Editorial Policy • Contents • Reporting System • Reference Guidelines
Sustainability Data Book 2023 Editorial Policy
The Pacific Industrial Group has been publishing Sustainability Reports (formerly CSR Reports) since 2007 to promote and enhance dialogue with more of our stakeholders so as to build a sustainable society.
We have decided to publish the "Integrated Report"(Creating Tomorrow Report) to convey our value creation story to investors and others in an easy-to-understand manner, starting with our Group's PURPOSE.
In addition, based on our responsibility to disclose sustainability information to a wide range of stakeholders and in response to requests from ESG evaluation organizations and others, we have decided to disclose sustainability information in a Sustainability Data Book (this report) based on materiality and in reference to the GRI Guidelines.
We will create a sustainable tomorrow by promoting management that takes into account the impact on stakeholders, a factor that is becoming increasingly important on a global level, and by continuing to disclose the results of these efforts.
Reporting System
Integrated Report
Creating Tomorrow Report
2023
For investors and other
Provides an
Mainly for
stakeholders
easy-to-understan
思いをこめて、あしたをつくる
investors and
d value creation
For stakeholders
shareholders
story
Issued in October
For the
Issued in October
general public
Sustainability Data Book
Issued in June
(this document)
Securities Report
Detailed material
Updated as needed
In addition to financial
(important)
information, sustainability
sustainability
Website
information added from 2023
information.
Substantial media, including
timely information, PURPOSE, strengths, and products
Editorial Policy • Contents • Reporting System • Reference Guidelines
Pacific Industrial Group Concept Structure …………………………………………… 02
Overview of Pacific Industrial Group …………………………………………………… 03
Message from the President ……………………………………………………………… 04
Stakeholder Relations ……………………………………………………………………… 05
Materiality and Identification Process ………………………………………………… 06
Sustainability Management Based on Materiality …………………………………… 07
Fostering Trust with Stakeholders ……………………………………………………… 11
Solving Social and Customer Issues through Products ……………………………… 16
Minimizing Environmental Load ………………………………………………………… 18
Respecting Human Resources and their Active Participation……………………… 23
ESG Data ……………………………………………………………………………………… 27
GRI Contents Index ………………………………………………………………………… 31
Media Information
･Period covered
: April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 (Issued annually. Some information may only be correct at the
time of publication)
･Scope
: The Pacific Industrial Group
(In principle, the company and its consolidated subsidiaries. If disclosed data goes beyond this,
its scope is stated separately.)
･Publication date
: October 26, 2023
･Publishing department
: Corporate Planning Department, Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.
Tel: +81-584-93-0110 Fax: +81-584-93-0112
Guidelines used as reference:
GRI Standards, ISO 26000, TCFD (Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures) Recommendations: Final Report, SASB Standards (For reference, icons are provided at relevant locations, including partial disclosures.)
Notes on outlook
This report contains forward-looking statements, including strategies, plans, targets, and other projections made based on currently available information. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are no guarantees that the forward-looking statements contained in this report will prove to be accurate.
Pacific Industrial Group Concept Structure
In April 2023, our group announced our mid- to-long-term business plan Beyond the OCEAN and our mid-term business plan NEXUS-26. In line with these, we positioned our PURPOSE, "Passion in Creating Tomorrow," at the core of our business. The principles of behavior for realizing this PURPOSE are shared throughout our group as the Principles of Conduct, and the specific guidelines of conduct as the Code of Conduct. In addition, the spirit of our Corporate Philosophy adopted up to now is strongly connected with the intent behind our PURPOSE, and has therefore been developmentally integrated into our PURPOSE. Our group's core values are called the Pacific Values, consisting of founding spirit, company motto, and our attitude.
To realize these, we have incorporated them into our annual group policy and the policies of each department to carry out sustainable business.
