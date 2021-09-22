Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC
  News
  Summary
    PHI   GB0006667470

PACIFIC HORIZON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(PHI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/22 11:35:09 am
865 GBX   +1.41%
11:42aPACIFIC HORIZON : Issue of Equity
PU
02:22aPACIFIC HORIZON : Preliminary Results
PU
08/02PACIFIC HORIZON : Closed Period Confirmation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Horizon : Issue of Equity

09/22/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)

Issue of Equity

The Board of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued a further478,257 ordinary shares of 10p each, on 22 September 2021in order to meet ongoing market demand. These shares were issued for cash at a price of 870.00p per ordinary shareand at a premiumto the prevailing net asset value.As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is88,907,961 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is88,907,961

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

22 September 2021

Legal Entity Identifier: VLGEI9B8R0REWKB0LN95

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Disclaimer

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust plc published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 15:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
