PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of press and resin products, and valve products. The Company operates through two business segments. The Press and Resin Product segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of wheel caps, engine covers, hood trunk hinges, oil pans and other press and resin products for automobile, as well as press molds, resin molds and other mold products. The Valve Product segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of tire valves, valve core products, air conditioning valves and other valve products, microcomputer control equipment and other electronic machine products, compressor related products, as well as tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) products. The Other segment is mainly engaged in the processing of information by computer, the development and sale of software, and the provision of insurance agency service.