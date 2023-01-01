Advanced search
    PCG.PRA   US6943082064

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

(PCG.PRA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
20.18 USD   -0.64%
Pacific Gas and Electric : PG&E Crews Working Safely and as Quickly as Possible in Response to Widespread Outages from New Year's Eve Atmospheric River Storm

01/01/2023 | 02:38pm EST
By Paul Doherty

The New Year's Eve atmospheric river storm delivered heavy rain and snow across PG&E's service area, with water levels rising in lakes, rivers, and creeks, resulting in localized flooding, landslides, road closures and power outages in some areas.

PG&E prepared in advance for this event including mobilizing emergency crews and equipment throughout our service area, and crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to respond to power outages outside of flood areas.

As of Sunday (Jan. 1) at 11 a.m., there were 106,000 customer outages, including 43,000 outages in the Stockton Division, 33,000 in the Sacramento Division and nearly 15,000 in the Bay Area.

Flooding and road closures have restricted PG&E crew's access in some highly impacted areas. As floodwaters recede, PG&E will restore gas and electric service to our impacted communities.

PG&E will continue to update customers with estimated times of restoration as access is gained and progress is made on any necessary repairs to facilities.

PG&E encourages customers to have a plan, prepare for power outages and above all else, stay safe. Customers can get updates on outages in their neighborhood through a variety of channels:

  • Contact the outage information line at 1-800-743-5002.
  • Access the Electric Outage Map online at pge.com.
  • Customers can also log in to their account through pge.com and sign up to receive proactive outage alerts through email, text or phone.

Meteorologists predict more wet weather on Monday, followed by another atmospheric river storm on Wednesday and Thursday with gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain impacting already saturated soils.

Disclaimer

Pacific Gas and Electric Company published this content on 01 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2023 19:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
