Pacific Gas and Electric : PG&E Invites Residents to a Series of Virtual Town Hall Events

By Tamar Sarkissian

PG&E is hosting a series of virtual town hall for residents throughout its service area. The focus will be on PG&E's regional approach to improving operations and delivering better outcomes. As part of the meeting, customers will get the chance to hear from local leadership teams, including the company's five regional vice presidents.

Last year, PG&E began transitioning to a Regional Service Model by grouping together counties with similar characteristics into five separate regions. This approach, as the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved, is bringing PG&E closer to its customers and helping address issues more efficiently and effectively at the local level.

During the Town Hall events, PG&E's regional team will discuss its local approach to improving customer service and safety. In addition, participants will talk about recent work, address wildfire prevention efforts including safety outages, and preparation for wildfire season. After the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.

All virtual Town Hall events will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

Town Hall schedule:

South Bay/Central Coast Region: Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Counties served: Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz)

North Valley/Sierra Region: Thursday, Sept. 1 (Counties served: Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo, Yuba)

North Coast Region: Monday, Sept. 12 (Counties served: Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Trinity)

Bay Area Region: Tuesday, Sept. 13 (Counties served: Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo)

Central Valley Region: Wednesday, Sept. 14 (Counties served: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne)

The events can be accessed by phone or through PG&E's website. For details, visit pge.com/webinars.

Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese, and dial-in numbers will be available for those who aren't able to join online.

For the full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join and recordings and presentation materials from past events, visit pge.com/webinars.

Email Currents at Currents@pge.com.