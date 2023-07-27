Note: Revisions to the forecasts announced most recently: None

(%:changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2023 1st Quarter (From April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

Company name: PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2023 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(%:changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit attribute to Earning Per Share owners of parent Million Yen % Million Yen % Million Yen % Million Yen % Yen FY2023 First half 97,500 7.2 5,500 111.5 7,800 40.7 5,000 21.0 85.17 FY2023 190,000 -0.7 10,500 12.9 14,000 6.0 9,500 2.1 162.01

Note: Revisions to the forecasts announced most recently: Yes

4. Notes

(1) Changes in major subsidiaries during the current quarter: None

(changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation)

Newly included: ― (company name) Newly excluded: ― (company name)

Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : None Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement

Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards : None

② Changes other than ① : None

③ Changes in accounting estimates : Yes

④ Restatement : None

(3) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

① Number of shares outstanding at end FY2023 61,312,896 shares FY 2022 61,312,896 shares of period(including treasury stock) 1st quarter ②Number of shares of treasury stock at FY2023 2,768,209 shares FY 2022 1,670,909 shares end of period 1st quarter ③Average number of common stock FY2023 58,819,012 shares FY2022 60,383,916 shares (quarterly total) 1st quarter 1st quarter

* Note on status of quarterly review procedures

This summary of quarterly financial results is not subject to quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. As of the time of disclosure of this summary of quarterly financial results, however, the review procedures for quarterly consolidated financial statements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act have not been completed.