PURPOSE
Website
Business
Principles of Conduct
PACIFIC Environmental
Sustainability about
Challenge 2050
Materiality
Stance
To Remain as a Company Needed by Society, Now and Into the Future
Through the development of new businesses, new technologies, and new products that contribute to improving safety, the environment, and comfort performance, we aspire to achieve sustainable growth as a company with a trusted reputation that meets the expectations of society. The "Principles of Conduct" are the tenets we follow in consideration of how we affect our stakeholders, and call for every member of the Pacific Industrial Group to act sensibly and with high ethical standards as members of global society. Based on the Principles of Conduct, the Code of Conduct clearly defines for our employees the concrete judgment standards by which they shall make appropriate decisions and properly conduct themselves. Reflecting on the spirit of the Principles of Conduct and Code of Conduct, we shall act in the way we believe to be best based on our own conscience.
P.18
P.6
Business
Mid-to-long-term business plan Beyond the OCEAN
Mid-term business plan NEXUS-26
Planning
Website
Annual Group Policies
Safety and Health Policy
Environmental Policy Quality Policy
Annual
Policies
Hierarchy Policy Individual Implementation Plans
Executive and General Manager Policies
Values
PACIFIC VALUES
Founding spirit, Company motto, and Our attitude
We will work to consistently communicate with our customers and
Customers to provide environmentally-conscious,high-quality products and services that are trusted by, and satisfy, our customers.
In order to garner trust and meet the expectations of our shareholders, we
Shareholders will place importance on bilateral communication and continuously strive to improve our corporate value by taking a long-term view.
Aiming at co-existence and
Business
co-prosperity based on mutual trust,
we will respect our business partners
Partners
and establish strong positive
relationships with them on an
equitable and fair basis.
From the perspective of respect for human rights and dignity, we will provide a workplace where all
Employees employees can work at ease in an environment that allows them to find work they can be proud of and encourages them to demonstrate their creativity and spirit of challenge.
We always recognize the importance of environmental conservation in all our business
Environment activities, comply with laws and regulations related to the environment, and actively engage in environmental conservation activities based on our "Environmental Policies."
In addition to contributing to the sustainable development of society through close partnership and cooperation with local communities, we also
Communities engage in social contribution activities (support for academics/culture/sports, participation in volunteer activities, international community contributions, etc.) to build bonds with local communities.
Overview of Pacific Industrial Group
Organization Overview
Global Network
●… Stamping and plastic molding product business ●… Valve product business ●… Others
Name
Head Office location
Established Capital stock No. of employees Business Stock listing Sector Security code
Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.
100 Kyutoku-Cho, Ogaki City, Gifu Prefecture 503-8603 Japan (Head Office) Tel +81- 584-91-1111 (main switchboard)
August 8, 1930
7,316 million yen (As of March 31, 2023)
2,105 (Consolidated: 4,797)
Development, manufacture and sales of automotive parts and electronics parts Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier Market General consumer goods (automobiles and automotive parts)
7250
【South Korea】●
【USA】●●
【Belgium】●
Pacific Valve Industrial Co., Ltd. [PVI]
PaciŠc Industries Europe NV/SA [PIE]
Pacific Air Controls Co., Ltd. [PAC]
PaciŠc Industries USA Inc. [PIU]
PaciŠc Manufacturing
【China】●
【Japan】
Ohio, Inc. [PMO]
Tianjin Pacific Auto Parts Co., Ltd. [TPA]
Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.
【China】●
Head Office / Nishi Ogaki Plant "
【USA】●
Pacific Auto Parts Technology (Changshu) Co., Ltd. [PTC]
(Kyutoku-Cho, Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture)
Higashi Ogaki Plant "
Schrader-Bridgeport
【China】●
(Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture)
International, Inc. [SPU]
Yoro Plant " "
Changsha Pacific Hanya Auto Parts Co., Ltd. [CPH]
(Yoro-cho,Yoro-gun, Gifu Prefecture)
Kyushu Plant "
【USA】●
【France】
(Kotake-machi, Kurate, Fukuoka Prefecture)
Kurihara Plant "
PaciŠc Manufacturing
【U.K.】●
(Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture)
Tennessee, Inc. [PMT]
Schrader SAS [SPF]
Wakayanagi Plant "
(Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture)
Kita Ogaki Plant "
【Thailand】●●
(Godo-cho,Ampachi-gun, Gifu Prefecture)
Mino Plant "
PaciŠc Industries (Thailand) Co., Ltd. [PIT]
(Mino, Gifu Prefecture)
Main Products
Plastic Molding products
We manufacture a wide range of plastic molding products, utilizing our strengths in decorative, soundproofing, and vibration-proofing technologies.
