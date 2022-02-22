Pacific Gas and Electric : Celebrating the Value of Historic Black Colleges and Universities More Than 100 Years Later

By Tony Khing

Access and opportunity.

That's what Historic Black Colleges and Universities provided to Black students who legally could not attend traditional colleges and universities until the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Many of them were established after the Civil War. Their intention was to serve the Black community with access to a higher education and increased financial stability.

The first HBCU, Atlanta University (now Clark Atlanta University), opened five months after the end of the Civil War in 1865. Clark was the first HBCU in the nation to award degrees to Blacks.

Today, there are more than 100 Historic Black Colleges and Universities located in 19 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Some of the school names are known by college football fans such as Jackson State, whose team is coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and Grambling State, which was coached by the legendary Eddie Robinson for 56 years.

Some of the names of HBCU graduates are familiar to many: Vice President Kamala Harris, New York Mayor David Dinkins, educator Booker T. Washington and actor Samuel L. Jackson.

To celebrate Black History Month, Currents interviewed PG&E coworkers who attended HBCUs to see how these colleges and universities have made a difference in their lives.

Edward C. Broadfoot Jr., Electric Operations, Morehouse College (Atlanta)

My family is split down the middle between attending Grambling State University and Southern University. I broke the mold by going to Morehouse. When I went to Morehouse, I had White, Hispanic and Asian classmates. HBCUs don't discriminate or segregate. We were young men (Morehouse is a college for males only) from all levels of life. We came together with one goal in mind: the betterment of our world and society. To this day, I still marvel that I went to a school as great as THE Morehouse College, the same school attended by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Edward Broadfoot Jr. (left) and Ali Flowers (right)

Ali Flowers, SALT Task Force, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (Greensboro, N.C.)

Being surrounded by a sea of intelligent and motivated African American students is exactly what I wanted. It was great to be around those who understood my experience and who could identify with me immediately. The professors were amazing. I appreciated the smaller class sizes and I could talk to the dean and assistant dean as often as necessary. HBCUs are a family. The experience can be great for someone looking for that family and community feeling in their collegiate experience. It was nice to take race out of the equation and just be a student. People would relate to you without judgement based on color. There's no substitution for a sense of belonging, pride in yourself and your people in the face of a world that often times doesn't recognize that in you.

Robert Kenney, Regulatory and External Affairs, Hampton University (Hampton, Va.)

Robert Kenney (left) and Shayna Whitley (right).

My oldest sister attended Hampton. My mother and father attended West Virginia State University, another HBCU. I knew HBCUs produced doctors, lawyers, teachers and other professionals. Going to Hampton was an affirming and uplifting experience. I had attended predominately White institutions from preschool through 12th grade. Going to Hampton helped me to see a side of Black life I hadn't experienced before. I was able to see the rich and beautiful diversity in the African American community. I was able to see African American academics and scholars. I was able, for the first time, to look around a classroom and feel affirmed in my existence. To see and feel I wasn't alone. HBCUs remain a necessary and important part of American academic life.

Carla Peterman, Corporate Affairs, Howard University (Washington, D.C.)

"I liked going to an HBCU because of the sense of community and the pride graduates have in the institution. Howard enforced for me pride in my background and confidence to be my full authentic self. At Howard, I also had the experience of not having race be the most obvious, distinguishing factor about myself. This allowed me to build meaningful connections based on many traits and experiences - something I love to do!"

Carla Peterman (left) and Jason Roebuck (right)

Shayna Whitley, Business Development and Customer Engagement, Hampton University (Hampton, Va.)

A few of my high school teachers attended Hampton and spoke highly of their experience. After visiting the campus and seeing a very clear balance of education and fun, it was a no-brainer. There's so much beauty and motivation that comes from being surrounded by like-minded people who look like you. I attended a non-HBCU to get my Master's. The experience was fine, but that camaraderie and pride you get from an HBCU just wasn't there. We learned how to effectively use our voices to be heard and to advocate for needed change, even if that meant taking a stand against school policies and administration.

Jason Roebuck, Electric Operations, Hampton University (Hampton, Va.)

I appreciate the historical importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and how they paved the way for countless people who looked like me to receive a higher education. The experience was amazing and provided me with lifelong friendships and resources. My most memorable experiences were winning multiple conference championships with the football team. There are plenty of qualified professors of all races and backgrounds teaching at HBCUs. HBCUs are amazing places to experience and participate in culture, innovation, education and social life. It's a unique opportunity to learn and grow personally while also experiencing higher education.