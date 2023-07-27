July 27, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

For the 1st Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Company name: PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges

Stock code number: 7250

URL: https://www.pacific-ind.co.jp/

Representative: Tetsushi Ogawa, President

Contact person: Satoshi Watanabe, General Manager of Accounting Dept.

Telephone: +81-584-93-0117

(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2023 1st Quarter (From April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

(%:changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attribute to

owners of parent

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

FY2023 1st quarter

49,301

10.9

3,147

89.4

5,254

36.0

3,956

36.0

FY2022 1st quarter

44,468

7.1

1,662

-50.6

3,864

-0.8

2,909

0.7

Note: Comprehensive income

FY2023 1st quarter: 12,684 million yen (

41.9%),

FY2022 1st quarter: 8,937 million yen ( 51.9%)

Earnings Per Share

Fully Diluted Earnings

Per Share

Yen

Yen

FY2023 1st quarter

67.26

67.13

FY2022 1st quarter

48.18

48.08

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Net assets excluding

Total Assets

Net Aseets

subscription rights to shares

and Non-controlling interests

as a percentage of total assets

Million Yen

Million Yen

%

FY2023 1st quarter

270,142

148,794

54.7

FY2022

258,058

138,721

53.4

Note: Shareholders' equity:

FY2023 1st quarter: 147,732 million yen

FY2022: 137,717 million yen

2. Cash Dividends

Annual Cash Dividends Per Share

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

FY Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2022

20.00

22.00

42.00

FY2023

FY2023(Forecast)

20.00

22.00

42.00

Note: Revisions to the forecasts announced most recently: None

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2023 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(%:changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attribute to

Earning Per Share

owners of parent

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Million Yen

%

Yen

FY2023 First half

97,500

7.2

5,500

111.5

7,800

40.7

5,000

21.0

85.17

FY2023

190,000

-0.7

10,500

12.9

14,000

6.0

9,500

2.1

162.01

Note: Revisions to the forecasts announced most recently: Yes

4. Notes

(1) Changes in major subsidiaries during the current quarter: None

(changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation)

Newly included:

(company name)

Newly excluded:

(company name)

  1. Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
  • Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards : None
    Changes other than : None
    Changes in accounting estimates : Yes
    Restatement : None

(3) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at end

FY2023

61,312,896 shares

FY 2022

61,312,896 shares

of period(including treasury stock)

1st quarter

Number of shares of treasury stock at

FY2023

2,768,209 shares

FY 2022

1,670,909 shares

end of period

1st quarter

Average number of common stock

FY2023

58,819,012 shares

FY2022

60,383,916 shares

(quarterly total)

1st quarter

1st quarter

* Note on status of quarterly review procedures

This summary of quarterly financial results is not subject to quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. As of the time of disclosure of this summary of quarterly financial results, however, the review procedures for quarterly consolidated financial statements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act have not been completed.

  • Explanation about appropriate use of the financial results forecasts, and other noteworthy matters Statements related to the future, including the forecasts of financial results, described in this document are based on information currently available to Pacific industrial and on certain assumptions deemed by Pacific industrial to be rational.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

(As of Mar.31, 2023)

(As of Jun.30, 2023)

(As of Mar.31, 2023)

(As of Jun.30, 2023)

Assets

Liabilities

Current Assets

90,690

90,214

Current Liabilities

52,635

53,835

Cash and time deposits

32,088

28,424

Trade notes and accounts payable

14,394

13,907

Trade notes and accounts receivable

31,227

34,163

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

6,832

7,347

Merchandise and finished goods

9,522

9,065

Short-term borrowings

1,015

1,015

Work in process

7,414

7,784

Current portion of long-term borrowings

6,851

6,798

Raw materials and supplies

6,185

6,389

Accounts payable

5,285

6,836

Other current assets

4,424

4,577

Income taxes payable

2,040

2,060

Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts

(173)

(191)

Allowance for bonuses

1,605

944

Other current liabilities

14,610

14,925

Fixed Assets

167,367

179,928

Property, Plant and Equipment

111,924

119,073

Noncurrent Liabilities

66,701

67,512

Buildings and structures

32,658

34,460

Machinery and vehicles

46,081

48,135

Long-term borrowings

53,350

52,833

Tools, Furniture, and fixtures

2,297

2,327

Provision for directors retirement benefit

173

170

Land

10,651

10,844

Net defined benefit liabilities

553

564

Lease Asset

1,311

1,340

Other noncurrent liabilities

12,623

13,944

Construction in progress

18,924

21,966

Total Liabilities

119,337

121,348

Intangible Fixed Assets

11,545

11,781

Goodwill

6,219

6,282

Other

5,325

5,498

Net assets

Shareholders' Equity

107,854

109,203

Investments and Other Assets

43,897

49,073

Capital stock

7,316

7,316

Investments in securities

36,636

41,886

Capital surplus

7,686

7,686

Other fixed assets

7,262

7,189

Retained earnings

94,044

96,679

Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1)

(2)

Less:Treasury stock at cost

(1,193)

(2,478)

Valuation and Translation Adjustment

29,862

38,528

Valuation difference on available securities

16,100

19,566

Foreign currency translation adjustments

13,154

18,402

Remeasurement of defined benefit plan

608

559

Subscription rights to shares

97

97

Minority Interests

905

964

Total Net Assets

138,721

148,794

Total Assets

258,058

270,142

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

258,058

270,142

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Million Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

For the First Quarter

For the First Quarter

Jun.30, 2022

Jun.30, 2023

Net sales

44,468

49,301

Cost of sales

39,437

42,573

Gross profit

5,030

6,727

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,368

3,579

Operating Income (loss)

1,662

3,147

Non-operating income

2,293

2,205

Interest income

12

74

Dividend income

335

405

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

274

337

Foreign exchange gain

1,323

857

Other non-operating income

347

530

Non-operating Expenses

90

98

Interest expense

74

76

Other non-operating expense

16

21

Ordinary income (loss)

3,864

5,254

Extraordinary Losses

54

20

Loss on sales and retirements of fixed assets

54

20

Profit (loss) before income taxes and non controlling interests

3,810

5,234

Income taxes

880

1,252

Current term net profit (loss)

2,929

3,981

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

20

25

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

2,909

3,956

