IN BRIEF: Pacific Horizon gets approval for purchases of up to 15%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC - invests in Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan and Indian sub-continent - Says that at its annual general meeting on Thursday shareholders approved a resolution renewing the directors' authority to issue shares up to a total nominal value of GBP916,432.00. Further, it says that stakeholders approved a resolution that enables the company to make market purchases of up to 15% of its issued share capital, representing roughly 13.7 million ordinary shares of 10 pence. All authorities will expire at the end of the AGM in 2023, it ends.

Current stock price: 566.00p

12-month change: down 39%

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

