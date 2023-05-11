Advanced search
    PCG.PRA   US6943082064

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

(PCG.PRA)
21.90 USD   -0.02%
Pacific Gas and Electric : PG&E Response on New EPA GHG Emissions Standards for Fossil Fuel-fired Power Plants

05/11/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
PG&E supports the EPA taking action to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from electric generation facilities including gas-fired power plants. We have supported previous state and federal efforts to address climate change and strongly believe that more must be done to shift the power sector, and the nation, on a clean/sustainable path.

PG&E remains committed to delivering safe, reliable, and clean energy to our customers. Last year, PG&E delivered some of the nation's cleanest electricity to customers, with 96% from greenhouse gas-free resources. Additionally, the associated emissions rate is substantially cleaner than the latest national average among energy providers. As California's largest energy provider, PG&E is working toward a net zero (emission) energy system in 2040. PG&E's commitments to help build a climate- and nature-positive energy system are further outlined in its Climate Strategy Report. In 2017, PG&E announced a commitment to achieve a 20% reduction in emissions from its natural gas pipeline system by 2025. PG&E recently announced that it has already reached and exceeded this goal two years ahead of schedule.

The three gas-fired power plants that PG&E operates maintain best-in-class emissions levels and reduced water use via dry cooling. These plants are used primarily as load-shaping resources to support any variability between our renewable supplies and to maintain grid reliability for PG&E customers.

PG&E will be reviewing EPA's proposed rules and look forward to working with the Administration, State of California and the broader industry to ensure the standards are ambitious, achievable and allow for the continued availability of affordable, reliable electricity

Pacific Gas and Electric Company published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
