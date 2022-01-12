Pacific Gas and Electric : PG&E Building New Underground Transmission Lines and Switching Station that Will Enhance Reliability in San Francisco

By Mayra Tostado

Construction starts this month on project that will add resiliency, boost reliability for San Francisco customers

PG&E will begin construction on Monday (Jan. 17) of the Egbert Switching Station Project, a new 230,000-volt (230 kV) switching station and approximately 3.9 miles of new underground transmission lines to enhance the reliability of the electric transmission system that powers the city and county of San Francisco.

The project will reroute two existing underground 230 kV transmission lines connected to PG&E's Martin Substation in Daly City and reconnect them to the new switching station which will occupy approximately two acres near the Hunters Point neighborhood at 1755 Egbert Ave. in San Francisco.

A rendering of the Egbert Switching Station Project.

Rerouting the existing underground 230 kV lines will require the construction of approximately 3.9 miles of new underground transmission lines that will be installed mainly in paved areas, with about 420 feet to be installed by trenchless technology under Highway 101.

Currently, electric customers in San Francisco rely on power supplied through PG&E's Martin Substation in Daly City and the Trans Bay Cable, a high-voltage, direct-current underwater cable that runs from Pittsburg in Contra Costa County to San Francisco and is owned by Trans Bay Cable LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Transmission.

The project will help enhance system resiliency by providing an alternative power source to the area to reduce the risk of widespread power outages.

The project will be conducted in phases and customers in proximity to the construction will be notified 30 days prior to the start of each phase. Customers will then receive a second notification 10 days before work begins. As part of this construction work, we do not anticipate any scheduled planned outages.

Construction of the 230kV transmission lines will begin this month, with construction of the new switching station starting soon thereafter. All work is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, barring unforeseen delays.

First phase of construction

The first transmission line phase of the project is scheduled to start on Monday and will take place at the future site of the new Egbert Switching Station at 1755 Egbert Ave. in San Francisco. The line will progress southbound on private property until entering Paul Avenue, and then progress south through Crane Street in San Francisco.

This same phase will also include another crew working on Carter Street near the intersection of Guadalupe Canyon Parkway and progressing north toward Geneva Avenue in Daly City.

As soon as this first phase ends, crews will move on to the next phase of work. Customers impacted by the next phases of work will be notified 15 days prior to work starting.

What customers can expect

The first phase of work will be conducted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

During construction, customers may see PG&E vehicles, contractor trucks and other heavy equipment. This work may include trenching, breaking of concrete on streets and sidewalks using jackhammers and saw cutting. At times, customers may hear intermittent construction noise. We will work to minimize inconveniences for our customers related to these activities.

At times, it may be necessary to close a portion of a street to allow work to be done safely. If necessary, we will post "No Parking" signs at least 72 hours in advance of the work and route traffic around work areas.

All personnel are required to carry valid photo identification and are happy to provide it upon request. If you have questions or concerns, please call the project hotline number at 800-865-7040 or email Egbert@pge.com.

For additional information about this project, please visit our Egbert Switching Station Project webpage.