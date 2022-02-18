Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pacific Gas and Electric Company
  News
  Summary
    PCG.PRA   US6943082064

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

(PCG.PRA)
Summary 
Summary

Pacific Gas and Electric : More Than 400,000 Residential Customers Receiving One-Time Bill Credit as Part of State Debt Relief Program

02/18/2022 | 12:01am EST
By Katie Allen

Customers who experienced financial hardships during the pandemic will receive a one-time credit as part of state debt relief program.

The California Arrearage Payment Program was established by Gov. Newsom and the California Legislature in the 2021-22 State Budget and administered by the Department of Community Services and Development (CSD). The CAPP program dedicates $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to address Californian's energy debts. PG&E is distributing more than $340 million in relief to more than 400,000 residential customers as part of the program.

All investor-owned utilities are required to apply the credit to help reduce past due energy bill balances incurred during the pandemic.

Program overview

  • One-time credit will be automatically applied to eligible customer accounts this month.
  • Accounts with balances past due for 60 days or more from March 4, 2020 to June 15, 2021 qualify for relief under CAPP.
  • Customers do not need to apply.

Credit amount totals

  • Determined by state guidelines, the amount of CAPP assistance applied to a past due energy bill will vary depending on the outstanding customer balance.
  • Each utility received a share of CAPP funds based on its percentage of the statewide total of past due energy bills accrued during the pandemic relief period.

Customer support

  • The total credit amount will be clearly identified on customer accounts as a bill credit.
  • Customers receiving the CAPP credit are eligible for a flexible payment plan for their remaining debt. Customers receiving a CAPP credit will be protected from disconnection for 90 days.

Additional help with past due bills and future energy costs

  • Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) offers up to $1,000 to pay eligible household energy costs.
  • Arrearage Management Plan (AMP) offers up to $8,000 in unpaid balance forgiveness to qualifying customers who owe at least $500 or more on their gas and electric bill or at least $250 or more on their gas only bill and are more than 90 days past due.
  • California's COVID-19 Rent Relief Act helps income-eligible households pay rent and utilities, both for past due and future payments. Renters and landlords are eligible to apply.

Ways to reduce future energy bills

  • California Alternate Rates for Energy Program (CARE) saves 20% or more each month on energy bills for income-qualified customers.
  • Family Electric Rate Assistance Program (FERA) offers a monthly discount on electric bills for income-qualified customers with three or more people in the household.

CAPP will not impact energy rates and the bill credits do not need to be repaid by customers or utilities. For additional information on CAPP visit the California Department of Community Services & Development or visit pge.com/covid19.

To learn more about programs and other resources that can help reduce energy costs visit pge.com/billhelp or contact PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

Email Currents at Currents@pge.com.

Disclaimer

Pacific Gas and Electric Company published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
