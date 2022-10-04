Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pacific Gas and Electric Company
  News
  7. Summary
    PCG.PRA   US6943082064

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

(PCG.PRA)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-10-04 pm EDT
19.45 USD   +1.46%
Pacific Gas And Electric : Ways to Reduce Energy Bills in Recognition of National Energy Efficiency Day
PU
09/30Pacific Gas And Electric : PG&E's Innovative Conservation Agreement Protects Bay Area Species and Saves Ratepayers' Money
PU
09/30Pacific Gas And Electric : Climate Credit from State Program Will Lower Bills this Month
PU
Pacific Gas and Electric : Ways to Reduce Energy Bills in Recognition of National Energy Efficiency Day

10/04/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
By Katie Allen

Though it's emphasized Wednesday (Oct. 5) on National Energy Efficiency Day, PG&E's commitment to helping customers reduce bills with energy efficiency is a year-round effort.

"Energy efficiency is a critical tool to help customers reduce their bills and grow local economies by creating sustainable employment. EE Day reminds us ofthe importance of being energy efficient every day," said Aaron August, PG&E vice president of Utility Partnerships and Innovation.

Beginning in 2016, National Energy Efficiency Day continues to urge customers to save energy, cut pollution and create jobs. Energy efficiency transforms how we use energy, ultimately benefiting everyone. It is the most affordable and fastest way to meet energy needs, cut utility bills and reduce pollution.

PG&E's Home Energy Checkup, an online audit tool has helped more than 1.2 million residential customers since 2013 reduce usage and save. After the customer shares basic data about their home and energy use through the tool, PG&E provides customized energy savings recommendations tailored to the specific household. Customers who take the Home Energy Checkup are more likely to take the recommendations due to their personalized nature.

As National Energy Efficiency Day and National Customer Service Week (Oct. 5-9) are being celebrated, PG&E thanks customers and shares the following ways to make sustainable choices, lower energy use and bills this fall.

  • Set thermostat for savings. When it's cold out, save about 2% for each degree the thermostat is lowered. Turning down the thermostat from 70°F to 65°F health permitting, for example, saves about 10%.
  • Control water temperature. Set water heater thermostat at 120°F. This reduces the amount of energy it takes to produce and maintain hot water and reduces the risk of scalding by not overheating it.
  • Microwave and save. Reheating leftovers and cooking in a microwave takes less time and uses up to 80% less energy than a standard oven.
  • Seal air leaks. Air sealing an old or especially drafty house can save more than 20% on heating and cooling bills.

To find other energy-saving actions, visit www.pge.com or join the conversation on Twitter by using the hashtag #EEDay2022. Customers can also compare and shop energy-saving appliances and electronics by logging onto guide.pge.com

Disclaimer

Pacific Gas and Electric Company published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 21:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
