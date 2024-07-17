PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL Sustainability Data Book

Editorial Policy • Contents • Reporting System • Reference Guidelines

Sustainability Data Book 2023 Editorial Policy

The Pacific Industrial Group has been publishing Sustainability Reports (formerly CSR Reports) since 2007 to promote and enhance dialogue with more of our stakeholders so as to build a sustainable society.

We have decided to publish the "Integrated Report"(Creating Tomorrow Report) to convey our value creation story to investors and others in an easy-to-understand manner, starting with our Group's PURPOSE.

In addition, based on our responsibility to disclose sustainability information to a wide range of stakeholders and in response to requests from ESG evaluation organizations and others, we have decided to disclose sustainability information in a Sustainability Data Book (this report) based on materiality and in reference to the GRI Guidelines.

We will create a sustainable tomorrow by promoting management that takes into account the impact on stakeholders, a factor that is becoming increasingly important on a global level, and by continuing to disclose the results of these efforts.

Reporting System

Integrated Report

Creating Tomorrow Report

2023

For investors and other

Provides an

Mainly for

stakeholders

easy-to-understan

思いをこめて、あしたをつくる

investors and

d value creation

For stakeholders

shareholders

story

Issued in October

For the

Issued in October

general public

Sustainability Data Book

Issued in June

(this document)

Securities Report

Detailed material

Updated as needed

In addition to financial

(important)

information, sustainability

sustainability

Website

information added from 2023

information.

Substantial media, including

timely information, PURPOSE, strengths, and products

Editorial Policy • Contents • Reporting System • Reference Guidelines ………… 01

Pacific Industrial Group Concept Structure …………………………………………… 02

Overview of Pacific Industrial Group …………………………………………………… 03

Message from the President ……………………………………………………………… 04

Stakeholder Relations ……………………………………………………………………… 05

Materiality and Identification Process ………………………………………………… 06

Sustainability Management Based on Materiality …………………………………… 07

Fostering Trust with Stakeholders ……………………………………………………… 11

Solving Social and Customer Issues through Products ……………………………… 16

Minimizing Environmental Load ………………………………………………………… 18

Respecting Human Resources and their Active Participation……………………… 23

ESG Data ……………………………………………………………………………………… 27

GRI Contents Index ………………………………………………………………………… 31

Media Information

Period covered

: April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 (Issued annually. Some information may only be correct at the

time of publication)

Scope

: The Pacific Industrial Group

(In principle, the company and its consolidated subsidiaries. If disclosed data goes beyond this,

its scope is stated separately.)

Publication date

: October 26, 2023

Publishing department

: Corporate Planning Department, Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.

Tel: +81-584-93-0110 Fax: +81-584-93-0112

Guidelines used as reference:

GRI Standards, ISO 26000, TCFD (Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures) Recommendations: Final Report, SASB Standards (For reference, icons are provided at relevant locations, including partial disclosures.)

Notes on outlook

This report contains forward-looking statements, including strategies, plans, targets, and other projections made based on currently available information. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are no guarantees that the forward-looking statements contained in this report will prove to be accurate.

Pacific Industrial Group Concept Structure

In April 2023, our group announced our mid- to-long-term business plan Beyond the OCEAN and our mid-term business plan NEXUS-26. In line with these, we positioned our PURPOSE, "Passion in Creating Tomorrow," at the core of our business. The principles of behavior for realizing this PURPOSE are shared throughout our group as the Principles of Conduct, and the specific guidelines of conduct as the Code of Conduct. In addition, the spirit of our Corporate Philosophy adopted up to now is strongly connected with the intent behind our PURPOSE, and has therefore been developmentally integrated into our PURPOSE. Our group's core values are called the Pacific Values, consisting of founding spirit, company motto, and our attitude.

To realize these, we have incorporated them into our annual group policy and the policies of each department to carry out sustainable business.

PURPOSE

Website

Business

Principles of Conduct

PACIFIC Environmental

Sustainability about

Challenge 2050

Materiality

Stance

To Remain as a Company Needed by Society, Now and Into the Future

Through the development of new businesses, new technologies, and new products that contribute to improving safety, the environment, and comfort performance, we aspire to achieve sustainable growth as a company with a trusted reputation that meets the expectations of society. The "Principles of Conduct" are the tenets we follow in consideration of how we affect our stakeholders, and call for every member of the Pacific Industrial Group to act sensibly and with high ethical standards as members of global society. Based on the Principles of Conduct, the Code of Conduct clearly defines for our employees the concrete judgment standards by which they shall make appropriate decisions and properly conduct themselves. Reflecting on the spirit of the Principles of Conduct and Code of Conduct, we shall act in the way we believe to be best based on our own conscience.

