Pacific Gas and Electric : PG&E Invites Residents to a Series of Virtual Town Hall Events
08/30/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
By Tamar Sarkissian
PG&E is hosting a series of virtual town hall for residents throughout its service area. The focus will be on PG&E's regional approach to improving operations and delivering better outcomes. As part of the meeting, customers will get the chance to hear from local leadership teams, including the company's five regional vice presidents.
Last year, PG&E began transitioning to a Regional Service Model by grouping together counties with similar characteristics into five separate regions. This approach, as the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved, is bringing PG&E closer to its customers and helping address issues more efficiently and effectively at the local level.
During the Town Hall events, PG&E's regional team will discuss its local approach to improving customer service and safety. In addition, participants will talk about recent work, address wildfire prevention efforts including safety outages, and preparation for wildfire season. After the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.
All virtual Town Hall events will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.
Town Hall schedule:
South Bay/Central Coast Region: Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Counties served: Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz)
Pacific Gas and Electric Company published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 21:49:08 UTC.