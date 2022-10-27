Pacific Gas and Electric : PG&E Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

OAKLAND - PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) recorded third-quarter 2022income available forcommon shareholders of $456 million, or $0.21per diluted share, as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This compares with losses attributable tocommon shareholders of $(1,091) million, or $(0.55)per diluted share, for the thirdquarter of 2021.

GAAP results were primarily driven by unrecoverable interest expense and other earnings factors, including allowance for funds used during construction equity, incentive revenues, tax benefits, and cost savings, net of below-the-line costs. Results are also driven by costs related to the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability, strategic repositioning costs, Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization, PG&E Corporation's and Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (Utility) reorganization cases under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (Chapter 11), wildfire-related costs, and investigation remedies, partially offset by prior period net regulatory impact.

"PG&E is committed to reducing risk and delivering reliable, affordable service to our customers and hometowns, while making the right investments for a clean energy future," said Patti Poppe, CEO of PG&E Corporation. "Fulfilling those goals is essential to our Triple Bottom Line of serving people, the planet, and California's prosperity."

Non-GAAP core earnings

PG&E Corporation's non-GAAP core earnings, which exclude non-core items, were $608 million, or $0.29per diluted share, in the thirdquarter of 2022, compared with $479 million, or $0.24per diluted share, during the same period in 2021.

The increase in quarter-over-quarter non-GAAP core earnings per diluted share was primarily driven by regulatory items, taxes, reinvestment, and other miscellaneous items, growth in rate base earnings, and cost reductions, partially offset by the increase in shares outstanding.

Non-core items, which management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, totaled $152 millionafter tax, or $0.07per diluted share, in the thirdquarter of 2022, compared with $1.6 billionafter tax, or $0.79per diluted share, during the same period in 2021.

PG&E Corporation uses "non-GAAP core earnings," which is a non-GAAP financial measure, in order to provide a measure that allows investors to compare the underlying financial performance of the business from one period to another, exclusive of non-core items. See the accompanying tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP core earnings to consolidated earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders.

2022 guidance

PG&E Corporation is updating 2022 GAAP earnings guidance in the range of $0.80to $1.01per diluted share. Factors driving GAAP earnings include costs related to unrecoverable interest expense of $330 million to $370 million after tax and other earnings factors, including allowance for funds used during construction equity, incentive revenues, tax benefits, and cost savings, net of below-the-line costs. Additional factors include the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability, PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's reorganization cases under Chapter 11, wildfire-related costs, investigation remedies, and strategic repositioning costs, partially offset by Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization and prior period net regulatory impact.

On a non-GAAP basis, the guidance range for projected 2022 non-GAAP core earnings is narrowed to $1.09to $1.11per diluted share. The guidance range for non-core items, which management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, is updated to $220million to $630million after tax.

Guidance is based on various assumptions and forecasts, including those relating to authorized revenues, future expenses, capital expenditures, rate base, equity issuances, and certain other factors.

2023 guidance

PG&E Corporation is initiating 2023 GAAP earnings guidance in the range of $0.98to $1.21per diluted share. Factors driving GAAP earnings include costs related to unrecoverable interest expense of $370 million to $430 million after tax and other earnings factors, including allowance for funds used during construction equity, incentive revenues, tax benefits, and cost savings, net of below-the-line costs. Additional factors include the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability, PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's reorganization cases under Chapter 11, wildfire-related costs, investigation remedies, and Fire Victim Trust tax benefits, partially offset by prior period net regulatory impact.

On a non-GAAP basis, the guidance range for projected 2023 non-GAAP core earnings is initiated at $1.19to $1.23per diluted share. The guidance range for non-core items, which management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, is updated to $50million to $460million after tax.

Guidance is based on various assumptions and forecasts, including those relating to authorized revenues, future expenses, capital expenditures, rate base, equity issuances, and certain other factors.

