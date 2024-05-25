May 25, 2024 at 09:55 am EDT

Pacific Industries Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 1,900.01 million compared to INR 1,874.24 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,067.35 million compared to INR 2,038.58 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 118.78 million compared to INR 65.06 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.23 compared to INR 17.06 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.23 compared to INR 17.06 a year ago.