PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(7250)
  Report
Pacific Industrial : Consolidated Financial Results For FY2020 2nd Quarter

10/28/2020 | 05:35am EDT

October 28, 2020

Consolidated Financial Results

For the 2nd Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Company name: PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges (First Section)

Stock code number: 7250

URL: http://www.pacific-ind.co.jp/

Representative: Shinya Ogawa, President

Contact person: Satoshi Watanabe, General Manager of Accounting Dept.

Telephone: +81-584-93-0117

(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2020 2nd Quarter (From April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

(%:changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attribute to

owners of parent

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

FY2020 2nd quarter

64,827

-21.7

862

-81.6

1,313

-73.4

942

-72.9

FY2019 2nd quarter

82,765

28.7

4,683

19.1

4,935

-2.5

3,473

-9.2

Note: Comprehensive income

FY2020 2nd quarter: 777 million yen ( -61.6%),

FY2019 2nd quarter: 2,026 million yen ( -60.8%)

Earnings Per Share

Fully Diluted Earnings

Per Share

Yen

Yen

FY2020 2nd quarter

15.58

15.53

FY2019 2nd quarter

57.53

57.27

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Net assets excluding

Total Assets

Net Aseets

subscription rights to shares

and Non-controlling interests

as a percentage of total assets

Million Yen

Million Yen

%

FY2020 2nd quarter

208,475

98,351

46.8

FY2019

204,280

98,422

47.8

Note: Shareholders' equity: FY2020 2nd quarter : 97,590 million yen

FY2019: 97,557 million yen

2. Cash Dividends

Annual Cash Dividends Per Share

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

FY Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2019

16.00

14.00

30.00

FY2020

10.00

FY2020(Forecast)

10.00

20.00

Note: Revisions to the forecasts announced most recently: No

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(%:changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attribute to

Earning Per Share

owners of parent

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Yen

FY2020

145,000

-12.6

6,000

-42.9

6,500

-41.6

4,500

-38.0

74.38

Note: Revisions to the forecasts announced most recently: Yes

4. Notes

(1) Changes in major subsidiaries during the current quarter: None

(changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation)

Newly included:

(company name)

Newly excluded:

(company name)

  1. Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
  • Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards : None
    Changes other than : None
    Changes in accounting estimates : None
    Restatement : None

(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at end

FY2020

61,312,896 shares

FY 2019

61,312,896 shares

of period(including treasury stock)

2nd quarter

Number of shares of treasury stock at

FY2020

798,055 shares

FY 2019

868,865 shares

end of period

2nd quarter

Average number of common stock

FY2020

60,481,867 shares

FY2019

60,384,449 shares

(quarterly total)

2nd quarter

2nd quarter

* Note on status of quarterly review procedures

This summary of quarterly financial results is not subject to quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. As of the time of disclosure of this summary of quarterly financial results, however, the review procedures for quarterly consolidated financial statements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act have not been completed.

  • Explanation about appropriate use of the financial results forecasts, and other noteworthy matters Statements related to the future, including the forecasts of financial results, described in this document are based on information currently available to Pacific industrial and on certain assumptions deemed by Pacific industrial to be rational.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million Yen)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2019

FY2020

(As of Mar.31, 2020)

(As of Sep.30, 2020)

(As of Mar.31, 2020)

(As of Sep.30, 2020)

Assets

Liabilities

Current Assets

61,060

62,291

Current Liabilities

42,807

44,064

Cash and time deposits

18,315

22,366

Trade notes and accounts payable

10,876

10,027

Trade notes and accounts receivable

24,452

22,746

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

7,017

5,233

Merchandise and finished goods

6,522

5,992

Short-term borrowings

4,720

8,011

Work in process

4,638

4,333

Current portion of long-term borrowings

6,450

8,267

Raw materials and supplies

3,829

3,749

Accounts payable

4,457

4,614

Other current assets

3,375

3,185

Income taxes payable

583

468

Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts

(74)

(81)

Allowance for bonuses

1,563

1,398

Allowance for bonuses to directors

57

13

Fixed Assets

143,219

146,183

Other current liabilities

7,080

6,028

Property, Plant and Equipment

98,361

101,028

Noncurrent Liabilities

63,050

66,059

Buildings and structures

26,155

25,511

Machinery and vehicles

41,729

42,714

Long-term borrowings

52,471

55,419

Tools, Furniture, and fixtures

5,499

5,882

Provision for directors retirement benefit

184

158

Land

9,884

9,910

Net defined benefit liabilities

682

650

Lease Asset

1,219

1,179

Other noncurrent liabilities

9,712

9,831

Construction in progress

13,873

15,830

Total Liabilities

105,858

110,123

Intangible Fixed Assets

13,682

12,732

Goodwill

8,056

7,435

Other

5,626

5,297

Net assets

Shareholders' Equity

88,220

88,370

Investments and Other Assets

31,175

32,422

Capital stock

7,316

7,316

Investments in securities

25,796

27,113

Capital surplus

7,705

7,744

Other fixed assets

5,382

5,311

Retained earnings

73,443

73,533

Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(2)

Less:Treasury stock at cost

(246)

(224)

Valuation and Translation Adjustment

9,337

9,220

Valuation difference on available securities

10,653

11,573

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(1,139)

(2,214)

Remeasurement of defined benefit plan

(176)

(137)

Subscription rights to shares

184

141

Minority Interests

680

618

Total Net Assets

98,422

98,351

Total Assets

204,280

208,475

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

204,280

208,475

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Million Yen)

FY2019

FY2020

For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended

Sep.30, 2019

Sep.30, 2020

Net sales

82,765

64,827

Cost of sales

71,595

58,276

Gross profit

11,170

6,550

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,486

5,688

Operating Income (loss)

4,683

862

Non-operating income

747

857

Interest income

47

15

Dividend income

341

321

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

204

84

Subsidy income

1

217

Other non-operating income

153

217

Non-operating Expenses

495

406

Interest expense

128

190

Foreign exchange losses

323

178

Other non-operating expense

42

37

Ordinary income (loss)

4,935

1,313

Extraordinary Losses

81

45

Loss on sales and retirements of fixed assets

81

45

Profit (loss) before income taxes and non controlling interests

4,854

1,268

Income taxes

1,381

373

Current term net profit (loss)

3,473

895

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(0)

(47)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

3,473

942

Disclaimer

Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:34:00 UTC