P.18

P.6

Business

Mid-to-long-term business plan Beyond the OCEAN

Mid-term business plan NEXUS-26

Planning

Website

Annual Group Policies

Safety and Health Policy

Environmental Policy Quality Policy

Annual

Policies

Hierarchy Policy Individual Implementation Plans

Executive and General Manager Policies

Values

PACIFIC VALUES

Founding spirit, Company motto, and Our attitude

We will work to consistently communicate with our customers and

Customers to provide environmentally-conscious,high-quality products and services that are trusted by, and satisfy, our customers.

In order to garner trust and meet the expectations of our shareholders, we

Shareholders will place importance on bilateral communication and continuously strive to improve our corporate value by taking a long-term view.

Aiming at co-existence and

Business

co-prosperity based on mutual trust,

we will respect our business partners

Partners

and establish strong positive

relationships with them on an

equitable and fair basis.

From the perspective of respect for human rights and dignity, we will provide a workplace where all

Employees employees can work at ease in an environment that allows them to find work they can be proud of and encourages them to demonstrate their creativity and spirit of challenge.

We always recognize the importance of environmental conservation in all our business

Environment activities, comply with laws and regulations related to the environment, and actively engage in environmental conservation activities based on our "Environmental Policies."

In addition to contributing to the sustainable development of society through close partnership and cooperation with local communities, we also

Communities engage in social contribution activities (support for academics/culture/sports, participation in volunteer activities, international community contributions, etc.) to build bonds with local communities.

Overview of Pacific Industrial Group

Organization Overview

Global Network

… Stamping and plastic molding product business … Valve product business … Others

Name

Head Office location

Established Capital stock No. of employees Business Stock listing Sector Security code

Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.

100 Kyutoku-Cho, Ogaki City, Gifu Prefecture 503-8603 Japan (Head Office) Tel +81- 584-91-1111 (main switchboard)

August 8, 1930

7,316 million yen (As of March 31, 2023)

2,105 (Consolidated: 4,797)

Development, manufacture and sales of automotive parts and electronics parts Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier Market General consumer goods (automobiles and automotive parts)

7250

South Korea

USA

Belgium

Pacific Valve Industrial Co., Ltd. [PVI]

PaciŠc Industries Europe NV/SA [PIE]

Pacific Air Controls Co., Ltd. [PAC]

PaciŠc Industries USA Inc. [PIU]

PaciŠc Manufacturing

China

Japan

Ohio, Inc. [PMO]

Tianjin Pacific Auto Parts Co., Ltd. [TPA]

Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.

China

Head Office / Nishi Ogaki Plant "

USA

Pacific Auto Parts Technology (Changshu) Co., Ltd. [PTC]

(Kyutoku-Cho, Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture)

Higashi Ogaki Plant "

Schrader-Bridgeport

China

(Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture)

International, Inc. [SPU]

Yoro Plant " "

Changsha Pacific Hanya Auto Parts Co., Ltd. [CPH]

(Yoro-cho,Yoro-gun, Gifu Prefecture)

Kyushu Plant "

USA

France

(Kotake-machi, Kurate, Fukuoka Prefecture)

Kurihara Plant "

PaciŠc Manufacturing

U.K.

(Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture)

Tennessee, Inc. [PMT]

Schrader SAS [SPF]

Wakayanagi Plant "

(Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture)

Kita Ogaki Plant "

Thailand

(Godo-cho,Ampachi-gun, Gifu Prefecture)

Mino Plant "

PaciŠc Industries (Thailand) Co., Ltd. [PIT]

(Mino, Gifu Prefecture)

Main Products

Plastic Molding products

We manufacture a wide range of plastic molding products, utilizing our strengths in decorative, soundproofing, and vibration-proofing technologies.

Stamping products

Wheel Hub

Ornaments

Urethane Engine

Covers

Decorative Parts

Wheel Cap

Engine Undercover

for Wheels

EV Battery Case

Reinforcement Hood Lock Hook

Taiwan

PEC Holdings Corporation [PHD*] ""

Taiheiyo Sangyo Co., Ltd. [TSC] "

Pacific Valve (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. [PVT]

PI System Co., Ltd. [PSC] "

Abbreviations in [ ] *PHD is an equity method affiliate

Overview by Region Regional segments are categorized into Japan, Europe and the US, and Asia.

