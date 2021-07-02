Log in
    PHI   GB0006667470

PACIFIC HORIZON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(PHI)
  Report
Pacific Horizon : Issue of Equity

07/02/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)

Issue of Equity

The Board of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company') announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued a further240,000 ordinary shares of 10p each, on 2 July 2021in order to meet ongoing market demand. These shares were issued for cash at a price of 850.00p per ordinary shareand at a premiumto the prevailing net asset value.As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is88,309,704 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is88,309,704

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

2 July 2021

Legal Entity Identifier: VLGEI9B8R0REWKB0LN95

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Disclaimer

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust plc published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 20:29:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
