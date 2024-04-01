PG&E Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its first quarter 2024 results. The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast. The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website. What: First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

When: Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx A replay of the live conference call and webcast will be available at http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . Alternatively, a toll-free replay of the conference call may be accessed shortly after the live call through May 2, 2024 by dialing (800) 770-2030. Confirmation code 92587 will be required to access the replay. Please contact Investor Relations at invrel@pge-corp.com if you have any