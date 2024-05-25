May 25, 2024 at 09:58 am EDT

Pacific Industries Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 595.52 million compared to INR 404.74 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 627.83 million compared to INR 484.9 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 47.2 million compared to INR 16.45 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.85 compared to INR 3.32 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.85 compared to INR 3.32 a year ago.