Stamping products
Wheel Hub
Ornaments
Urethane Engine
Covers
Decorative Parts
Wheel Cap
Engine Undercover
for Wheels
EV Battery Case
Reinforcement Hood Lock Hook
【Taiwan】●●
PEC Holdings Corporation [PHD*] ""
Taiheiyo Sangyo Co., Ltd. [TSC] "
Pacific Valve (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. [PVT]
PI System Co., Ltd. [PSC] "
Abbreviations in [ ] *PHD is an equity method affiliate
Overview by Region Regional segments are categorized into Japan, Europe and the US, and Asia.
We manufacture a variety of stamping products including body parts to ensure the strength and rigidity of car bodies. We are focusing on ultra-high-tensile strength steel forming technologies that achieve both weight reduction and high rigidity.
Hood Hinge
Front Pillar
Outer
Reinforcement
Front Pillar Lower
Outer Reinforcement
Carrier
Oil Pan
Roof Center
Reinforcement
Sales by region
191.2billion yen
(FY2022)
Operating income by region
No. of employees by region
9.2billion yen
4,797名
(FY2022)
(FY2022)
Valves and TPMS products
We produce valve products with multiple top global market shares, TPMS products that ensure driving safety and contribute to improved
fuel efficiency, and electricValve Core expansion valves for BEVs.
TPMS
Transmitter
Charge valves
Valve for hydrogen fuel
Relief Valve
Tubeless Valves
Electric expansion
Valves for BEVs
80
70.6
78.1
70
60
50
42.5
40
30
20
5
4.9
2,500
2,131
3.6
4
2,000
1,555
3
1,500
1,111
2
1
1,000
IoT products
By combining our products with IoT and AI technology, we consistently provide valuable data not only through
physical things, but also through the Web and apps,CAPSULE SENSE helping customers to promote DX and resolve their issues.
10
0
Japan Europe Asia
and
US
0
500
-0.1
-1
0
Japan Europe Asia
Japan Europe Asia
and
and
US
US
Message from the President
Sustainability essential for realizing our PURPOSE and our mid-to-long-term business plan
I am Tetsushi Ogawa, president and representative director since April 2023. I would like to thank everyone connected with this company for their continued patronage. I trust we can count on your further support and encouragement going forward.
Our Group operates 13 companies in 8 countries around the world, serving the public mainly through the supply of automobile parts. With approximately 5,000 employees worldwide, we operate our daily business with a huge number of people, including suppliers and business partners. We need to consider our connections with these people, understand how we are impacting society and the natural environment, including from the perspective of future generations, and work to mitigate any negative impact and make a positive impact. In April 2023, our Group defined "Passion in Creating Tomorrow" as our PURPOSE and formulated our mid-to-long-term business plan Beyond the OCEAN and mid-term business plan NEXUS-26. One of the themes we focus on is the integration of sustainability and management. It means that each and every employee will, as stated in our PURPOSE, contribute with passion to society's "tomorrow," that is, a sustainable tomorrow. The mid-to-long-term business plan was formulated from a long-term perspective based on materiality with regard to sustainability. By steadily implementing each initiative while increasing employee engagement, which is the key to integrating sustainability and business activities, we hope to become a company that is even more needed by society.
