July 27, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results
For the 1st Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
Company name: PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listings: Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges
Stock code number: 7250
URL: https://www.pacific-ind.co.jp/
Representative: Tetsushi Ogawa, President
Contact person: Satoshi Watanabe, General Manager of Accounting Dept.
Telephone: +81-584-93-0117
(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2023 1st Quarter (From April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
(%:changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attribute to
owners of parent
Million Yen
%
Million Yen
%
Million Yen
%
Million Yen
%
FY2023 1st quarter
49,301
10.9
3,147
89.4
5,254
36.0
3,956
36.0
FY2022 1st quarter
44,468
7.1
1,662
-50.6
3,864
-0.8
2,909
0.7
Note: Comprehensive income
FY2023 1st quarter: 12,684 million yen (
41.9%),
FY2022 1st quarter: 8,937 million yen ( 51.9%)
Earnings Per Share
Fully Diluted Earnings
Per Share
Yen
Yen
FY2023 1st quarter
67.26
67.13
FY2022 1st quarter
48.18
48.08
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Net assets excluding
Total Assets
Net Aseets
subscription rights to shares
and Non-controlling interests
as a percentage of total assets
Million Yen
Million Yen
%
FY2023 1st quarter
270,142
148,794
54.7
FY2022
258,058
138,721
53.4
Note: Shareholders' equity:
FY2023 1st quarter: 147,732 million yen
FY2022: 137,717 million yen
2. Cash Dividends
Annual Cash Dividends Per Share
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
FY Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2022
―
20.00
―
22.00
42.00
FY2023
―
FY2023(Forecast)
20.00
―
22.00
42.00
Note: Revisions to the forecasts announced most recently: None
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2023 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(%:changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attribute to
Earning Per Share
owners of parent
Million Yen
%
Million Yen
%
Million Yen
%
Million Yen
%
Yen
FY2023 First half
97,500
7.2
5,500
111.5
7,800
40.7
5,000
21.0
85.17
FY2023
190,000
-0.7
10,500
12.9
14,000
6.0
9,500
2.1
162.01
Note: Revisions to the forecasts announced most recently: Yes
4. Notes
(1) Changes in major subsidiaries during the current quarter: None
(changes in specified subsidiaries that caused a change in the scope of consolidation)
Newly included:
―
(company name)
Newly excluded:
―
(company name)
- Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : None
- Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
- Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards : None
② Changes other than ① : None
③ Changes in accounting estimates : Yes
④ Restatement : None
(3) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
① Number of shares outstanding at end
FY2023
61,312,896 shares
FY 2022
61,312,896 shares
of period(including treasury stock)
1st quarter
②Number of shares of treasury stock at
FY2023
2,768,209 shares
FY 2022
1,670,909 shares
end of period
1st quarter
③Average number of common stock
FY2023
58,819,012 shares
FY2022
60,383,916 shares
(quarterly total)
1st quarter
1st quarter
* Note on status of quarterly review procedures
This summary of quarterly financial results is not subject to quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. As of the time of disclosure of this summary of quarterly financial results, however, the review procedures for quarterly consolidated financial statements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act have not been completed.
- Explanation about appropriate use of the financial results forecasts, and other noteworthy matters Statements related to the future, including the forecasts of financial results, described in this document are based on information currently available to Pacific industrial and on certain assumptions deemed by Pacific industrial to be rational.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
(As of Mar.31, 2023)
(As of Jun.30, 2023)
(As of Mar.31, 2023)
(As of Jun.30, 2023)
（Assets）
（Liabilities）
Current Assets
90,690
90,214
Current Liabilities
52,635
53,835
Cash and time deposits
32,088
28,424
Trade notes and accounts payable
14,394
13,907
Trade notes and accounts receivable
31,227
34,163
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
6,832
7,347
Merchandise and finished goods
9,522
9,065
Short-term borrowings
1,015
1,015
Work in process
7,414
7,784
Current portion of long-term borrowings
6,851
6,798
Raw materials and supplies
6,185
6,389
Accounts payable
5,285
6,836
Other current assets
4,424
4,577
Income taxes payable
2,040
2,060
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
(173)
(191)
Allowance for bonuses
1,605
944
Other current liabilities
14,610
14,925
Fixed Assets
167,367
179,928
Property, Plant and Equipment
111,924
119,073
Noncurrent Liabilities
66,701
67,512
Buildings and structures
32,658
34,460
Machinery and vehicles
46,081
48,135
Long-term borrowings
53,350
52,833
Tools, Furniture, and fixtures
2,297
2,327
Provision for directors retirement benefit
173
170
Land
10,651
10,844
Net defined benefit liabilities
553
564
Lease Asset
1,311
1,340
Other noncurrent liabilities
12,623
13,944
Construction in progress
18,924
21,966
Total Liabilities
119,337
121,348
Intangible Fixed Assets
11,545
11,781
Goodwill
6,219
6,282
Other
5,325
5,498
（Net assets）
Shareholders' Equity
107,854
109,203
Investments and Other Assets
43,897
49,073
Capital stock
7,316
7,316
Investments in securities
36,636
41,886
Capital surplus
7,686
7,686
Other fixed assets
7,262
7,189
Retained earnings
94,044
96,679
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1)
(2)
Less:Treasury stock at cost
(1,193)
(2,478)
Valuation and Translation Adjustment
29,862
38,528
Valuation difference on available securities
16,100
19,566
Foreign currency translation adjustments
13,154
18,402
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan
608
559
Subscription rights to shares
97
97
Minority Interests
905
964
Total Net Assets
138,721
148,794
Total Assets
258,058
270,142
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
258,058
270,142
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Million Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
For the First Quarter
For the First Quarter
Jun.30, 2022
Jun.30, 2023
Net sales
44,468
49,301
Cost of sales
39,437
42,573
Gross profit
5,030
6,727
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,368
3,579
Operating Income (loss)
1,662
3,147
Non-operating income
2,293
2,205
Interest income
12
74
Dividend income
335
405
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
274
337
Foreign exchange gain
1,323
857
Other non-operating income
347
530
Non-operating Expenses
90
98
Interest expense
74
76
Other non-operating expense
16
21
Ordinary income (loss)
3,864
5,254
Extraordinary Losses
54
20
Loss on sales and retirements of fixed assets
54
20
Profit (loss) before income taxes and non controlling interests
3,810
5,234
Income taxes
880
1,252
Current term net profit (loss)
2,929
3,981
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
20
25
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
2,909
3,956
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 06:14:03 UTC.