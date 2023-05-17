Pacific Industrial : Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Stock Code:7250 May 26, 2023 (Measures for electronic provision have commenced on May 18, 2023) To Our Shareholders: Tetsushi Ogawa President, Member of the Board 100 Kyutoku-Cho, Ogaki, Gifu, Japan NOTICE OF THE 99TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS We hereby inform you of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held as follows. For the convening of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, information contained in the Reference documents for this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, etc (matters to be electronically provided) in provided electronically, and is posted on following website as "NOTICE OF THE 99TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS". [The Company's website] https://www.pacific-ind.co.jp/eng/investor/meeting/ Please access the above website and select "Notice of 99th Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders" to view it. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights no later than 17:00 on Friday, June 16, 2023(JST). In addition to the above, the information is also posted on the following website on the Internet. [Tokyo Stock Exchange's website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show To check the information, please access the above website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, enter "PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL" in the "Issue name (company name)" box or the Company's security code "7250" in the "Code" box, click the "Search" button, click the "Basic information" button, select the "Documents for public inspection/PR information" tab, and click the button under "Filed information available for public inspection," "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting.")

Date : 10:00 am, Saturday, June 17, 2023 Place : at the room Kyokko in OGAKI FORUM HOTEL. 2-31 Mangoku, Ogaki, Gifu, Japan Objectives of the Meeting: Reports: Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as Results of the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 99th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023). Financial Statements for the 99th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) Agenda: Proposal No.1: Election of Six (6) Members of the Board Proposal No.2: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member Please consider the prevalence of infectious diseases and your own health condition before coming to the meeting. You may exercise your voting rights at this General Meeting of Shareholders by returning the enclosed voting form or exercising your voting rights via the Internet. ●In the event of any revision to the matters for electronic provision measures, the revised information will be posted on the respective websites where it is posted. ●For shareholders who have not requested the delivery of written documents, the Reference Document for the General Meeting of Shareholders and a part of the Business Report will be sent together. The following items are not included documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of documents pursuant to laws and the provisions of Article 14 of the Articles of Incorporation. Accordingly, the delivery documents are a part of business report, consolidated financial statements, and non-consolidated financial statements audited when the Audit & Supervisory Board Member and Accounting Auditors prepare the audit report. ・"Matters Regarding Share Acquisition Rights of the Company," "Status of the Accounting Auditor," "Basic Policy for Profit Distribution the status of operation of the company," and "The policy for determination of dividends of surplus" of the Business Report ・"Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity," "Consolidated statement of cash flows (Reference)" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements ・"Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" of the Non- consolidated Financial Statements

Proposal No.1: Election of Six (6) Members of the Board As the terms of office of all six (6) current Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, we propose the election of six (6) Directors, including two (2) Outside Directors. The nominees for members of the board are as follows: Nominee Board Meeting Name Current posts, assignments in the Company and attribute attendance in NO. fiscal year 2021 1 Reappointment Shinya Ogawa Chairman, Member of the Board 12/12 （100％） 2 Reappointment Tetsushi Ogawa President, Member of the Board 12/12 Chief Officer, Corporate Planning Center, （100％） 3 Reappointment Hisashi Kayukawa Managing Officer , Member of Board 12/12 Chief Officer, Valve & TPMS Business Group （100％） Managing Officer, Member of the Board 12/12 4 Reappointment Terumi Noda Chief Officer, Stamping & Plastic Molding (100%) Business Group 5 Reappointment Osamu Motojima Outside Board Member and Independent Officer 12/12 （100％） 6 Reappointment Masako Hayashi Outside Board Member and Independent Officer 10/10 （100％） (Reference)Director Skill Matrix Manufacturing/ Legal/ Management/ Human R&D/ Finance/ International Sales and Name Risk Governance Resource Technology Accounting Experience Procurement Management Development Shinya Ogawa ● ● ● ● ● ● Board Tetsushi Ogawa ● ● ● ● ● ● Member Hisashi Kayukawa ● ● ● ● Terumi Noda ● ● ● ● ● Outside Osamu Motojima ● ● ● ● ● Board ● ● ● Member Masako Hayashi

1. Shinya Ogawa (September 8, 1947) Reappointment Brief personal history, posts and assignments in the Company April 1973: Joined Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. (Current Toyota Motor Corporation) January 1981: Left Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. February1981: Joined Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd. June 1983: Member of the Board June 1985: Managing Officer, Member of the Board March 1989: Senior Managing Officer, Member of the Board February 1990: Executive Vice President, Member of the Board June 1996: President, Member of the Board April 2023 Chairman, Member of the Board (current position) Number of the Company's shares owned : 1,472,001 ■ Reason that the Company appointed Shinya Ogawa as a candidate for member of the board: As President and Representative Director for many years, Shinya Ogawa implemented sustainability management with awareness of the improvement of corporate value and all stakeholders, and devoted himself to the growth and development of the company based on the corporate philosophy of technological development, respect for human right and conservation of the global environment. Since April 2023, he has been responsible for the overall supervision of management as Chairman and Representative Director. The company has continued to nominate him as a candidate for Director because of his insight and wealth of experience as a business manager, which is backed by his track record. 2. Tetsushi Ogawa (August 16, 1978) Reappointment Brief personal history, posts and assignments in the Company April 2005: Joined Toyota Motor Corporation December 2010: Left Toyota Motor Corporation January 2011: Joined Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd. June 2011: Operating Officer June 2013: Managing Officer June 2015: Senior Managing Officer, Member of the Board June 2018: Executive Vice President, Member of the Board June 2021: Vice President and Representative Director, April 2023: President, Member of the Board Chief Officer, Corporate Planning Center (current position) Number of the Company's shares owned: 83,239 ■ Reason that the Company appointed Tetsushi Ogawa as a candidate for member of the board: As Vice President and Representative Director, Tetsushi Ogawa promoted the improvement of earnings through both growth strategies and on-site improvements, and demonstrated outstanding management capabilities in corporate restructuring based on M&A, strengthening of the governance structure and the creation of products pleasing to customers, thereby contributing to the realization of improved corporate value. As President and Representative Director since April 2023, he has taken on the challenge of reform as a group and worked on the creation of new value. In addition to his abundant management experience, the company has judged that his broad and accurate perspective and insight, including his field perspective, are essential to the management of our group and has continued to nominate him as a candidate for Director.