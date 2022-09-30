Pacific Gas and Electric : PG&E's Innovative Conservation Agreement Protects Bay Area Species and Saves Ratepayers' Money

By Benjamin Spillman

A newly signed long-term permit under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA) between PG&E and the California Department of Wildlife (CDFW) will save time and money on infrastructure operation and maintenance while preserving habitat for three protected wildlife species in the Bay Area.

The Bay Area Incidental Take Permit (BAITP) is a unique, forward-looking permit between California and PG&E that is already paying dividends for both utility ratepayers and protected species.

The agreement, which will be in effect for 30 years and covers the nine counties of the Bay Area, works by establishing measures to help PG&E infrastructure safely coexist with wildlife.

It also establishes conservation goals for covered species that would offset any potential impacts on their habitat from PG&E infrastructure are offset through acquisition and conservation of additional, suitable Bay Area habitat.

Not only does PG&E purchase the land for protection, the company covers the cost of protecting it from development and other incursions that would reduce its value as a species habitat.

Prior to the permit if PG&E wanted to conduct work it could take 12 to 36 months and hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to acquire permits project-by-project.

In the areas covered through the new agreement, PG&E can apply negotiated, predetermined measures to limit impacts to species on a broader level. It applies to three protected species - the California Tiger Salamander, the Alameda Whipsnake and the California Freshwater Shrimp.

The broader protections, which include conservation of existing habitat and acquisition and protection of additional habitat, will reduce permitting time for individual projects with the area covered by the agreement.

PG&E has a similar arrangement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Bay Area Habitat Conservation Plan that's been in place since 2017.

"This is a huge deal for PG&E, utility ratepayers and protected species in the Bay Area," said Jon Wilcox, Manager, Environmental Resources and Mitigation. "It allows us to more efficiently maintain our infrastructure while also protecting more high-quality habitat and protecting it forever."

PG&E has already purchased over 1,300 acres related to the agreement that is or will be dedicated for perpetual conservation.

This is a win for wildlife because it provides for the acquisition of much-needed habitat that's of a higher quality than what's generally found in a utility corridor today rather. And it also allows PG&E to incur the costs in today's dollars, even though the benefits will be felt for decades to come.

And for ratepayers, it has made it possible for PG&E to start projects, such as the T-1501 gas pipeline project in Lafayette, a year earlier than anticipated.

"We appreciate the collaborative partnership with CDFW over the past three years to memorialize our respective organizations commitment to environmental stewardship through this permit," said Mariano Mandler, Senior Director of Environmental Management for PG&E. "The Bay Area ITP represents an innovative step forward in delivering safe and reliable utility service to our customers while also demonstrating PG&E's long-standing commitment to public safety and environmental stewardship within the communities we serve."