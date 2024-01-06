Pacific Industries Limited is an India-based quarry owner and processor of natural stones. The Company's segments include Stone - Granite and Quartz, and Investment and Finance. The Company is engaged in the export, manufacturing and trading of granite tiles and slabs and quartz slabs and other goods and commission activities. Its product categories include north Indian granites and south Indian granites. Its north Indian granites include Alaska Gold, Alaska Cream, Alpine White, Apple Green, Arctic Pearl, Bianco Antico, Black Mariachi, Cheema Pink, Crystal Blue, Crystal Yellow, Desert Brown, Desert Gold, Desert Green, New Imperial Red, Platinum White, Rosy Pink and Royal Cream. Its south Indian granites include Absolute Black, Amba White, Amitas Amadeus, Astoria Pink, Black Beauty, Black Forest, Black Galaxy, Black Pearl, Blue Pearl, Cats Eye, Classic White, Colombo Juparana and Colonial Gold. The Company's quarries include Indigo, Savannah White, Blue Night and Titanium Black.

Sector Construction Materials