We manufacture a variety of stamping products including body parts to ensure the strength and rigidity of car bodies. We are focusing on ultra-high-tensile strength steel forming technologies that achieve both weight reduction and high rigidity.

Hood Hinge

Front Pillar

Outer

Reinforcement

Front Pillar Lower

Outer Reinforcement

Carrier

Oil Pan

Roof Center

Reinforcement

Sales by region

191.2billion yen

(FY2022)

Operating income by region

No. of employees by region

9.2billion yen

4,797

(FY2022)

(FY2022)

Valves and TPMS products

We produce valve products with multiple top global market shares, TPMS products that ensure driving safety and contribute to improved

fuel efficiency, and electricValve Core expansion valves for BEVs.

TPMS

Transmitter

Charge valves

Valve for hydrogen fuel

Relief Valve

Tubeless Valves

Electric expansion

Valves for BEVs

80

70.6

78.1

70

60

50

42.5

40

30

20

5

4.9

2,500

2,131

3.6

4

2,000

1,555

3

1,500

1,111

2

1

1,000

IoT products

By combining our products with IoT and AI technology, we consistently provide valuable data not only through

physical things, but also through the Web and apps,CAPSULE SENSE helping customers to promote DX and resolve their issues.

10

0

Japan Europe Asia

and

US

0

500

-0.1

-1

0

Japan Europe Asia

Japan Europe Asia

and

and

US

US

Message from the President

Sustainability essential for realizing our PURPOSE and our mid-to-long-term business plan

I am Tetsushi Ogawa, president and representative director since April 2023. I would like to thank everyone connected with this company for their continued patronage. I trust we can count on your further support and encouragement going forward.

Our Group operates 13 companies in 8 countries around the world, serving the public mainly through the supply of automobile parts. With approximately 5,000 employees worldwide, we operate our daily business with a huge number of people, including suppliers and business partners. We need to consider our connections with these people, understand how we are impacting society and the natural environment, including from the perspective of future generations, and work to mitigate any negative impact and make a positive impact. In April 2023, our Group defined "Passion in Creating Tomorrow" as our PURPOSE and formulated our mid-to-long-term business plan Beyond the OCEAN and mid-term business plan NEXUS-26. One of the themes we focus on is the integration of sustainability and management. It means that each and every employee will, as stated in our PURPOSE, contribute with passion to society's "tomorrow," that is, a sustainable tomorrow. The mid-to-long-term business plan was formulated from a long-term perspective based on materiality with regard to sustainability. By steadily implementing each initiative while increasing employee engagement, which is the key to integrating sustainability and business activities, we hope to become a company that is even more needed by society.

This Sustainability Data Book reports on 15 important issues (material topics) that our Group is addressing in light of our impact on society and the natural environment. We hope it will help to improve everyone's understanding within the Group, and we look forward to receiving your frank opinions.

Tetsushi Ogawa

President, Member of the Board

Stakeholder Relations

Communication with Stakeholders

Our Group's relations with stakeholders are clearly stated as a policy in the Principles of Conduct, and specific action guidelines are included in the Code of Conduct and compliance is verified.

Stakeholders

Principles of Conduct

Main Stakeholders

Communication Methods

We will consistently communicate with our

Communication with customers in daily

Global car makers, tire makers,

operations

customers and provide them with

automotive parts makers,

Requests from customers

Customers

environmentally-conscious,high-quality

Participation in technical exhibitions and

product end users, consumers

products and services that earn their trust

events in Japan and abroad

of new products, etc.

and satisfy their needs.

Commendations from customers

(evaluation criteria and evaluation details)

Corporate policy briefing/Various

Aiming at co-existence and co-prosperity

From primary to upstream

subcommittees

Activities of the Pacific Glocal Association

Business

based on mutual trust, we will respect our

business partners and establish strong

suppliers, etc., that are

Supplier questionnaire

Partners

procuring for our global

positive relationships with them on an

Practitioners' meeting

operations

equitable and fair basis.

Ethics and complaint consultation Counter,

independent consultation Counter

From the perspective of respect for human

Dialogue with labor union

Evaluation interview

rights and dignity, we will provide a

6,035 employees at 24 bases in

Education and training

Employees

workplace where all employees can work at

9 countries worldwide,

Health and Safety Committee

ease in an environment that allows them to

including 1,238 non-regular

Ethics and complaint consultation Counter,

find work they can be proud of and

employees, and their families

independent consultation Counter

encourages them to demonstrate their

Company newsletter (issued monthly)

creativity and spirit of challenge.