This Sustainability Data Book reports on 15 important issues (material topics) that our Group is addressing in light of our impact on society and the natural environment. We hope it will help to improve everyone's understanding within the Group, and we look forward to receiving your frank opinions.
Tetsushi Ogawa
President, Member of the Board
PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL Sustainability Data Book
Sustainability
4 Pillars of Materiality
ESG Data
GRI Content Index
Management
Fostering Trust with
Solving Social and
Minimizing
Respecting Human
Stakeholders
Customer Issues
Environmental Load
Resources and their
through Products
Active Participation
Stakeholder Relations
Communication with Stakeholders
Our Group's relations with stakeholders are clearly stated as a policy in the Principles of Conduct, and specific action guidelines are included in the Code of Conduct and compliance is verified.
Stakeholders
Principles of Conduct
Main Stakeholders
Communication Methods
We will consistently communicate with our
･ Communication with customers in daily
Global car makers, tire makers,
operations
customers and provide them with
automotive parts makers,
･ Requests from customers
Customers
environmentally-conscious,high-quality
･ Participation in technical exhibitions and
product end users, consumers
products and services that earn their trust
events in Japan and abroad
of new products, etc.
and satisfy their needs.
･ Commendations from customers
(evaluation criteria and evaluation details)
･ Corporate policy briefing/Various
Aiming at co-existence and co-prosperity
From primary to upstream
subcommittees
･ Activities of the Pacific Glocal Association
Business
based on mutual trust, we will respect our
business partners and establish strong
suppliers, etc., that are
･ Supplier questionnaire
Partners
procuring for our global
positive relationships with them on an
･ Practitioners' meeting
operations
equitable and fair basis.
･ Ethics and complaint consultation Counter,
independent consultation Counter
From the perspective of respect for human
･ Dialogue with labor union
･ Evaluation interview
rights and dignity, we will provide a
6,035 employees at 24 bases in
･ Education and training
Employees
workplace where all employees can work at
9 countries worldwide,
･ Health and Safety Committee
ease in an environment that allows them to
including 1,238 non-regular
･ Ethics and complaint consultation Counter,
find work they can be proud of and
employees, and their families
independent consultation Counter
encourages them to demonstrate their
･ Company newsletter (issued monthly)
creativity and spirit of challenge.
･ Stress check trend analysis
6,164 shareholders (24 financial
･ General meeting of shareholders
In order to garner trust and meet the
institutions, 31 financial
Shareholders,
instruments dealers, 114 other
･ Briefing sessions for individual and
expectations of our shareholders, we will
Investors,
domestic corporations, 169 foreign
institutional investors
place importance on bilateral communication
corporations, etc., 5,826
Financial
･ Financial results briefing
and continuously strive to improve our
individuals and others), domestic
･ ESG meeting
Institutions
corporate value by taking a long-term view.
and overseas individuals,
institutional investors, financial
･ Information disclosure on our website
institutions, etc.
Environment
Environment
Environment/Communities
We always recognize the importance of
Natural environment in deployment
･ Communication with local and global
environmental conservation in all our business
areas and value chains (forests,
governments, regional round-table
activities, comply with laws and regulations related
rivers, oceans, atmosphere, soil,
Meetings
to the environment, and actively engage in
resources, etc.)
Communities
environmental conservation activities based on our
"Environmental Policies."
Society
･ Regional round-table meetings
Communities
Communities
24 bases in 8 countries around the
･ Impressions during plant tours
world, and especially
･ Opinions during community contribution
In addition to contributing to the sustainable
municipalities where bases are
activities
development of society through close partnership
located. Also, areas where
･ Sports promotion
and cooperation with local communities, we also
employees live, etc.
engage in social contribution activities (support for
･ Travel to schools for education
academics/culture/sports, participation in volunteer
･ Dialogue with NPOs
activities, international community contributions,
etc.) to build bonds with local communities.
