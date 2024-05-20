Financial Results Briefing for FY2023
The 100th period：Apr. 1st, 2023- Mar. 31st, 2024
May 8, 2024
Contents
１．FY2023 Financial Performance
２．Consolidated Forecast FY2024
３．The Progress of Mid-term
Business Plan "NEXUS-26"
Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. It involves any risk depending on the Japanese or international economic situation, business trends related to our company, fluctuation of exchange rates and other factors. It may cause our actual performance to be materially different from any future results announced.
1-1 FY2023 Consolidated Financial Summary
Sales volume increased due to steady automobile production, and both sales and profits reached record highs
（100 millions of yen, ％）
FY2022
FY2023
YoY
rate
22/Q4
Full Year
23/Q4
Full Year
Q4
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Results
Gain&Loss
% Change
Gain&Loss
% Change
Sales
478
1,912
Record
513
Record
2,073
+35
＋7.4
+160
＋8.4
High
High
Operating Income
36
92
32
Record
144
△3
△10.9
+51
＋55.5
High
Operating Income Ratio
7.5%
4.9%
6.3%
7.0%
△1.2P
－
+2.1P
－
Ordinary Income
46
132
44
Record
188
△2
△4.3
+56
＋42.6
High
Ordinary Income Ratio
9.8%
6.9%
8.7%
9.1%
△1.1P
－
+2.2P
－
Net income attributable to
31
93
Record
60
Record
169
+29
＋95.7
+76
＋82.5
owners parent
High
High
Net Income margin
6.5%
4.9%
11.8%
8.2%
+5.3P
－
+3.3P
－
Average exchange rate（U.S. dollars）
¥133.3
¥134.9
¥147.0
¥144.2
¥13.7
－
¥9.3
－
•
Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of customer-received
steel materials for stamping.
As a result of this, FY2023 results includes a 24.4 billion yen year-on-year decline in net sales. No
impact on income.
1-2 Analysis of Consolidated Results : Sales
Sales reached record highs due to the sales volume increase and the exchange conversion
(100 millions of yen)
Material
Exchange
Selling
Price
gain
Price
2,073
Customer-received
Exchange
+7
+1
+74
Conversion
steel materials
1,912
for stamping
+83
Sales
Volume
△244
+239
FY2022
Sales ＋16 Billion yen
FY2023
1-3 Analysis of Consolidated Results : Operating Income
Record-high profit due to increase in sales volume and cost improvement despite increase in production volume and cost increase
(100 millions of yen)
Depreciation
Selling
Cost
Exchange
(excl.dies)
Price
144
gain
+5
+1
Improvement
+7
Labor
Sales
+30
92
Volume
Cost
△24
Expenses
Material
+64
△17
Price
△15
FY2022
Operating Income + 5.1 billion yen
FY2023
1-4 Consolidated Results by Business Segments
Stamping and plastic molding business increased sales and profit; valve business increased sales but profit remained flat YoY
（100 million yen,％）
FY2022
Result
Stamping &
1,368
Plastic Molding
(The Impact of increased
(△51)
customer-received materials for
stamping)
Operating Income Ratio
Valves
542
Operating Income Ratio
Sales
Operating Income
FY2023
YoY Rate
FY2022
FY2023
YoY Rate
Result
Gain&Loss
%Change
Result
Result
Gain&Loss
%Change
1,499
+131
+9.6
49
103
+54
+108.8
*
(△295)
(△244)
3.6%
6.9%
+3.3P
571
+29
+5.4
42
41
△1
△3.3
7.9%
7.2%
△0.7P
*Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of customer-received steel materials for stamping.
No impact on income.
1-5 Consolidated Results by Region
Sales and profits are expected to increase in real terms in Japan, Europe and
the America. In Asia, sales at the same level as the previous year and profit
decline.
（100 millions of yen,％）
Sales
Operating Income
FY2022
FY2023
YoY Rate
FY2022
FY2023
YoY Rate
Result
Result
Gain&Loss
%Change
Result
Result
Gain&Loss
%Change
Japan
706
679
△27
△3.8
49
62
+12
+25.3
(The Impact of increased customer-
(△51)
*
(△295)
(△244)
received materials for stamping)
Operating Income Ratio
7.1%
9.2%
+2.1P
Europe & America
781
969
+188
+24.2
△1
43
+44
-
Operating Income Ratio
△0.2%
4.4%
+4.6P
Asia
425
424
△0
△0.2
36
26
△9
△26.9
Operating Income Ratio
8.7%
6.4%
△2.3P
* Sales decrease since FY2022 Q4 due to expansion of offsetting range of sales and its cost; the impact of customer-received steel materials
for stamping. No impact on income.
1-6 Consolidated Quarterly Results
Profit declined from Q3 due to increased preparation costs for the start of new plant operations and amortization burden etc.
Sales
(100 millions of yen)
Operating Income
(100 millions of yen)
Sales
increase due to yen depreciat ion
Decrease
in sales
due to the
increase
of
customer-
received materials for stamping.
Record
high for
Q1 due to
increase
in
productio n volume
Increase in sales
due to higher sales
volume and yen
depreciation
Production
lines of
some
customers
stopped
Secured
income due to improved profitability
Profit
increased
Increas
due to
Profit
e in
retroactiv
decrease
dies
e
due to Q4
and
adjustme
retroactive
molds
nt of
adjustment
profit
selling
s
prices
Decrease
Profit
in dies
decreas
and
e due to
molds
lower
profit.
sales
Increase
volume
in new
plant
costs.
525
478
493
533
533
513
30
43
36
31
37
32
22/Q3
22/Q4
23/Q1
23/Q2
23/Q3
23/Q4
22/Q3
22/Q4
23/Q1
23/Q2
23/Q3
23/Q4
2-1 Full Year Forecast FY2024
Expect income decrease due to lower sales volume and higher labor cost, expenses etc.
FY2023
FY2024
YonY
rate
Q2 Cumulative
Full Year
Q2 Cumulative
Full Year
Q2 Cumulative
Full Year
Results
Results
Forecast
Forecast
Gain&Loss
%Change
Gain&Loss
%Change
Sales
1,026
2,073
980
2,000
△46
△4.5%
△73
△3.5%
Operating Income
74
144
45
110
△29
△40.0%
△34
△23.9%
Operating Income Ratio
7.3%
7.0%
4.6%
5.5%
△2.7P
－
△1.5P
－
Ordinary Income
103
188
55
130
△48
△46.8%
△58
△31.0%
Ordinary Income Ratio
10.1%
9.1%
5.6%
6.5%
△4.5P
－
△2.6P
－
Current Net Income *
75
169
45
100
△30
△40.2%
△69
△41.1%
ＲＯＥ
－
11.2%
－
6.0%
－
－
△5.2P
－
ＲＯＡ(Operating income basis）
－
5.3%
－
3.7%
－
－
△1.6P
－
Net Assets per Share
－
¥2,840
－
¥2,895
－
－
+55円
1.9%
Average exchange rate (US dollars)
¥139.9
¥144.2
¥145.0
¥145.0
¥5.1
－
¥0.8
－
* Current net income is the current net income attributable to the parent company shareholders.
