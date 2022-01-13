Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pacific Gas and Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG.PRA   US6943082064

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

(PCG.PRA)
Summary 
Summary

This is Only a Drill: PG&E Gas Operations Holds Training Exercises to Improve Emergency Response

01/13/2022 | 12:51pm EST
By Tony Khing

Gas odors on the street. Gas leaks in apartment buildings. Residents needing to be evacuated and receiving medical attention.

Three different scenarios and emergencies. Two different responding agencies.

Fortunately, the activity wasn't real. It was all about achieving one goal: simulating how to properly respond to a major gas leak in a highly populated area.

PG&E coworkers and San Francisco Fire Department personnel participated in gas emergency drills at Treasure Island in December.

Before Christmas, more than 30 PG&E coworkers and nearly 30 first responders from the San Francisco Fire Department participated in a one-day exercise involving three drills on San Francisco's Treasure Island.

The first two exercises involved responding to gas leaks in a two-and a three-story building. Each building, which were next to each other, had its own set of challenges: from assisting a resident needing medical attention, to convincing the person who reported the leak to evacuate, to moving people out of the buildings.

In the final drill, a gas service representative responded to a gas odor on the street in front of a building near the other two. Adding to the difficulty: in this scenario, the building had combustible levels of gas and unsafe low levels of breathable oxygen. On top of that, there was an unconscious victim who needed to be evacuated along with the residents of the building. And a plan had to be developed to shut in the gas leak.

According to PG&E Director of Gas Field Services South Aaron Coates, the drill wasn't a test, but more of a knowledge check.

"The goal was to examine our strengths and proactively identify weaknesses under potentially high-pressure scenarios," he said. "Each of our teams who participated showed a high level of effectiveness within their roles, as well as with their knowledge and adherence to our safety procedures."

The PG&E coworkers who perform the work and respond to the actual emergencies, gas grassroot safety coworkers and gas safety construction managers, created the scenarios and served as actors and trainers. Additional PG&E personnel who participated included gas service representatives and gas maintenance and construction coworkers from San Francisco and Oakland. Watching the drills closely were members of Gas Operations leadership and front-line supervisors.

Coates said the drill was the first of its kind. He anticipates doing another drill by March with the goal of having drills monthly.

"Holding emergency drills not only better prepares all PG&E emergency responders in the event of a high-pressure scenario, but also allows us to play out these scenarios in partnership with other emergency service agencies, such as the fire department," said Coates. "These drills show the professionalism, passion and dedication our crews have when dealing with hazards in real life."