Stress check trend analysis

6,164 shareholders (24 financial

General meeting of shareholders

In order to garner trust and meet the

institutions, 31 financial

Shareholders,

instruments dealers, 114 other

Briefing sessions for individual and

expectations of our shareholders, we will

Investors,

domestic corporations, 169 foreign

institutional investors

place importance on bilateral communication

corporations, etc., 5,826

Financial

Financial results briefing

and continuously strive to improve our

individuals and others), domestic

ESG meeting

Institutions

corporate value by taking a long-term view.

and overseas individuals,

institutional investors, financial

Information disclosure on our website

institutions, etc.

Environment

Environment

Environment/Communities

We always recognize the importance of

Natural environment in deployment

Communication with local and global

environmental conservation in all our business

areas and value chains (forests,

governments, regional round-table

activities, comply with laws and regulations related

rivers, oceans, atmosphere, soil,

Meetings

to the environment, and actively engage in

resources, etc.)

Communities

environmental conservation activities based on our

"Environmental Policies."

Society

Regional round-table meetings

Communities

Communities

24 bases in 8 countries around the

Impressions during plant tours

world, and especially

Opinions during community contribution

In addition to contributing to the sustainable

municipalities where bases are

activities

development of society through close partnership

located. Also, areas where

Sports promotion

and cooperation with local communities, we also

employees live, etc.

engage in social contribution activities (support for

Travel to schools for education

academics/culture/sports, participation in volunteer

Dialogue with NPOs

activities, international community contributions,

etc.) to build bonds with local communities.

Direct Economic Value Generated and Distributed* Pacific Industrial

(100 million yen)

Creation

Economic value

Net sales, non-operating income, extraordinary income

888

Distribution

Business costs

Supplier transactions(Labor costs, taxes and dues, etc. deducted from

629

manufacturing costs, selling expenses, general administration, etc.)

Employees

Labor costs

142

Shareholders

Dividends and Acquisition of treasury stock

37

Communities/society

Taxes and donations

32

Financial institutions

Interest expense

2

Reservation

Internal reserves Retained earnings - Acquisition of treasury stock

45

Main Endorsements and Participating Organizations and

Initiatives, ESG Rating

Eco Vadis

Bronze medal

"A-" for climate change, "B" for water

Japan Business

Federation

Japan Auto Parts

Industries Association

(JAPIA)

Materiality and Identification Process

Our Group identified sustainability material topics in 2020 with a project team. In addition, with the formulation of our mid-to-long-term business plan in 2023, we formulated a plan integrated with materiality and set management targets, including materiality indicators that are particularly important for management. Next fiscal year, we plan to revise the material topics in light of changes in the social and market environments and disclosure regulations.

Materiality Identification Process

[Details online]

1. Setting prerequisites

After clarifying the conditions of materiality, we extract items from global sustainability standards such as ISO 26000 and GRI, and organize them into appropriate items based on our business processes.

2. Importance analysis

Analyze the importance of items identified in step one, both from the standpoint of the Pacific Industrial Group and from its stakeholders, and create a materiality matrix to be used for discussion.

3. Discussion and review

Discussion and Review of materiality based on materiality items of domestic and overseas car manufacturers and automotive parts manufacturers, as well as the future direction of technological development and the impact of the COVID-19.

4. Expert review

A team from the Development Bank of Japan, which has a track record of advising on ESG investment and corporate materiality, evaluated our materiality formulation process and issues, and Keisuke Takegahara, then Executive Officer, provided advice from the perspective of long-term investors who have a high need for sustainability information, especially on ESG investment, etc. We will make use of their suggestions in future sustainability management.

5. Approval and decision

Final approval is given by the Board of Directors following discussions at the Corporate Strategy Committee. Briefings on materiality are provided for section managers and above in each division, with objectives shared. In the future, we will promote thorough dissemination in-house, establish KPIs, and carry out PDCA.

Materiality

Our group identifies 15 material topics and divides them into 4 pillars. Our mid-to-long-term business plan, Beyond the OCEAN, has set management targets for non-financial values, and for these targets we have adopted relevant indicators based on this materiality.