Direct Economic Value Generated and Distributed* Pacific Industrial
(100 million yen)
Creation
Economic value
Net sales, non-operating income, extraordinary income
888
Distribution
Business costs
Supplier transactions(Labor costs, taxes and dues, etc. deducted from
629
manufacturing costs, selling expenses, general administration, etc.)
Employees
Labor costs
142
Shareholders
Dividends and Acquisition of treasury stock
37
Communities/society
Taxes and donations
32
Financial institutions
Interest expense
2
Reservation
Internal reserves Retained earnings - Acquisition of treasury stock
45
Main Endorsements and Participating Organizations and
Initiatives, ESG Rating
Eco Vadis
Bronze medal
"A-" for climate change, "B" for water
Japan Business
Federation
Japan Auto Parts
Industries Association
(JAPIA)
Materiality and Identification Process
Our Group identified sustainability material topics in 2020 with a project team. In addition, with the formulation of our mid-to-long-term business plan in 2023, we formulated a plan integrated with materiality and set management targets, including materiality indicators that are particularly important for management. Next fiscal year, we plan to revise the material topics in light of changes in the social and market environments and disclosure regulations.
Materiality Identification Process
[Details online]
1. Setting prerequisites
After clarifying the conditions of materiality, we extract items from global sustainability standards such as ISO 26000 and GRI, and organize them into appropriate items based on our business processes.
2. Importance analysis
Analyze the importance of items identified in step one, both from the standpoint of the Pacific Industrial Group and from its stakeholders, and create a materiality matrix to be used for discussion.
3. Discussion and review
Discussion and Review of materiality based on materiality items of domestic and overseas car manufacturers and automotive parts manufacturers, as well as the future direction of technological development and the impact of the COVID-19.
4. Expert review
A team from the Development Bank of Japan, which has a track record of advising on ESG investment and corporate materiality, evaluated our materiality formulation process and issues, and Keisuke Takegahara, then Executive Officer, provided advice from the perspective of long-term investors who have a high need for sustainability information, especially on ESG investment, etc. We will make use of their suggestions in future sustainability management.
5. Approval and decision
Final approval is given by the Board of Directors following discussions at the Corporate Strategy Committee. Briefings on materiality are provided for section managers and above in each division, with objectives shared. In the future, we will promote thorough dissemination in-house, establish KPIs, and carry out PDCA.
Materiality
Our group identifies 15 material topics and divides them into 4 pillars. Our mid-to-long-term business plan, Beyond the OCEAN, has set management targets for non-financial values, and for these targets we have adopted relevant indicators based on this materiality.
Fostering Trust with Stakeholders
Particularly relevant SDGs
･ Corporate ethics and compliance ･ Responsible procurement
- Improvement in customer satisfaction
- Local community development
Solving Social and Customer Issues through Products Particularly relevant SDGs
･ Contribution to a sustainable mobility society and prosperous living ･ Improving mobility safety
･ Development of environmentally-conscious products [Management target] No. of new products and services launched
[Management target] Sales ratio for electrified vehicles
Minimizing Environmental Load
Particularly relevant SDGs
･ Mitigation of and adaptation to climate change
- Sustainable resources use
- Conservation of water resources
[Management target] CO2 emissions
Respecting Human Resources and their Active Participation Particularly relevant SDGs
･ Respect for human rights
･ Stable employment and decent work environment ･ The safety and health of employees
･ Development of human resources and cultivation of a culture that we can tackle new endeavors
･ Diversity and inclusion
[Management target] Employee engagement
Sustainability Management Based on Materiality
Four
pillars
Materiality
Objective (Ideal State)
Main initiatives
(FY2023~)
SDGs
KPI
Scope
Target
FY
Target Value
Major Achievements in FY2022
(partly including FY2023)
Related
pages
Fostering Trust with Stakeholders
As a foundation for
Implementation and correction
of Code of Conduct self-
12.8
Corporate
sustainability management,
assessment, anti-corruption and
Implementation
･ Conducted employee questionnaires
raise ethical standards of all
compliance awareness and fraud
16.5
rate of Code of
regarding our Code of Conduct,
ethics and
employees as well as their
prevention, implementation of
Group
2023
70%*1
p11
Conduct survey
including 11 overseas companies.
