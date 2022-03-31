Log in
Pacific Gas and Electric : April is MEENA Heritage Month

03/31/2022 | 11:46am EDT
By Sumeet Singh, Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Safety Officer

My family is from India and I'm a Sikh, a religion with roots in the Punjab region of India. Some male and female Sikhs wear turbans, a headwear made of cloth, as a reminder that ALL people are sovereign, royal and equal. Turbans are also worn by some people of Islamic decent, from the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East, to symbolize their faith.

At times, there have been misconceptions that all people who wear turbans are Arabs and Middle Easterners. This misconception, unfortunately and tragically, led to a hate crime against my father's friend and my uncle, a Sikh named Balbir Singh Sodhi, that claimed his life.

Sumeet Singh addressing the media at a 2019 Public Safety Power Shutoff press conference.

On Sept. 15, 2001, four days after the 9/11 attacks on the United States, Balbir Uncle was working at his gas station in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa. Like me, Balbir Uncle wore a turban. Five shots were fired at Balbir Uncle, and he was killed in this tragic incident.

Balbir Uncle was a computer engineer and analyst who saved enough money to open a gas station. Instead of making his mark as a business entrepreneur, he will be remembered as the first person reported by police to be murdered in a hate crime after the suicide attacks on America by Islamic terrorists from Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations.

My family and I experienced verbal abuse from many who thought we were from that region. So I can relate to what many Middle Easterners felt more than 20 years ago and today.

We need to stop the stereotyping. We need to stop the hate. We need to understand, respect, appreciate and celebrate the diverse cultures that make up our workplaces and our communities.

This is why heritage months are so important to us and why I'm excited to talk about MEENA Heritage Month.

Actually, April is celebrated nationally as Arab American Heritage Month. But our MEENA Employee Resource Group at PG&E wants to recognize all people who make up this acronym. Here's a partial list:

  • Middle East (ME) - Israelis, Persians and Lebanese
  • Europe (E) - Greeks, Irish and Italians
  • North Africa (NA) - Moroccans, Egyptians and Sudanese

During April, we'll be sharing stories about our coworkers whose roots are in the MEENA regions. Our coworkers will have chances to learn about rich traditions with events such as "Feast in the Middle East," an opportunity to learn about various dishes and foods. We'll also celebrate Yom HaShoah, known as Holocaust Remembrance Day, to commemorate the lives of Jewish people tragically killed during World War II.

The theme for MEENA Heritage Month is #SpringTogether. It's an opportunity for a fresh start, new beginnings and a time to embrace new perspectives. By learning about MEENA and the other cultures that make up our diverse society, we'll break down barriers, eliminate unconscious bias and gain an understanding and love for others.

Disclaimer

Pacific Gas and Electric Company published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