Fostering Trust with Stakeholders

Particularly relevant SDGs

Corporate ethics and compliance Responsible procurement

  • Improvement in customer satisfaction
  • Local community development

Solving Social and Customer Issues through Products Particularly relevant SDGs

Contribution to a sustainable mobility society and prosperous living Improving mobility safety

Development of environmentally-conscious products [Management target] No. of new products and services launched

[Management target] Sales ratio for electrified vehicles

Minimizing Environmental Load

Particularly relevant SDGs

Mitigation of and adaptation to climate change

  • Sustainable resources use
  • Conservation of water resources

[Management target] CO2 emissions

Respecting Human Resources and their Active Participation Particularly relevant SDGs

Respect for human rights

Stable employment and decent work environment The safety and health of employees

Development of human resources and cultivation of a culture that we can tackle new endeavors

Diversity and inclusion

[Management target] Employee engagement

Sustainability Management Based on Materiality

Four

pillars

Materiality

Objective (Ideal State)

Main initiatives

(FY2023~)

SDGs

KPI

Scope

Target

FY

Target Value

Major Achievements in FY2022

(partly including FY2023)

Related

pages

Fostering Trust with Stakeholders

As a foundation for

Implementation and correction

of Code of Conduct self-

12.8

Corporate

sustainability management,

assessment, anti-corruption and

Implementation

Conducted employee questionnaires

raise ethical standards of all

compliance awareness and fraud

16.5

rate of Code of

regarding our Code of Conduct,

ethics and

employees as well as their

prevention, implementation of

Group

2023

70%*1

p11

Conduct survey

including 11 overseas companies.

compliance

pride in the company and

awareness-raising and education

and

self-assessment

*2

their work, and fulfill our

at each levels, and dissemination

general

Conducted by 43% of the Group

responsibilities to society.

of information through company

newsletter

Review of the Supplier

3.9

Deployment to suppliers based on

6.3

Sustainability Guidelines

6.4

Company ratio

Supplier Sustainability Guidelines

and their development and

Conducted self-checks (Pacific

dissemination, including

7.3

(purchase

Work together throughout

overseas, supplier sustainability

8.7

amount base)

Industrial, 80% or more. Average

Responsible

supply chains to address

risk assessments, auditing and

8.8

for survey

Group

2025

80%

compliance rate about 95%)

p12

social issues such as human

support for suppliers of concern,

of supplier

procurement

11.5

Conducted SDG-related study

rights and environmental

non-use of conflict mineral

compliance

12.2

sessions for major suppliers

concerns.

resources in supply chains,

with "Supplier

awareness-raising for suppliers

12.4

Sustainability

Conflict minerals survey

on BCP, and parts procurement

12.5

Guidelines"

Declaration of Partnership Building

status surveys for overseas

13.1

components

(April 2022)

13.3

Extension of product life cycles

7.3

No. of recalls: 0

Increase customer trust in

12.2

14 awards received from customers

Improvement

by achieving high quality,

12.4

Number of

in customer

the long term by improving

reducing waste, and improving

Group

0

Implemented quality improvement

p13

our quality and reputation for

evaluation of EcoVadis and CDP,

12.5

recalls issued

satisfaction

projects through START activities

sustainability.

which has been requested by

13.2

Efforts to improve CDP and EcoVadis

several customers

13.3

evaluations

Support for fostering of

Various sponsorships

4.5

Ongoing donations

the next generation in

Contribute to attractive

education, scientific research,

4.7

Support for creating places for

manufacturing, etc.; biodiversity

development of local

9.5

No. of social

children

Local

communities, which are the

conservation activities; support

Community contribution activities

for culture and sports such

contribution

community

foundation of our corporate

10.2

Group

2022

110

through sports

p14

as Ogaki Minamo, FC Gifu,

activities

development

activities, and strive for co-

11.5

and soft tennis; promotion of

implemented*3

Ongoing researcher support from

existence and co-prosperity

global contributions to local

17.16

Ogawa Science and Technology

with our stakeholders.

communities; and formulation of

17.17

Foundation

plans for local support activities

112 social contribution activities

during disasters

(Group)

Notes *1. Target revised to include all employees of overseas companies in the denominator

*2. Previously, some overseas companies were excluded from the denominator of the implementation rate, but this has been revised to including all Group employees in the denominator.

*3. Targets have also been revised to exclude sponsorship and advertising-related items from the number of cases.

