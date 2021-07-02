Pacific Horizon : Issue of Equity

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)

Issue of Equity

The Board of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company') announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued a further

ordinary shares of 10p each, on

in order to meet ongoing market demand. These shares were issued for cash at a price of

p per ordinary share

and at a

to the prevailing net asset value . A s a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 88,309,704 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 88,309,704

240,0002 July 2021850.00premium

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

2 July 2021

Legal Entity Identifier: VLGEI9B8R0REWKB0LN95

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares