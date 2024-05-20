Financial Results Briefing for FY2023

The 100th periodApr. 1st, 2023- Mar. 31st, 2024

May 8, 2024

Contents

１．FY2023 Financial Performance

２．Consolidated Forecast FY2024

３．The Progress of Mid-term

Business Plan "NEXUS-26"

2/30

1-1 FY2023 Consolidated Financial Summary

Sales volume increased due to steady automobile production, and both sales and profits reached record highs

100 millions of yen, ％）

FY2022

FY2023

YoY

rate

22/Q4

Full Year

23/Q4

Full Year

Q4

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Results

Gain&Loss

% Change

Gain&Loss

% Change

Sales

478

1,912

Record

513

Record

2,073

+35

7.4

+160

8.4

High

High

Operating Income

36

92

32

Record

144

3

10.9

+51

55.5

High

Operating Income Ratio

7.5%

4.9%

6.3%

7.0%

1.2P

+2.1P

Ordinary Income

46

132

44

Record

188

2

4.3

+56

42.6

High

Ordinary Income Ratio

9.8%

6.9%

8.7%

9.1%

1.1P

+2.2P

Net income attributable to

31

93

Record

60

Record

169

+29

95.7

+76

82.5

owners parent

High

High

Net Income margin

6.5%

4.9%

11.8%

8.2%

+5.3P

+3.3P

Average exchange rateU.S. dollars

¥133.3

¥134.9

¥147.0

¥144.2

¥13.7

¥9.3

Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of customer-received

steel materials for stamping.

As a result of this, FY2023 results includes a 24.4 billion yen year-on-year decline in net sales. No

impact on income.

3/30

1-2 Analysis of Consolidated Results : Sales

Sales reached record highs due to the sales volume increase and the exchange conversion

(100 millions of yen)

Material

Exchange

Selling

Price

gain

Price

2,073

Customer-received

Exchange

+7

+1

+74

Conversion

steel materials

1,912

for stamping

+83

Sales

Volume

244

+239

FY2022

Sales 16 Billion yen

FY2023

4/30

1-3 Analysis of Consolidated Results : Operating Income

Record-high profit due to increase in sales volume and cost improvement despite increase in production volume and cost increase

(100 millions of yen)

Depreciation

Selling

Cost

Exchange

(excl.dies)

Price

144

gain

+5

+1

Improvement

+7

Labor

Sales

+30

92

Volume

Cost

24

Expenses

Material

+64

17

Price

15

FY2022

Operating Income + 5.1 billion yen

FY2023

5/30

1-4 Consolidated Results by Business Segments

Stamping and plastic molding business increased sales and profit; valve business increased sales but profit remained flat YoY

100 million yen,％）

FY2022

Result

Stamping &

1,368

Plastic Molding

(The Impact of increased

(51)

customer-received materials for

stamping)

Operating Income Ratio

Valves

542

Operating Income Ratio

Sales

Operating Income

FY2023

YoY Rate

FY2022

FY2023

YoY Rate

Result

Gain&Loss

%Change

Result

Result

Gain&Loss

%Change

1,499

+131

+9.6

49

103

+54

+108.8

*

(295)

(244)

3.6%

6.9%

+3.3P

571

+29

+5.4

42

41

1

3.3

7.9%

7.2%

0.7P

*Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of customer-received steel materials for stamping.

No impact on income.

6/30

1-5 Consolidated Results by Region

Sales and profits are expected to increase in real terms in Japan, Europe and

the America. In Asia, sales at the same level as the previous year and profit

decline.

100 millions of yen,％）

Sales

Operating Income

FY2022

FY2023

YoY Rate

FY2022

FY2023

YoY Rate

Result

Result

Gain&Loss

%Change

Result

Result

Gain&Loss

%Change

Japan

706

679

27

3.8

49

62

+12

+25.3

(The Impact of increased customer-

(51)

*

(295)

(244)

received materials for stamping)

Operating Income Ratio

7.1%

9.2%

+2.1P

Europe & America

781

969

+188

+24.2

1

43

+44

-

Operating Income Ratio

0.2%

4.4%

+4.6P

Asia

425

424

0

0.2

36

26

9

26.9

Operating Income Ratio

8.7%

6.4%

2.3P

* Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of customer-received steel materials

for stamping. No impact on income.

7/30

1-6 Consolidated Quarterly Results

Profit declined from Q3 due to increased preparation costs for the start of new plant operations and amortization burden etc.

Sales

(100 millions of yen)

Operating Income

(100 millions of yen)

Sales

increase due to yen depreciat ion

Decrease

in sales

due to the

increase

of

customer-

received materials for stamping.

Record

high for

Q1 due to

increase

in

productio n volume

Increase in sales

due to higher sales

volume and yen

depreciation

Production

lines of

some

customers

stopped

Secured

income due to improved profitability

Profit

increased

Increas

due to

Profit

e in

retroactiv

decrease

dies

e

due to Q4

and

adjustme

retroactive

molds

nt of

adjustment

profit

selling

s

prices

Decrease

Profit

in dies

decreas

and

e due to

molds

lower

profit.

sales

Increase

volume

in new

plant

costs.

525

478

493

533

533

513

30

43

36

31

37

32

22/Q3

22/Q4

23/Q1

23/Q2

23/Q3

23/Q4

22/Q3

22/Q4

23/Q1

23/Q2

23/Q3

23/Q4

8/30

Contents

１．FY2023 Financial Performance

２．Consolidated Forecast FY2024

３．The Progress of Mid-term

Business Plan "NEXUS-26"

9/30

100 millions of yen, ％）

2-1 Full Year Forecast FY2024

Expect income decrease due to lower sales volume and higher labor cost, expenses etc.

FY2023

FY2024

YonY

rate

Q2 Cumulative

Full Year

Q2 Cumulative

Full Year

Q2 Cumulative

Full Year

Results

Results

Forecast

Forecast

Gain&Loss

%Change

Gain&Loss

%Change

Sales

1,026

2,073

980

2,000

46

4.5%

73

3.5%

Operating Income

74

144

45

110

29

40.0%

34

23.9%

Operating Income Ratio

7.3%

7.0%

4.6%

5.5%

2.7P

1.5P

Ordinary Income

103

188

55

130

48

46.8%

58

31.0%

Ordinary Income Ratio

10.1%

9.1%

5.6%

6.5%

4.5P

2.6P

Current Net Income *

75

169

45

100

30

40.2%

69

41.1%

ＲＯＥ

11.2%

6.0%

5.2P

ＲＯＡ(Operating income basis

5.3%

3.7%

1.6P

Net Assets per Share

¥2,840

¥2,895

+55

1.9%

Average exchange rate (US dollars)

¥139.9

¥144.2

¥145.0

¥145.0

¥5.1

¥0.8

* Current net income is the current net income attributable to the parent company shareholders.

10/30

