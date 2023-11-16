FY2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Briefing

The 100th periodApr. 1st, 2023- Sep.30th, 2023

Nov. 6th, 2023

１．FY2023 Q2 Financial Performance

２．Financial Forecast (FY2023 Full Year)

. Medium-term initiatives

Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements

These materials contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. It involves any risk depending on the Japanese or international economic situation, business trends related to our company, fluctuation of exchange rates and other factors. It may cause our actual performance to be materially different from any future results announced.

1-1 Q2 Consolidated Financial Summary

Record highest were achieved for sales, ordinary and net income due to increase in higher automobile production.

100 millions of yen, ％）

FY2022

FY2023

YoY

rate

Diff. from Forecast

22/２Ｑ

23/２Ｑ

23/２Ｑ

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Gain&Loss

% Change

Gain&Loss

% Change

Result

Forecast on 27Jul.

Result

Sales

909

975

Record

1,026

+117

12.9

+51

5.3

High

Operating Income

26

55

Record

74

+48

188.0

+19

36.3

High

Operating Income Ratio

2.9%

5.6%

7.3%

+4.4P

+1.7P

Ordinary Income

55

78

Record

103

+47

86.4

+25

32.5

High

Ordinary Income Ratio

6.1%

8.0%

10.1%

+4.0P

+2.1P

Net income attributable to

41

50

Record

75

+33

82.3

+25

50.6

owners parent

High

Quarterly Net Income margin

4.5%

5.1%

7.3%

+2.8P

+2.2P

Average exchange rateU.S. dollars

¥129.8

¥132.8

¥139.9

¥10.1

¥7.1

*Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of customer-received

steel materials for stamping.

As a result of this,

fiscal 2023 2nd quarter cumulative results includes a 15 billion yen year-on-year decline in net sales. No

impact on income.

1-2 Analysis of Q2 Cumulative Results: Consolidated Sales

Record high for 2Q due to increase in sales volume more than decrease in sales due to the impact of customer-received steel materials for stamping.

( 100 millions of yen )

Exchage

Exchange

Gain

Material

Conversion

+3

1,026

+34

Price

customer-received

909

steel materials

+61

for stamping

Sales

Volume

150

Selling

+172

Price

3

FY2022

FY2023

Q2 Cumultive

Sales 11.7 billion yen

Q2 Cumultive

Results

Results

( 100 millions of yen )

1-3 Analysis of Q2 Cumulative Results: Operating Income

Costs increased due to sales volume up. Record-high profit for Q2 due to increased sales volume and cost improvements.

Depreciation

Exchange

74

Cost

(excl.dies)

Gain

+3

Improvement

+4

+14

Sales

Material

Volume

26

Price

Labor

+51

10

Cost

Selling

Expenses

8

Price

2

3

FY2022

FY2023

Q2 Cumultive

Operating Income

+4.8 billion yen

Q2 Cumultive

Results

Results

100 millions of yen,％）

1-4 Q2 Cumulative Results by Business Segments

Sales and profits increased in the stamping and plastic molding business due to increased sales volume. Sales of valves increased due to exchange conversion, but profits decreased due to increased costs due to high material prices.

Sales

Operating Income

22/Q2

YoY Rate

22/Q2

YoY Rate

23/Q2

23/Q2

Result

Result

Gain&Loss %Change

Result

Result

Gain&Loss %Change

Stamping &

638

741

+103

+16.2

1

55

+53

-

Plastic Molding

(The Impact of increased

*

customer-received materials for

(150)

stamping)

Operating Income Ratio

0.3%

7.5%

+7.2P

Valves

269

284

+14

+5.3

23

19

4

18.3

Operating Income Ratio

8.8%

6.9%

1.9P

*Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of customer-received steel

materials for stamping. No impact on income.

1-5 Q2 Cumulative Results by Region

Sales and profits increased due to increased sales volume in Japan,

Europe, America, and Asia. 100 millions of yen,％）

Sales

22/Q2

23/Q2

YoY Rate

22/Q2

Result

Result

Gain&Loss

%Change

Result

Japan

338

341

+3

+0.9

15

(The Impact of increased

(150)

customer-received materials for

stamping)

Operating Income Ratio

4.6%

Europe & America

379

473

+94

+24.9

△3

Operating Income Ratio

0.9%

Asia

191

211

+19

+10.4

11

Operating Income Ratio

6.0%

Operating Income

YoY Rate

23/Q2

Result

Gain&Loss

%Change

38

+22

+145.1

11.2%

+6.6P

15

+18

-

3.2%

+4.1P

14

+2

+22.6

6.7%

+0.7P

Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of customer-received steel materials for stamping. No impact on income.

１．FY2023 Q2 Financial Performance

２．Financial Forecast (FY2023 Full Year)

. Medium-term initiatives

2-1 Full Year Financial Forecast

Revised the forecast upward to reflect the 2Q results and latest information, expecting record highs for both sales and profits.

100 millions of yen, ％）

FY2022

YonY rate

Diff. from 27th Jul.

FY2023

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year

Results

Forecast on

Latest

Gain&Loss

%Change

Gain&Loss

%Change

27th Jul.

Forecast

Sales

1,912

1,900

1,980

*3

+67

3.5%

+80

4.2%

Operating Income

92

105

120

+27

29.1%

+15

14.3%

Operating Income Ratio

4.9%

5.5%

6.1%

+1.2P

+0.6P

Ordinary Income

132

140

150

+17

13.6%

+10

7.1%

Current Net Income *1

93

95

105

+11

12.9%

+10

10.5%

ＲＯＥ

7.0%

6.6%

7.1%

+0.1P

+0.5P

ＲＯＡ(Operating income basis

3.7%

3.9%

4.5%

+0.8P

+0.6P

Net Assets per Share

¥2,309

¥2,590

¥2,712

¥403

17.5%

¥122

4.7%

Average exchange rate (US dollars)

¥134.9

¥131.4

*2 ¥140.0

¥5.1

¥8.6

*1

Current net income is the current

net income attributable to the parent company shareholders.

*2

Reconsidered exchange rate assumptions from the third quarter onwards. The current forecast has been revised to 140 yen to the dollar,

from the previous announced price of 130 yen to the dollar on July 27.

*3

Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of steel material costs

procured from customers. As a result of this, fiscal 2023 includes a 24.7 billion yen year-on-year decline in net sales. No impact on income.

2-2 Analysis of FY2023 Forecasts: Consolidated Sales

The decrease in sales due to the impact of customer-received steel materials for stamping will be offset by the increase in sales volume, which is expected to reach a record high.

Exchange Exchange gain

100 millions of yen

Material

Conversion

+3

1,980

1,912

Price

+39

Customer-received

+75

steel materials

Sales

for stamping

Volume

247

Selling

+207

Price

10

FY2022

Sales 6.7

Billion yen

FY2023

Forecast

