 537-3406. The pass code will be 9127549.

About Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty, Food & Beverage, Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. The company's customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. Pacific Ethanol's subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all specialty alcohol products for Pacific Ethanol's distilleries as well as fuel grade ethanol for third parties. Pacific Ethanol's subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers grains. For more information please visit www.pacificethanol.com.

Company IR Contact: IR Agency Contact: Media Contact:
Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Moriah Shilton Paul Koehler
916-403-2755 LHA Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
Investorrelations@pacificethanol.com 415-433-3777 916-403-2790
paulk@pacificethanol.com
Source: Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Released November 3, 2020

Disclaimer

Pacific Ethanol Inc. published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 13:39:02 UTC

