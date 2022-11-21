Advanced search
    PCG.PRA   US6943082064

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

(PCG.PRA)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:46 2022-11-21 pm EST
20.00 USD   -1.48%
Pacific Gas and Electric : Utility Issuing Entity Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

11/21/2022 | 04:36pm EST
8-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM
8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report: November 18, 2022
(Date of earliest event reported)
Commission

File Number
Exact Name of Registrant
as specified in its charter
State or Other Jurisdiction of
Incorporation or Organization
IRS Employer
Identification Number
1-2348
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
California
94-0742640
333-256944-01
PG&E RECOVERY FUNDING LLC
Delaware
87-1047820
PG&E RECOVERY FUNDING LLC
77 Beale Street
P.O. Box 770000
San Francisco,California94177
C/O Pacific Gas and Electric Company
77 Beale Street
P.O. Box 770000
San Francisco,California94177
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(415)
973-7000
(415)
973-7000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form
8-K
filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting Material pursuant to Rule
14a-12
under the Exchange Act (17 CFR
240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement
communications pursuant to Rule
14d-2(b)
under the Exchange Act (17 CFR
240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule
13e-4(c)
under the Exchange Act (17 CFR
240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 5% series A redeemable
PCG-PE
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 5% redeemable
PCG-PD
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 4.80% redeemable
PCG-PG
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 4.50% redeemable
PCG-PH
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 4.36% series A redeemable
PCG-PI
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 6% nonredeemable
PCG-PA
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 5.50% nonredeemable
PCG-PB
NYSE American LLC
First preferred stock, cumulative, par value $25 per share, 5% nonredeemable
PCG-PC
NYSE American LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule
12b-2
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(§240.12b-2
of this chapter).
Emerging growth company Pacific Gas and Electric Company ☐
Emerging growth company PG&E Recovery Funding LLC ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company ☐
PG&E Recovery Funding LLC ☐
Item 8.01.
Other Events
On November 18, 2022, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the "
Utility
") and PG&E Recovery Funding LLC (the "
Issuing Entity
") entered into an Underwriting Agreement (the "
Underwriting Agreement
") with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the underwriters party thereto with respect to the purchase and sale of $983,362,000 of Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series
2022-A
(the "
Recovery Bonds
"), to be issued by the Issuing Entity pursuant to an Indenture and Series Supplement (together, the "
Indenture
"), each to be dated as of November 30, 2022, the forms of which are annexed hereto as Exhibits 4.1 and 4.2, respectively. The Recovery Bonds were offered pursuant to the prospectus dated November 18, 2022 (the "
Prospectus
"). In connection with the issuance of the Recovery Bonds, the Utility and the Issuing Entity also expect to enter into a Recovery Property Servicing Agreement, Recovery Property Purchase and Sale Agreement, and Administration Agreement, each to be dated as of November 30, 2022, the forms of which are annexed hereto as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2 and 10.3, respectively, and the Underwriting Agreement is annexed hereto as Exhibit 1.1.
Item 9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit
No.
Description
1.1
Underwriting Agreement among PG&E Recovery Funding LLC, Pacific Gas and Electric Company and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the Underwriters party thereto, dated November 18, 2022
4.1
Form of Indenture between PG&E Recovery Funding LLC and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., to be dated as of November 30, 2022
4.2
Form of Series Supplement between PG&E Recovery Funding LLC and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. (including forms of the Recovery Bonds), to be dated as of November 30, 2022
10.1
Form of Recovery Property Servicing Agreement between PG&E Recovery Funding LLC and Pacific Gas and Electric Company, as Servicer, to be dated as of November 30, 2022
10.2
Form of Recovery Property Purchase and Sale Agreement between PG&E Recovery Funding LLC and Pacific Gas and Electric Company, as Seller, to be dated as of November 30, 2022
10.3
Form of Administration Agreement between PG&E Recovery Funding LLC and Pacific Gas and Electric Company, as Administrator, to be dated as of November 30, 2022
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrants have duly caused this report to be signed on their behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY
By:
/s/ David S. Thomason
David S. Thomason
Dated: November 21, 2022
Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Controller
PG&E RECOVERY FUNDING LLC
By:
/s/ Margaret K. Becker
Margaret K. Becker
Dated: November 21, 2022
President

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pacific Gas and Electric Company published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 21:34:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