compliance
pride in the company and
awareness-raising and education
and
self-assessment
*2
their work, and fulfill our
at each levels, and dissemination
general
Conducted by 43% of the Group
responsibilities to society.
of information through company
newsletter
Review of the Supplier
3.9
･ Deployment to suppliers based on
6.3
Sustainability Guidelines
6.4
Company ratio
Supplier Sustainability Guidelines
and their development and
･ Conducted self-checks (Pacific
dissemination, including
7.3
(purchase
Work together throughout
overseas, supplier sustainability
8.7
amount base)
Industrial, 80% or more. Average
Responsible
supply chains to address
risk assessments, auditing and
8.8
for survey
Group
2025
80%
compliance rate about 95%)
p12
social issues such as human
support for suppliers of concern,
of supplier
procurement
11.5
･ Conducted SDG-related study
rights and environmental
non-use of conflict mineral
compliance
12.2
sessions for major suppliers
concerns.
resources in supply chains,
with "Supplier
awareness-raising for suppliers
12.4
Sustainability
･ Conflict minerals survey
on BCP, and parts procurement
12.5
Guidelines"
･ Declaration of Partnership Building
status surveys for overseas
13.1
components
(April 2022)
13.3
Extension of product life cycles
7.3
･ No. of recalls: 0
Increase customer trust in
12.2
･ 14 awards received from customers
Improvement
by achieving high quality,
12.4
Number of
in customer
the long term by improving
reducing waste, and improving
Group
ー
0
･ Implemented quality improvement
p13
our quality and reputation for
evaluation of EcoVadis and CDP,
12.5
recalls issued
satisfaction
projects through START activities
sustainability.
which has been requested by
13.2
･ Efforts to improve CDP and EcoVadis
several customers
13.3
evaluations
Support for fostering of
･ Various sponsorships
4.5
･ Ongoing donations
the next generation in
Contribute to attractive
education, scientific research,
4.7
･ Support for creating places for
manufacturing, etc.; biodiversity
development of local
9.5
No. of social
children
Local
communities, which are the
conservation activities; support
･ Community contribution activities
for culture and sports such
contribution
community
foundation of our corporate
10.2
Group
2022
110
through sports
p14
as Ogaki Minamo, FC Gifu,
activities
development
activities, and strive for co-
11.5
and soft tennis; promotion of
implemented*3
･ Ongoing researcher support from
existence and co-prosperity
global contributions to local
17.16
Ogawa Science and Technology
with our stakeholders.
communities; and formulation of
17.17
Foundation
plans for local support activities
･ 112 social contribution activities
during disasters
(Group)
Notes *1. Target revised to include all employees of overseas companies in the denominator
*2. Previously, some overseas companies were excluded from the denominator of the implementation rate, but this has been revised to including all Group employees in the denominator.
*3. Targets have also been revised to exclude sponsorship and advertising-related items from the number of cases.
Sustainability Management Based on Materiality
Four
pillars
Materiality
Objective (Ideal State)
Main initiatives
(FY2023~)
SDGs
KPI
Scope
Target
FY
Target Value
Major Achievements in FY2022
(partly including FY2023)
Related
pages
Solving
Social and Customer Issues through Products
･ No. of products developing that solve
social issues: 10
Contribution to
Create products that contribute
Research and
9.5
No. of
･ CAPSULE SENSE physical health
a sustainable
development of
11.2
products
monitoring system for cattle launched
mobility
to the resolution of social issues in
products that
developing
Group
2030
20 cases
･ Participated in MLIT demonstration
p16
both existing and new areas, and
contribute to the
and
society and
that solve
contribute to society through our
next generation
test with flood detection sensors
prosperous
business.
mobility society and
individual
social
･ e-WAVES won the Nippon Brand
living
prosperous living.
