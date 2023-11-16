（ 100 millions of yen, ％）

1-4 Q2 Cumulative Results by Business Segments

Sales and profits increased in the stamping and plastic molding business due to increased sales volume. Sales of valves increased due to exchange conversion, but profits decreased due to increased costs due to high material prices.

Sales Operating Income 22/Q2 YoY Rate 22/Q2 YoY Rate 23/Q2 23/Q2 Result Result Gain&Loss %Change Result Result Gain&Loss %Change

Stamping & 638 741 +103 +16.2 1 55 +53 - Plastic Molding (The Impact of increased * customer-received materials for (△150) stamping) Operating Income Ratio 0.3% 7.5% +7.2P Valves 269 284 +14 +5.3 23 19 △4 △18.3 Operating Income Ratio 8.8% 6.9% △1.9P

*Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of customer-received steel