Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility) is an energy company. The Utility generates electricity and provides electric transmission and distribution services throughout its service area in northern and central California to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers. It provides electricity, transmission, and distribution services in its service area. Customers also can obtain electricity from alternative providers such as municipalities, as well as from self-generation resources, such as rooftop solar installations. It provides natural gas transportation services to core customers, such as small commercial and residential customers and to non-core customers, such as industrial, large commercial, and natural gas-fired electric generation facilities that are connected to the Utilityâs gas system in its service area. Core customers can purchase natural gas procurement service from either the Utility or non-utility third-party gas procurement service providers.

Sector Electric Utilities