By Andria Borba

It was nearly midnight on June 15 when Jackson based troubleman Mark McCartney got called to an outage on the Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS)-enabled Pine Grove 1102 circuit in Amador County.

In the dark of night, while attempting to conduct a patrol on foot and in his truck, McCartney made the decision to wait until daylight to fully inspect the lines using a helicopter, keeping the power on the EPSS-enabled circuit off.

"Mark felt like he was going to miss something because he was patrolling in the dark under a heavy canopy of trees. Mark lives in the area and has personal experience with the Butte fire," said Mindy Meyer, electric superintendent in the Stockton Division.

Early the next morning, a Jackson-based line crew discovered the problem on foot patrol while waiting for air support - a large limb had broken off a black oak tree and took out six spans of wire. That vegetation falling is what caused the EPSS-enabled device to operate automatically and shutoff power in less than one-tenth of a second. The downed spans were located in steep, uneven terrain with lots of vegetation. If the circuit did not lock out like it did, it could have been a very different story. Had an ignition occurred it might've been difficult to gain control over," said Meyer.

"This outage, in this location without EPSS could have easily resulted in an ignition. We've seen numerous examples where EPSS almost certainly stopped a fire and this is one of those examples," said Dave Canny, senior director, wildfire mitigation.

EPSS is a proven wildfire prevention tool. In 2022, there was a 68% reduction in ignition on EPSS-enabled powerlines. By stopping ignitions, EPSS is preventing wildfires from starting and spreading. If ignitions do occur, the size of fire is typically very small thanks to EPSS. In 2022, there was a 99% percent decrease in acres impacted by ignitions,** despite dry conditions.

"We are not resting on our laurels. We are continuing to drive down risk for our communities and hometowns," Canny said.

The outage on Pine Grove 1102 is a good example of EPSS doing exactly what it was engineered to do.

"It's an example of why EPSS is a good thing. There are in fact times that it could be saving us, saving our communities, saving our hometowns," said Meyer, a 22-year PG&E employee.

There are 10 troublemen in the Stockton division who primarily work on EPSS outages.

"When our own employees are the ones who see it working, they really get it. They're engaged. They care. It's a reality for them and they want to do the right thing," Meyer said. "To me it shows that our employees and the culture we have does embody the company's virtues."

Canny added: "This outage, in this place without EPSS, could've been bad. We've got multiple examples of where EPSS almost certainly stopped a fire and this is one of those examples."

*CPUC-reportable ignitions in High Fire-Threat Districts on primary distribution powerlines while EPSS is enabled (compared to the weather-normalized 2018-2020 average)

**As measured by fire size from electric distribution equipment (compared to the 2018-2020 average).