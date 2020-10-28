Pacific Industrial : Consolidated Financial Results For FY2020 2nd Quarter

Contact person: Satoshi Watanabe, General Manager of Accounting Dept.
1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2020 2nd Quarter (From April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
(%:changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attribute to
owners of parent
Million Yen
%
Million Yen
%
Million Yen
%
Million Yen
%
FY2020 2nd quarter
64,827
-21.7
862
-81.6
1,313
-73.4
942
-72.9
FY2019 2nd quarter
82,765
28.7
4,683
19.1
4,935
-2.5
3,473
-9.2
Note: Comprehensive income
FY2020 2nd quarter: 777 million yen ( -61.6%),
FY2019 2nd quarter: 2,026 million yen ( -60.8%)
Earnings Per Share
Fully Diluted Earnings
Per Share
Yen
Yen
FY2020 2nd quarter
15.58
15.53
FY2019 2nd quarter
57.53
57.27
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Net assets excluding
Total Assets
Net Aseets
subscription rights to shares
and Non-controlling interests
as a percentage of total assets
Million Yen
Million Yen
%
FY2020 2nd quarter
208,475
98,351
46.8
FY2019
204,280
98,422
47.8
Note: Shareholders' equity: FY2020 2nd quarter : 97,590 million yen
FY2019: 97,557 million yen
2. Cash Dividends
Annual Cash Dividends Per Share
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
FY Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2019
―
16.00
―
14.00
30.00
FY2020
―
10.00
FY2020(Forecast)
―
10.00
20.00
Note: Revisions to the forecasts announced most recently: No
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(%:changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attribute to
Earning Per Share
owners of parent
Million Yen
%
Million Yen
%
Million Yen
%
Million Yen
%
Yen
FY2020
145,000
-12.6
6,000
-42.9
6,500
-41.6
4,500
-38.0
74.38
Note: Revisions to the forecasts announced most recently: Yes
4. Notes
(1) Changes in major subsidiaries during the current quarter: None
(changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation)
Newly included:
―
(company name)
Newly excluded:
―
(company name)
Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards : None ② Changes other than ① : None ③ Changes in accounting estimates : None ④ Restatement : None
(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
① Number of shares outstanding at end
FY2020
61,312,896 shares
FY 2019
61,312,896 shares
of period(including treasury stock)
2nd quarter
②Number of shares of treasury stock at
FY2020
798,055 shares
FY 2019
868,865 shares
end of period
2nd quarter
③Average number of common stock
FY2020
60,481,867 shares
FY2019
60,384,449 shares
(quarterly total)
2nd quarter
2nd quarter
* Note on status of quarterly review procedures
This summary of quarterly financial results is not subject to quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. As of the time of disclosure of this summary of quarterly financial results, however, the review procedures for quarterly consolidated financial statements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act have not been completed.
Explanation about appropriate use of the financial results forecasts, and other noteworthy matters Statements related to the future, including the forecasts of financial results, described in this document are based on information currently available to Pacific industrial and on certain assumptions deemed by Pacific industrial to be rational.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million Yen)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2019
FY2020
(As of Mar.31, 2020)
(As of Sep.30, 2020)
(As of Mar.31, 2020)
(As of Sep.30, 2020)
（Assets）
（Liabilities）
Current Assets
61,060
62,291
Current Liabilities
42,807
44,064
Cash and time deposits
18,315
22,366
Trade notes and accounts payable
10,876
10,027
Trade notes and accounts receivable
24,452
22,746
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
7,017
5,233
Merchandise and finished goods
6,522
5,992
Short-term borrowings
4,720
8,011
Work in process
4,638
4,333
Current portion of long-term borrowings
6,450
8,267
Raw materials and supplies
3,829
3,749
Accounts payable
4,457
4,614
Other current assets
3,375
3,185
Income taxes payable
583
468
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
(74)
(81)
Allowance for bonuses
1,563
1,398
Allowance for bonuses to directors
57
13
Fixed Assets
143,219
146,183
Other current liabilities
7,080
6,028
Property, Plant and Equipment
98,361
101,028
Noncurrent Liabilities
63,050
66,059
Buildings and structures
26,155
25,511
Machinery and vehicles
41,729
42,714
Long-term borrowings
52,471
55,419
Tools, Furniture, and fixtures
5,499
5,882
Provision for directors retirement benefit
184
158
Land
9,884
9,910
Net defined benefit liabilities
682
650
Lease Asset
1,219
1,179
Other noncurrent liabilities
9,712
9,831
Construction in progress
13,873
15,830
Total Liabilities
105,858
110,123
Intangible Fixed Assets
13,682
12,732
Goodwill
8,056
7,435
Other
5,626
5,297
（Net assets）
Shareholders' Equity
88,220
88,370
Investments and Other Assets
31,175
32,422
Capital stock
7,316
7,316
Investments in securities
25,796
27,113
Capital surplus
7,705
7,744
Other fixed assets
5,382
5,311
Retained earnings
73,443
73,533
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3)
(2)
Less:Treasury stock at cost
(246)
(224)
Valuation and Translation Adjustment
9,337
9,220
Valuation difference on available securities
10,653
11,573
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(1,139)
(2,214)
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan
(176)
(137)
Subscription rights to shares
184
141
Minority Interests
680
618
Total Net Assets
98,422
98,351
Total Assets
204,280
208,475
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
204,280
208,475
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Million Yen)
FY2019
FY2020
For the Year Ended
For the Year Ended
Sep.30, 2019
Sep.30, 2020
Net sales
82,765
64,827
Cost of sales
71,595
58,276
Gross profit
11,170
6,550
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,486
5,688
Operating Income (loss)
4,683
862
Non-operating income
747
857
Interest income
47
15
Dividend income
341
321
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
204
84
Subsidy income
1
217
Other non-operating income
153
217
Non-operating Expenses
495
406
Interest expense
128
190
Foreign exchange losses
323
178
Other non-operating expense
42
37
Ordinary income (loss)
4,935
1,313
Extraordinary Losses
81
45
Loss on sales and retirements of fixed assets
81
45
Profit (loss) before income taxes and non controlling interests
4,854
1,268
Income taxes
1,381
373
Current term net profit (loss)
3,473
895
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(0)
(47)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
3,473
942
