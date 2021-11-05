Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Pacific Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFLC   US6942751081

PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PFLC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of the Pacific board member, John Van Dijk, passes away

11/05/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABERDEEN, Wash., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that Bank of the Pacific announces the passing of board member, John Van Dijk. John recently passed away at his home in Palm Springs due to complications from cancer. John’s distinguished career with the Bank spanned 25 years as a board member and employee and he was pivotal to the Bank’s growth and success.

John joined the Bank in 1996 as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In November 2004, John was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer and served in that role until his retirement in December 2012. He was also the Corporate Secretary of the holding company, Pacific Financial Corporation from 1997 to 2012. Prior to joining the Bank, he was employed in the thrift industry for 18 years. John also served on the Board of Directors for the Community Bankers of Washington and was an active member of the Grays Harbor Country Club. Following his retirement from the Bank, John joined the Bank board in 2013 where he continued to provide leadership and guidance, including chair of the audit committee.

Bank President and CEO, Denise Portmann, said when remembering John, “I had the honor and privilege to know him and work with him for many years. He was a mentor and friend.” She went on to say, “John had a special way about him that made people feel welcome and he always made employees feel important regardless of their position in the Bank. He was a big champion of our values and will be dearly missed.” 

Bank of the Pacific sends their deepest sympathies to the Van Dijk family; wife Jane Van Dijk, sons Ron (Cara), Don and Josh, and grandchildren Ben and Gracie.

Bank of the Pacific offers consumer banking products, residential mortgage origination and commercial banking services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of $1.29 billion and operated fifteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operates loan production offices in the communities of Bellingham, Tacoma, Olympia and Burlington in Washington and Salem and Eugene in Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

For more information contact:
Denise Portmann, President and CEO, 360.537.4052



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION
02:51pBank of the Pacific board member, John Van Dijk, passes away
GL
02:51pBank of the Pacific board member, John Van Dijk, passes away
GL
10/28Pacific Financial Corp Earns $2.6 Million, or $0.25 per Diluted Share, for Third Quarte..
AQ
10/28Pacific Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on November 25,..
CI
10/28Pacific Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
07/29Pacific Financial Corp Earns $3.7 Million, or $0.36 per Diluted Share, for Second Quart..
GL
07/29Pacific Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
07/29Pacific Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on August 26, 2..
CI
07/29Pacific Financial Corporation Reports Net Charge Offs for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
07/29Tranche Update on Pacific Financial Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Octo..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 53,8 M - -
Net income 2020 11,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,78x
Yield 2020 4,26%
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,13x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 100%
Chart PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pacific Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Denise J. Portmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carla F. Tucker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randy W. Rognlin Chairman
Thomas C. Baker Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Edward T. Eng Chief Administration Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION23.54%120
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.20%497 342
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.15%387 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%243 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.75%204 677
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.73%201 834