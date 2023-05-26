Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pacific Gas and Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG.PRA   US6943082064

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

(PCG.PRA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:59:25 2023-05-26 pm EDT
21.55 USD   +0.16%
12:20pPacific Gas And Electric : PG&E Sells Tule River Hydro Facility to Tule Hydro LLC
PU
05/17Pacific Gas And Electric : PG&E's Patti Poppe Responds to San Francisco Mayor Breed's Recent Letter Regarding Outages in San Francisco
PU
05/11Pacific Gas And Electric : PG&E Response on New EPA GHG Emissions Standards for Fossil Fuel-fired Power Plants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Gas and Electric : PG&E Sells Tule River Hydro Facility to Tule Hydro LLC

05/26/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paul Moreno

FRESNO - PG&E announced today (May 26) that it has sold its Tule River hydroelectric project to Tule Hydro LLC.

In mid-2018, PG&E issued a request for offers to solicit purchase proposals for the Tule River Project, located near Springville about 20 miles east of Porterville.

After executing a purchase and sale agreement with Tule Hydro LLC in December 2021, PG&E sought approval of the sale from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and approval of the license transfer from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). CPUC & FERC regulatory approvals were received in late 2022. Escrow closed on May 25.

The Tule River Project was built in 1914 and includes a 6.4-megawatt powerhouse, three water diversions, water conveyance systems and 42 acres of land held in a conservation easement. In 2017, several structures related to the penstock pipe were damaged in a wildfire and the project has been non-operational.

The project is no longer an economic source of electric generation for PG&E's customers, mainly because it is far from other PG&E hydroelectric facilities and the regional headquarters, making it costly for PG&E to operate.

There will not be any impact to PG&E employees because of the sale.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pacific Gas and Electric Company published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 16:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
12:20pPacific Gas And Electric : PG&E Sells Tule River Hydro Facility to Tule Hydro LLC
PU
05/17Pacific Gas And Electric : PG&E's Patti Poppe Responds to San Francisco Mayor Breed's Rece..
PU
05/11Pacific Gas And Electric : PG&E Response on New EPA GHG Emissions Standards for Fossil Fue..
PU
04/24Protecting Our Communities : PG&E Undergrounding Power Lines in Magalia
PU
04/23Pacific Gas And Electric : PG&E team responds to “slow moving disaster” of Tul..
PU
03/30PG&E CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
AQ
03/30PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Financial Statements and..
AQ
03/29Serving Our Hometowns : PG&E Teams Reroute Gas Lines as Integrity of Novato Landslide Loom..
PU
03/29Fitch Rates Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s First Mortgage Bonds 'BBB'/'RR2'
AQ
03/22Pacific Gas And Electric : Intense Storm Delivered Strong Winds Toppling Trees and Damagin..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Chart PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Pacific Gas and Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie N. Williams Vice President-Business Finance & Planning
Robert C. Flexon Co-Chairman
Jason M. Glickman EVP-Engineering, Planning & Strategy
Maureen R. Zawalick Vice President-Business & Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY6.59%0
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.21%148 499
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.16%76 889
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.78%76 132
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.46%68 503
ENEL S.P.A.16.90%64 069
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer