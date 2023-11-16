FY2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Briefing
The 100th period：Apr. 1st, 2023- Sep.30th, 2023
Nov. 6th, 2023
Contents
１．FY2023 Q2 Financial Performance
２．Financial Forecast (FY2023 Full Year)
３. Medium-term initiatives
Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements
These materials contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. It involves any risk depending on the Japanese or international economic situation, business trends related to our company, fluctuation of exchange rates and other factors. It may cause our actual performance to be materially different from any future results announced.
1-1 Q2 Consolidated Financial Summary
Record highest were achieved for sales, ordinary and net income due to increase in higher automobile production.
（100 millions of yen, ％）
FY2022
FY2023
YoY
rate
Diff. from Forecast
22/２Ｑ
23/２Ｑ
23/２Ｑ
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Gain&Loss
% Change
Gain&Loss
% Change
Result
Forecast on 27Jul.
Result
Sales
909
975
Record
1,026
+117
＋12.9
+51
＋5.3
High
Operating Income
26
55
Record
74
+48
＋188.0
+19
＋36.3
High
Operating Income Ratio
2.9%
5.6%
7.3%
+4.4P
－
+1.7P
－
Ordinary Income
55
78
Record
103
+47
＋86.4
+25
＋32.5
High
Ordinary Income Ratio
6.1%
8.0%
10.1%
+4.0P
－
+2.1P
－
Net income attributable to
41
50
Record
75
+33
＋82.3
+25
＋50.6
owners parent
High
Quarterly Net Income margin
4.5%
5.1%
7.3%
+2.8P
－
+2.2P
－
Average exchange rate（U.S. dollars）
¥129.8
¥132.8
¥139.9
¥10.1
－
¥7.1
－
*Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of customer-received
steel materials for stamping.
As a result of this,
fiscal 2023 2nd quarter cumulative results includes a 15 billion yen year-on-year decline in net sales. No
impact on income.
1-2 Analysis of Q2 Cumulative Results: Consolidated Sales
Record high for 2Q due to increase in sales volume more than decrease in sales due to the impact of customer-received steel materials for stamping.
( 100 millions of yen )
Exchage
Exchange
Gain
Material
Conversion
+3
1,026
+34
Price
customer-received
909
steel materials
+61
for stamping
Sales
Volume
△150
Selling
+172
Price
△3
FY2022
FY2023
Q2 Cumultive
Sales ＋11.7 billion yen
Q2 Cumultive
Results
Results
1-3 Analysis of Q2 Cumulative Results: Operating Income
Costs increased due to sales volume up. Record-high profit for Q2 due to increased sales volume and cost improvements.
Depreciation
Exchange
74
Cost
(excl.dies)
Gain
+3
Improvement
+4
+14
Sales
Material
Volume
26
Price
Labor
+51
△10
Cost
Selling
Expenses
△8
Price
△2
△3
FY2022
FY2023
Q2 Cumultive
Operating Income
+4.8 billion yen
Q2 Cumultive
Results
Results
1-4 Q2 Cumulative Results by Business Segments
Sales and profits increased in the stamping and plastic molding business due to increased sales volume. Sales of valves increased due to exchange conversion, but profits decreased due to increased costs due to high material prices.
Sales
Operating Income
22/Q2
YoY Rate
22/Q2
YoY Rate
23/Q2
23/Q2
Result
Result
Gain&Loss %Change
Result
Result
Gain&Loss %Change
Stamping &
638
741
+103
+16.2
1
55
+53
-
Plastic Molding
(The Impact of increased
*
customer-received materials for
(△150)
stamping)
Operating Income Ratio
0.3%
7.5%
+7.2P
Valves
269
284
+14
+5.3
23
19
△4
△18.3
Operating Income Ratio
8.8%
6.9%
△1.9P
*Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of customer-received steel
materials for stamping. No impact on income.
1-5 Q2 Cumulative Results by Region
Sales and profits increased due to increased sales volume in Japan,
Europe, America, and Asia. （100 millions of yen,％）
Sales
22/Q2
23/Q2
YoY Rate
22/Q2
Result
Result
Gain&Loss
%Change
Result
Japan
338
341
+3
+0.9
15
(The Impact of increased
※
(△150)
customer-received materials for
stamping)
Operating Income Ratio
4.6%
Europe & America
379
473
+94
+24.9
△3
Operating Income Ratio
△0.9%
Asia
191
211
+19
+10.4
11
Operating Income Ratio
6.0%
Operating Income
YoY Rate
23/Q2
Result
Gain&Loss
%Change
38
+22
+145.1
11.2%
+6.6P
15
+18
-
3.2%
+4.1P
14
+2
+22.6
6.7%
+0.7P
Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of customer-received steel materials for stamping. No impact on income.
１．FY2023 Q2 Financial Performance
２．Financial Forecast (FY2023 Full Year)
３. Medium-term initiatives
2-1 Full Year Financial Forecast
Revised the forecast upward to reflect the 2Q results and latest information, expecting record highs for both sales and profits.
（ 100 millions of yen, ％）
FY2022
YonY rate
Diff. from 27th Jul.
FY2023
Full Year
Full Year
Full Year
Full Year
Results
Forecast on
Latest
Gain&Loss
%Change
Gain&Loss
%Change
27th Jul.
Forecast
Sales
1,912
1,900
1,980
*3
+67
3.5%
+80
4.2%
Operating Income
92
105
120
+27
29.1%
+15
14.3%
Operating Income Ratio
4.9%
5.5%
6.1%
+1.2P
－
+0.6P
－
Ordinary Income
132
140
150
+17
13.6%
+10
7.1%
Current Net Income *1
93
95
105
+11
12.9%
+10
10.5%
ＲＯＥ
7.0%
6.6%
7.1%
+0.1P
－
+0.5P
－
ＲＯＡ(Operating income basis）
3.7%
3.9%
4.5%
+0.8P
－
+0.6P
－
Net Assets per Share
¥2,309
¥2,590
¥2,712
¥403
17.5%
¥122
4.7%
Average exchange rate (US dollars)
¥134.9
¥131.4
*2 ¥140.0
¥5.1
－
¥8.6
－
*1
Current net income is the current
net income attributable to the parent company shareholders.
*2
Reconsidered exchange rate assumptions from the third quarter onwards. The current forecast has been revised to 140 yen to the dollar,
from the previous announced price of 130 yen to the dollar on July 27.
*3
Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of steel material costs
procured from customers. As a result of this, fiscal 2023 includes a 24.7 billion yen year-on-year decline in net sales. No impact on income.
2-2 Analysis of FY2023 Forecasts: Consolidated Sales
The decrease in sales due to the impact of customer-received steel materials for stamping will be offset by the increase in sales volume, which is expected to reach a record high.
Exchange Exchange gain
（ 100 millions of yen）
Material
Conversion
+3
1,980
1,912
Price
+39
Customer-received
+75
steel materials
Sales
for stamping
Volume
△247
Selling
+207
Price
△10
FY2022
Sales ＋6.7
Billion yen
FY2023
Forecast
