Sustainability Data Book 2023 Editorial Policy

The Pacific Industrial Group has been publishing Sustainability Reports (formerly CSR Reports) since 2007 to promote and enhance dialogue with more of our stakeholders so as to build a sustainable society.

We have decided to publish the "Integrated Report"(Creating Tomorrow Report) to convey our value creation story to investors and others in an easy-to-understand manner, starting with our Group's PURPOSE.

In addition, based on our responsibility to disclose sustainability information to a wide range of stakeholders and in response to requests from ESG evaluation organizations and others, we have decided to disclose sustainability information in a Sustainability Data Book (this report) based on materiality and in reference to the GRI Guidelines.

We will create a sustainable tomorrow by promoting management that takes into account the impact on stakeholders, a factor that is becoming increasingly important on a global level, and by continuing to disclose the results of these efforts.

Reporting System

Integrated Report Creating Tomorrow Report 2023 For investors and other Provides an Mainly for stakeholders easy-to-understan 思いをこめて、あしたをつくる investors and d value creation For stakeholders shareholders story Issued in October For the Issued in October general public Sustainability Data Book Issued in June (this document) Securities Report Detailed material Updated as needed In addition to financial (important) information, sustainability sustainability Website information added from 2023 information. Substantial media, including

timely information, PURPOSE, strengths, and products