Pacific Gas and Electric : Utility Issuing Entity Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

On November 18, 2022, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the "") and PG&E Recovery Funding LLC (the "") entered into an Underwriting Agreement (the "") with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the underwriters party thereto with respect to the purchase and sale of $983,362,000 of Senior Secured Recovery Bonds, Series(the ""), to be issued by the Issuing Entity pursuant to an Indenture and Series Supplement (together, the ""), each to be dated as of November 30, 2022, the forms of which are annexed hereto as Exhibits 4.1 and 4.2, respectively. The Recovery Bonds were offered pursuant to the prospectus dated November 18, 2022 (the ""). In connection with the issuance of the Recovery Bonds, the Utility and the Issuing Entity also expect to enter into a Recovery Property Servicing Agreement, Recovery Property Purchase and Sale Agreement, and Administration Agreement, each to be dated as of November 30, 2022, the forms of which are annexed hereto as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2 and 10.3, respectively, and the Underwriting Agreement is annexed hereto as Exhibit 1.1.