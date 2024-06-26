PG&E is connecting customers with important discounts, financial assistance programs and other resources to help manage monthly energy bills. Weekly, we provide updates on the variety of support options available to them. This week, we're highlighting two bill assistance programs for income-qualified customers: Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) and the Arrearage Management Plan (AMP), a debt forgiveness program.
