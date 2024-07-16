PG&E offers a variety of ways to help customers become more energy-efficient and save money on their monthly bills. This week, we're helping qualifying customers access backup portable batteries and energy-efficient products so they can make cost-effective improvements at home. Check the Savings Center tab each week to learn more about the additional programs PG&E customers can benefit from right now to save money.
[...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Disclaimer
Pacific Gas and Electric Company published this content on
16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
16 July 2024 21:21:08 UTC.