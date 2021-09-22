Pacific Horizon : Issue of Equity

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
Issue of Equity
The Board of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued a further
478,257 ordinary shares of 10p each, on
22 September 2021in order to meet ongoing market demand. These shares were issued for cash at a price of
870.00p per ordinary shareand at a
premiumto the prevailing net asset value.As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is88,907,961 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is88,907,961
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Baillie Gifford & Co Limited
Company Secretaries
22 September 2021
Legal Entity Identifier: VLGEI9B8R0REWKB0LN95
Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