Sustainability Management Based on Materiality

Four

pillars

Materiality

Objective (Ideal State)

Main initiatives

(FY2023~)

SDGs

KPI

Scope

Target

FY

Target Value

Major Achievements in FY2022

(partly including FY2023)

Related

pages

Solving

Social and Customer Issues through Products

No. of products developing that solve

social issues: 10

Contribution to

Create products that contribute

Research and

9.5

No. of

CAPSULE SENSE physical health

a sustainable

development of

11.2

products

monitoring system for cattle launched

mobility

to the resolution of social issues in

products that

developing

Group

2030

20 cases

Participated in MLIT demonstration

p16

both existing and new areas, and

contribute to the

and

society and

that solve

contribute to society through our

next generation

test with flood detection sensors

prosperous

business.

mobility society and

individual

social

e-WAVES won the Nippon Brand

living

prosperous living.

judgment

issues

Award at the 2022 Cho Monozukuri

Parts Awards, and a new model was

also announced

Reduction of the

Ratio of

Development and expansion of sales

UHTSS

of ultra-high tensile products by cold

number of traffic

versus all

Group

2024

25%

stamping (new Crown, new Prius, etc.)

deaths and injuries

stamping

Ratio of UHTSS versus all stamping

(Contributions

Improving

Contribute to zero traffic deaths by

through, for example,

3.6

products

products: 25.2%

p17

improving automobile safety through

TPMS products that

mobility safety

our core businesses.

prevent accidents

Number

5-year

Received Global Innovation Award

caused by insufficient

of TPMS

from Nissan for next-generation

air pressure and high-

products

Group

2025

total: 600

G-Type TPMS (July 2023)

strength UHTSS

and TPMS

No. of TPMS products and TPMS

products)

million

valves sold

valves sold: 106 million

Development and

7.3

sales expansion of

Create a virtuous cycle in which

environmentally-

9.4

Development of

conscious products

Sales

Sales of control valves for thermal

the more we sell, the lower the

(weight reduction,

11.2

environmentally-

environmental impact, through

energy saving,

12.2

ratio for

Group

2030

70%

management systems

p17

conscious

development, design, and creation

etc.), improvement

electrified

Sales ratio for electrified vehicles:

12.5

products

of new businesses that create value

of resource-

vehicles

29.1%

throughout the value chain.

use efficiency,

13.2

development and sales

13.3

expansion of products

for electrified vehicles.

Sustainability Management Based on Materiality

Four

pillars

Materiality

Objective (Ideal State)

Main initiatives

(FY2023~)

SDGs

KPI

Scope

Target

FY

Target Value

Major Achievements in FY2022

(partly including FY2023)

Related

pages

Minimizing

Environmental

Load

Action to achieve the

CDP evaluation climate change

IPCC's 1.5-degree

7.2

leadership level "A-" (3 years in a row)

or 2-degree target,

50%

Thai subsidiary achieved 100%

Mitigation of

Strive to mitigate and adapt to

reduction of energy

7.3

reduction

renewable energy

and adaptation

climate change, a major global issue

use, introduction

CO2

13.1

Group

2030

(Scope 1.2,

p21

to climate

that has a significant impact on our

of renewable

emissions

Expanded solar power generation

energy, evaluation

compared

change

business.

13.2

facilities at Higashi Ogaki Plant and

improvement in

to FY2019)

Yoro Plant

"climate change"

13.3

CO2 emissions (group): 76.9 kt

and "water" in CDP's

supply chain program

(18.4% reduction from FY2019)

Engage in manufacturing from the

9.4

30%

Material recycling of plastic waste at

perspective of resource conservation

Promotion of waste

12.2

Amount

Wakayanagi Plant

Sustainable

and reuse, including the procurement

Group

2030

reduction

Amount of waste (group): 3,625 t

p22

minimization and

of waste

resources use

of raw materials and product design,

recycling

12.4

generated

(from

(8.0% reduction in Japan, 18.4%

based on the demands of society and

12.5

FY2019)*

reduction overseas, compared to

changing values.

FY2019)

Consider effective use of water

Reduction of water

3.9

Reduction of cleaning water on

electrodeposition coating (E-coat)

Conservation of

resources and biodiversity because of

consumption,

6.3

Amount of

Group

2030

Proper

lines and plating lines

p22

the increasing severity of floods and

and water quality

water resources

droughts worldwide, and growing

monitoring and

6.4

water used

usage

Water usage (group): : 1,394 thousand

concerns over water shortages.

external disclosure

m3 (20.1% reduction compared to

FY2019)

* Material recycling in Japan and the amount of waste at some bases were not included in the disclosed data, so the waste emissions targets for 2030 and actual results for 2022 have been changed

