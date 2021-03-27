Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  Pacific Mercantile Bancorp    PMBC

PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP

(PMBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PACIFIC MERCANTILE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp - PMBC

03/27/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NasdaqGS: PMBC) to Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Pacific will receive only 0.5 shares of Banc of California for each share of Pacific that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pmbc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP
03/27PACIFIC MERCANTILE INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
03/27SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Pac..
PR
03/24PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP  : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Pacific Mercantile..
MT
03/23SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Near Session Lows Ahead of Tuesday's Close
MT
03/23SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Retreating With Broader Markets
MT
03/23PACIFIC MERCANTILE MERGER INVESTIGAT : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation ..
BU
03/23SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Firms Mostly Down Ahead of Tuesday's Market Open
MT
03/23PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
03/22SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether Pacific Mercantile Bancorp ha..
PR
03/22Banc of California to Acquire Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in All-Stock Deal; P..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59,9 M - -
Net income 2021 13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 202 M 202 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 9,05 $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradford R. Dinsmore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curt A. Christianssen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Denis P. Kalscheur Chairman
Philipp Garcia Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Maxwell G. Sinclair Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP76.26%179
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.05%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.61%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.15%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.85%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.41%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