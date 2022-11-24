Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHI   GB0006667470

PACIFIC HORIZON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(PHI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-24 am EST
566.00 GBX   +0.71%
10:46aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/23UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Pacific Horizon gets approval for purchases of up to 15%

11/24/2022 | 01:40pm EST
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC - invests in Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan and Indian sub-continent - Says that at its annual general meeting on Thursday shareholders approved a resolution renewing the directors' authority to issue shares up to a total nominal value of GBP916,432.00. Further, it says that stakeholders approved a resolution that enables the company to make market purchases of up to 15% of its issued share capital, representing roughly 13.7 million ordinary shares of 10 pence. All authorities will expire at the end of the AGM in 2023, it ends.

Current stock price: 566.00p

12-month change: down 39%

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 -108 M -130 M -130 M
Net income 2022 -108 M -130 M -130 M
Net cash 2022 5,40 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,45x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 512 M 621 M 618 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 -5,48x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart PACIFIC HORIZON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC HORIZON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,62
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Angus MacPherson Non-Executive Chairman
Angela Claire Lane Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Frank Studwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Wee Li Hee Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Chote Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC HORIZON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-35.48%618
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC9.60%4 308
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-37.52%48