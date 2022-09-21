Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pacific Gas and Electric Company
  News
  Summary
    PCG.PRA   US6943082064

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

(PCG.PRA)
Delayed Nyse  -  01:16 2022-09-21 pm EDT
20.04 USD   +0.05%
Pacific Gas and Electric : Take Advantage of PG&E Programs and Tools to Manage Energy Costs During Extreme Heat

09/21/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
By Katie Allen

This summer ended up being one of the hottest in the state's history with last month being the warmest month on record for several Central Valley cities. Historic high temperatures in many areas drove record energy use during the 10-day major heat wave earlier this month.

Preliminary usage data shows that on average, PG&E customers' residential usage increased almost 30% the week of September 4th over the same time last year.

PG&E is here to help customers manage impacts of higher-than-expected energy bills due to the heat wave with flexible payment arrangements. There are two payment plan options to choose from including installments to spread the balance over several months for up to 12 months, or an extension which lets customers pay the entire amount later.

Customers struggling to pay their bill can choose the option that works best for them by logging onto their online account or calling PG&E at 800-743-5000.

"A long stretch of extremely hot temperatures can cause energy bills to be considerably higher. We know no one wants higher-than-expected energy bills and we are here to ensure customers are equipped with the programs and tools they need to manage costs," said Vincent Davis, Vice President of Customer Operations and Enablement at PG&E.

While customers can't control the weather which has an impact on energy bills, there are factors customers do control:

For more tips on how to save energy and manage costs, visit pge.com/summer.

Disclaimer

Pacific Gas and Electric Company published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 17:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