judgment
issues
Award at the 2022 Cho Monozukuri
Parts Awards, and a new model was
also announced
Reduction of the
Ratio of
･ Development and expansion of sales
UHTSS
of ultra-high tensile products by cold
number of traffic
versus all
Group
2024
25%
stamping (new Crown, new Prius, etc.)
deaths and injuries
stamping
･ Ratio of UHTSS versus all stamping
(Contributions
Improving
Contribute to zero traffic deaths by
through, for example,
3.6
products
products: 25.2%
p17
improving automobile safety through
TPMS products that
mobility safety
our core businesses.
prevent accidents
Number
5-year
･ Received Global Innovation Award
caused by insufficient
of TPMS
from Nissan for next-generation
air pressure and high-
products
Group
2025
total: 600
G-Type TPMS (July 2023)
strength UHTSS
and TPMS
･ No. of TPMS products and TPMS
products)
million
valves sold
valves sold: 106 million
Development and
7.3
sales expansion of
Create a virtuous cycle in which
environmentally-
9.4
Development of
conscious products
Sales
･ Sales of control valves for thermal
the more we sell, the lower the
(weight reduction,
11.2
environmentally-
environmental impact, through
energy saving,
12.2
ratio for
Group
2030
70%
management systems
p17
conscious
development, design, and creation
etc.), improvement
electrified
･ Sales ratio for electrified vehicles:
12.5
products
of new businesses that create value
of resource-
vehicles
29.1%
throughout the value chain.
use efficiency,
13.2
development and sales
13.3
expansion of products
for electrified vehicles.
Sustainability Management Based on Materiality
Four
pillars
Materiality
Objective (Ideal State)
Main initiatives
(FY2023~)
SDGs
KPI
Scope
Target
FY
Target Value
Major Achievements in FY2022
(partly including FY2023)
Related
pages
Minimizing
Environmental
Load
Action to achieve the
･ CDP evaluation climate change
IPCC's 1.5-degree
7.2
leadership level "A-" (3 years in a row)
or 2-degree target,
50%
･ Thai subsidiary achieved 100%
Mitigation of
Strive to mitigate and adapt to
reduction of energy
7.3
reduction
renewable energy
and adaptation
climate change, a major global issue
use, introduction
CO2
13.1
Group
2030
(Scope 1.2,
p21
to climate
that has a significant impact on our
of renewable
emissions
･ Expanded solar power generation
energy, evaluation
compared
change
business.
13.2
facilities at Higashi Ogaki Plant and
improvement in
to FY2019)
Yoro Plant
"climate change"
13.3
･ CO2 emissions (group): 76.9 kt
and "water" in CDP's
supply chain program
(18.4% reduction from FY2019)
Engage in manufacturing from the
9.4
30%
･ Material recycling of plastic waste at
perspective of resource conservation
Promotion of waste
12.2
Amount
Wakayanagi Plant
Sustainable
and reuse, including the procurement
Group
2030
reduction
･ Amount of waste (group): 3,625 t
p22
minimization and
of waste
resources use
of raw materials and product design,
recycling
12.4
generated
(from
(8.0% reduction in Japan, 18.4%
based on the demands of society and
12.5
FY2019)*
reduction overseas, compared to
changing values.
FY2019)
Consider effective use of water
Reduction of water
3.9
･ Reduction of cleaning water on
electrodeposition coating (E-coat)
Conservation of
resources and biodiversity because of
consumption,
6.3
Amount of
Group
2030
Proper
lines and plating lines
p22
the increasing severity of floods and
and water quality
water resources
droughts worldwide, and growing
monitoring and
6.4
water used
usage
･ Water usage (group): : 1,394 thousand
concerns over water shortages.
external disclosure
m3 (20.1% reduction compared to
FY2019)
* Material recycling in Japan and the amount of waste at some bases were not included in the disclosed data, so the waste emissions targets for 2030 and actual results for 2022 have been changed
