News 
Press Releases

Pacific Gas and Electric : Another Winter Storm This Week Brings Rain, Snow and Possible Flooding

03/13/2023 | 06:55pm EDT
By Denny Boyles

The 13th atmospheric river storm to hit California since Jan.1 will arrive Monday evening (March 13), bringing additional rain, low-elevation snow and potential outages to Northern and Central California for the next few days.

Snow could fall as low as 500 feet overnight in some locations, according to PG&E meteorologists, including in some areas still recovering from the series of storms that have moved across PG&E's service area in the first 10 weeks of the year. In some locations, more than 600 inches of snow has fallen, and the various storms have caused outages for millions of customers.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms will also be possible as this system lingers over the region, mostly during the afternoons, and mainly across the interior valleys and the coast. Officials are also warning of potential river flooding in locations like Salinas and Modesto and more access issues for mountain communities across the state.

Snow levels will generally remain around 2,000 to 3,000 feet each day, but will drop to around 500 to 1,500 feet Monday night with minor accumulations expected below 2,000 feet.

The National Weather Service has Winter Storm Warnings in place for much of the elevated terrain in Northern California and across most of the Sierra and Sierra foothills until Tuesday afternoon/early Wednesday

Low-elevation snowfall across Humboldt, the North Valley and the Sierra foothills from Stockton north will create additional potential for electric outages.

Isolated thunderstorms, primarily across the interior valleys and coast, are another minor outage risk for Monday and Tuesday.

Drier weather is then expected across the far south tomorrow with most precipitation expected to exit the North and Central parts of the region during the day Wednesday; a break in weather is then expected for everyone Wednesday evening into Thursday.

PG&E's Emergency Operations Center will open at 6 p.m. Monday to manage the storm restoration effort. As of 2 p.m. Monday, 6,600 customers are without electric service, mainly in the Central Coast and Sierra regions.

Disclaimer

Pacific Gas and Electric Company published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 22:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
