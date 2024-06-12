By Adrienne Moore PG&E understands how important it is for new and existing electric vehicle (EV) drivers to manage their energy costs and monthly bills. From EV rebates to home charging equipment to EV rate plans, these money-saving programs are available right now. Check the Savings Center tab each week to learn more about the additional resources PG&E customers can benefit from right now and in the months ahead to save money.
