Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pacific Gas and Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG.PRA   US6943082064

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

(PCG.PRA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
19.09 USD   -4.60%
05:34pPacific Gas And Electric : PG&E's Innovative Conservation Agreement Protects Bay Area Species and Saves Ratepayers' Money
PU
02:14pPacific Gas And Electric : Climate Credit from State Program Will Lower Bills this Month
PU
09/29Central banks are here to save the day
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Gas and Electric : PG&E's Innovative Conservation Agreement Protects Bay Area Species and Saves Ratepayers' Money

09/30/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Benjamin Spillman

A newly signed long-term permit under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA) between PG&E and the California Department of Wildlife (CDFW) will save time and money on infrastructure operation and maintenance while preserving habitat for three protected wildlife species in the Bay Area.

The Bay Area Incidental Take Permit (BAITP) is a unique, forward-looking permit between California and PG&E that is already paying dividends for both utility ratepayers and protected species.

The agreement, which will be in effect for 30 years and covers the nine counties of the Bay Area, works by establishing measures to help PG&E infrastructure safely coexist with wildlife.

It also establishes conservation goals for covered species that would offset any potential impacts on their habitat from PG&E infrastructure are offset through acquisition and conservation of additional, suitable Bay Area habitat.

Not only does PG&E purchase the land for protection, the company covers the cost of protecting it from development and other incursions that would reduce its value as a species habitat.

Prior to the permit if PG&E wanted to conduct work it could take 12 to 36 months and hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to acquire permits project-by-project.

In the areas covered through the new agreement, PG&E can apply negotiated, predetermined measures to limit impacts to species on a broader level. It applies to three protected species - the California Tiger Salamander, the Alameda Whipsnake and the California Freshwater Shrimp.

The broader protections, which include conservation of existing habitat and acquisition and protection of additional habitat, will reduce permitting time for individual projects with the area covered by the agreement.

PG&E has a similar arrangement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Bay Area Habitat Conservation Plan that's been in place since 2017.

"This is a huge deal for PG&E, utility ratepayers and protected species in the Bay Area," said Jon Wilcox, Manager, Environmental Resources and Mitigation. "It allows us to more efficiently maintain our infrastructure while also protecting more high-quality habitat and protecting it forever."

PG&E has already purchased over 1,300 acres related to the agreement that is or will be dedicated for perpetual conservation.

This is a win for wildlife because it provides for the acquisition of much-needed habitat that's of a higher quality than what's generally found in a utility corridor today rather. And it also allows PG&E to incur the costs in today's dollars, even though the benefits will be felt for decades to come.

And for ratepayers, it has made it possible for PG&E to start projects, such as the T-1501 gas pipeline project in Lafayette, a year earlier than anticipated.

"We appreciate the collaborative partnership with CDFW over the past three years to memorialize our respective organizations commitment to environmental stewardship through this permit," said Mariano Mandler, Senior Director of Environmental Management for PG&E. "The Bay Area ITP represents an innovative step forward in delivering safe and reliable utility service to our customers while also demonstrating PG&E's long-standing commitment to public safety and environmental stewardship within the communities we serve."

Disclaimer

Pacific Gas and Electric Company published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 21:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:34pPacific Gas And Electric : PG&E's Innovative Conservation Agreement Protects Bay Area Spec..
PU
02:14pPacific Gas And Electric : Climate Credit from State Program Will Lower Bills this Month
PU
09/29Central banks are here to save the day
MS
09/28Pacific Gas And Electric : PG&E Requests to Sell Minority Interest in New Subsidiary to Ho..
PU
09/28Pacific Gas & Electric Co : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
09/28Pg&e Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/26Pacific Gas And Electric : PG&E Supports Oakland Diverse Businesses Through Hosting Networ..
PU
09/26Forest service seizes PG&E equipment as part of fire probe
AQ
09/21Pacific Gas And Electric : Take Advantage of PG&E Programs and Tools to Manage Energy Cost..
PU
09/09‘we Will Be The Safest, Most R : Inside PG&E's Gas Safety Journey
PU
More news
Chart PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Pacific Gas and Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Patricia K. Poppe Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Thomason Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Dean L. Seavers Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert C. Flexon Co-Chairman
Jason M. Glickman EVP-Engineering, Planning & Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY-32.63%0
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.34%157 123
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.17%73 751
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.34%73 224
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-9.55%59 158
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.53%58 656