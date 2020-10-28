Pacific Industrial : Consolidated Financial Results For FY2020 2nd Quarter

Note: Revisions to the forecasts announced most recently: No

(%:changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2020 2nd Quarter (From April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)

(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

Company name: PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(%:changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit attribute to Earning Per Share owners of parent Million Yen % Million Yen % Million Yen % Million Yen % Yen FY2020 145,000 -12.6 6,000 -42.9 6,500 -41.6 4,500 -38.0 74.38

Note: Revisions to the forecasts announced most recently: Yes

4. Notes

(1) Changes in major subsidiaries during the current quarter: None

(changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation)

Newly included: ― (company name) Newly excluded: ― (company name)

Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : None Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement

Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards : None

② Changes other than ① : None

③ Changes in accounting estimates : None

④ Restatement : None

(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

① Number of shares outstanding at end FY2020 61,312,896 shares FY 2019 61,312,896 shares of period(including treasury stock) 2nd quarter ②Number of shares of treasury stock at FY2020 798,055 shares FY 2019 868,865 shares end of period 2nd quarter ③Average number of common stock FY2020 60,481,867 shares FY2019 60,384,449 shares (quarterly total) 2nd quarter 2nd quarter

* Note on status of quarterly review procedures

This summary of quarterly financial results is not subject to quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. As of the time of disclosure of this summary of quarterly financial results, however, the review procedures for quarterly consolidated financial statements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act have not been completed.