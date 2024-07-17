Pacific Financial Corporation announced the recent appointment of Peter (Pete) Dworkin to the company's Board of Directors, and to the Board of Bank of the Pacific. Mr. Dworkin is a highly regarded attorney and brings more than 24 years of legal experience to the board, with a solid background in real estate contracts, administrative land use issues as well as commercial and civil litigation and criminal prosecution. Pete is deeply grounded in Whatcom County and the Bellingham community where he served for 14 years on the board of Whatcom County Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services with two separate terms as board president.

Mr. Dworkin earned his bachelor of arts in Political Science from Western Washington University in 1996, and his juris doctorate in law from the University of Oregon in 2000 with honors (Order of the Coif). He currently resides in Bellingham where he practices law and represents clients in the various courts and counties in northwest Washington.