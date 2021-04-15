Pacific Online : PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 04/15/2021 | 05:25am EDT Send by mail :

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Pacific Online Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED 太 平 洋 網 絡 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 543) PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Pacific Online Limited to be held at Falcon Room I, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Monday, 17 May 2021 at 11 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed with this circular, and published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://corp.pconline.com.cn). Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. no later than 11 : 00 a.m. on Saturday, 15 May 2021) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting if they so wish. References to time and dates in this circular are to Hong Kong time and dates. PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING In view of the recent developments of COVID-19 pandemic, and taking into consideration of the guidelines issued by the Government of Hong Kong, the Company will implement the following preventive measures at the annual general meeting to protect attending shareholders from the risk of infection: compulsory body temperature check will be conducted for every shareholder or proxy at the entrance of the venue;

every shareholder or proxy is required to wear surgical face mask throughout the meeting;

no refreshment will be served; and

no souvenirs will be distributed. Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures may be denied entry into the meeting venue. The Company wishes to remind all shareholders that physical attendance in person at the annual general meeting is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. Shareholders may appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the meeting as an alternative to attending the meeting in person. 16 April 2021 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board 1. Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 2. Proposed Granting of the Buyback and Issuance Mandates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 3. Proposed Re-election of the Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 4. Annual General Meeting and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 5. Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 6. General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Appendix I - Explanatory Statement on the Buyback Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Appendix II - Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed to be Re-elected at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Notice of the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: ''Annual General an annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Falcon Meeting'' Room I, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Monday, 17 May 2021 at 11 : 00 a.m., to consider and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions contained in the notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof; ''Articles of the articles of association of the Company currently in force; Association'' ''Board'' the board of Directors; ''Buyback Mandate'' as defined in paragraph 2(a) of the Letter from the Board; ''Company'' Pacific Online Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange; ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company; ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time; ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong; ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China; ''Issuance Mandate'' as defined in paragraph 2(b) of the Letter from the Board; ''Latest Practicable 8 April 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the Date'' printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this circular; ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange; ''RMB'' Renminbi, the lawful currency of the People's Republic of China; ''SFO'' Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong; ''Share(s)'' ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company or if there has been a subsequent subdivision, consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the Company, shares forming part of the ordinary equity share capital of the Company; - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''Shareholder(s)'' holder(s) of Share(s); ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; ''Takeovers Code'' the Code on Takeovers and Mergers approved by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong; and ''%'' per cent. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED 太 平 洋 網 絡 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 543) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Dr. Lam Wai Yan Second Floor, Century Yard (Chairman & Chief Executive Officer) Cricket Square, P.O. Box 902 Mr. Ho Kam Wah Grand Cayman, KY1-1103 Mr. Wang Ta-Hsing Cayman Islands Independent Non-executive Directors: Principal Place of Business in Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec Hong Kong: Mr. Thaddeus Thomas Beczak Portion of Unit 807, Tower 2 Mr. Lam Wai Hon, Ambrose Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong 16 April 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir/Madam PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide Shareholders with information in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting for (i) the granting of the Buyback Mandate to the Directors; (ii) the granting of the Issuance Mandate to the Directors; (iii) the extension of the Issuance Mandate by adding to it the number of Shares repurchased by the Company under the Buyback Mandate; and (iv) the re-election of the retiring Directors. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. PROPOSED GRANTING OF THE BUYBACK AND ISSUANCE MANDATES At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 18 May 2020, general mandates were granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares and to issue new Shares respectively. Such mandates, to the extent not used by the date of the Annual General Meeting, will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. Ordinary resolutions will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to approve the granting of new general mandates to the Directors: to repurchase Shares, on the Stock Exchange or on any other stock exchange recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange, of not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of such resolution (i.e. a total of 113,405,566 Shares on the basis that the existing issued share capital of the Company of 1,134,055,667 Shares remains unchanged as at the date of the Annual General Meeting) (the ''Buyback Mandate''); to allot, issue or deal with new Shares of not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of such resolution (i.e. a total number of 226,811,133 Shares on the basis that the existing issued share capital of the Company of 1,134,055,667 Shares remains unchanged as at the date of the Annual General Meeting) (the ''Issuance Mandate''); and to extend the Issuance Mandate by adding the total number of Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the Buyback Mandate. The Buyback Mandate and the Issuance Mandate will continue in force until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company held after the Annual General Meeting or any earlier date as referred to in the proposed ordinary resolutions contained in items 7 and 8 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular. In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to send to the Shareholders an explanatory statement containing all the information reasonably necessary to enable them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the granting of the Buyback Mandate. The explanatory statement as required by the Listing Rules in connection with the Buyback Mandate is set out in Appendix I to this circular. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 3. PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS According to Article 87 of the Articles of Association, Mr. Ho Kam Wah and Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec shall retire from office by rotation and are eligible to offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee has reviewed the structure and composition of the Board, the confirmations and disclosures given by the Directors, the qualifications, skills and experience, time commitment and contribution of the retiring Directors with reference to the nomination principles and criteria set out in the Company's Board Diversity Policy and Director Nomination Policy and the Company's corporate strategy, and the independence of all independent non-executive Directors. Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec, who has been serving as an independent non-executive Director for more than 9 years, has confirmed his independence with reference to the factors set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec also demonstrates the ability to provide an independent, balanced and objective view to the Company's matters. The Nomination Committee and the Board thus considered that the retiring independent non-executive Director is independent in accordance with the independence guidelines set out in the Listing Rules. Besides, the Nomination Committee and the Board believed that the extensive business experience of Mr. Ho Kam Wah and Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec will continue to make contribution to the Board and are satisfied with all the retiring Directors' contribution to the Company, which will continue to bring valuable business experience, knowledge and professionalism to the Board for its efficient and effective functioning and diversity. The Nomination Committee and the Board therefore recommended the re-election of all the retiring Directors, including the aforesaid independent non-executive Director, who are due to retire at the Annual General Meeting. In accordance with Rule 13.74 of the Listing Rules, a listed issuer shall disclose the details required under Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules of any director(s) proposed to be re-elected or proposed new director in the notice or accompanying circular to its shareholders of the relevant general meeting, if such re-election or appointment is subject to Shareholders' approval at that relevant general meeting. The requisite details of the above retiring Directors are set out in Appendix II to this circular. 4. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT The notice of the Annual General Meeting is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular. At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions will be proposed to approve, inter alia, the granting of the Buyback Mandate and the Issuance Mandate, the extension of the Issuance Mandate by adding the number of Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Buyback Mandate and the re-election of the retiring Directors. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Pursuant to the Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Accordingly, all the proposed resolutions will be put to vote by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting. An announcement on the poll vote results will be made by the Company after the Annual General Meeting in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed with this circular and published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://corp.pconline.com.cn). Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, to the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. no later than 11 : 00 a.m. on Saturday, 15 May 2021) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. 5. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the granting of the Buyback Mandate, the granting/extension of the Issuance Mandate and the re-election of the retiring Directors are in the interests of the Company, the Group and the Shareholders. Accordingly, the Directors recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. 6. GENERAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to the additional information set out in Appendix I (Explanatory Statement on the Buyback Mandate) and Appendix II (Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed to be Re-elected at the Annual General Meeting) to this circular. Yours faithfully, By order of the Board Pacific Online Limited Lam Wai Yan Chairman - 6 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE BUYBACK MANDATE The following is an explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules to be sent to the Shareholders to enable them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting in relation to the granting of the Buyback Mandate. 1. REASONS FOR BUYBACK OF SHARES The Directors believe that the granting of the Buyback Mandate is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders. Repurchases of Shares may, depending on the market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, result in an enhancement of the net asset value per Share and/or earnings per Share. The Directors are seeking the granting of the Buyback Mandate to give the Company the flexibility to do so if and when appropriate. The number of Shares to be repurchased on any occasion and the price and other terms upon which the same are repurchased will be decided by the Directors at the relevant time, having regard to the circumstances then pertaining. 2. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 1,134,055,667 Shares. Subject to the passing of the ordinary resolution set out in item 7 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting in respect of the granting of the Buyback Mandate and on the basis that the issued share capital of the Company remains unchanged as at the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. 1,134,055,667 Shares, the Directors would be authorized under the Buyback Mandate to repurchase, during the period in which the Buyback Mandate remains in force, a total of 113,405,566 Shares, representing 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the Annual General Meeting. 3. FUNDING OF REPURCHASES Repurchases of Shares will be funded from the Company's internal resources, which shall be funds legally available for such purposes in accordance with the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the laws of Cayman Islands and/or any other applicable laws, as the case may be. 4. IMPACT OF REPURCHASES There might be a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company (as compared with the position disclosed in the audited accounts contained in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020) in the event that the Buyback Mandate was to be carried out in full at any time during the proposed repurchase period. However, the Directors do not intend to exercise the Buyback Mandate to such extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Company or the gearing levels which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time befitting the Company. - 7 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE BUYBACK MANDATE 5. TAKEOVERS CODE If, on the exercise of the power to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Buyback Mandate, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, a Shareholder or a group of Shareholders acting in concert (within the meaning under the Takeovers Code), could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code for all the Shares not already owned by such Shareholder or a group of Shareholders. To the best knowledge of the Directors, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Dr. Lam Wai Yan, personally held 320,810,561 Shares (representing approximately 28.29% of the total issued share capital of the Company) and Gallop Assets Management Limited, the entire issued share capital of which was owned by J.P. Morgan Trust Company (Bahamas) Limited as trustee of The Gallop Trust, held 296,172,030 Shares (representing approximately 26.12% of the total issued share capital of the Company). On presumption that both the issued share capital of the Company and the shareholdings of Dr. Lam Wai Yan and Gallop Assets Management Limited remained unchanged immediately before the full exercise of the Buyback Mandate, in the event that the Directors exercise in full the power to repurchase Shares under the Buyback Mandate, the shareholding interest of Dr. Lam Wai Yan would be increased to approximately 31.43% of the total issued share capital of the Company whereas the shareholding interest of Gallop Assets Management Limited would be increased to approximately 29.02% of the total issued share capital of the Company. In the opinion of the Directors, such an increase of shareholding may give rise to an obligation for Dr. Lam Wai Yan to make a mandatory offer under the Takeovers Code. The Directors do not have any present intention to exercise the Buyback Mandate to such an extent as would give rise to such an obligation. In addition, the Directors do not have any intention to exercise the proposed Buyback Mandate to the effect that it will result in the public float to fall below 25% or such other minimum percentage prescribed by the Listing Rules from time to time. 6. GENERAL None of the Directors or, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their respective close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) have any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company in the event that the granting of the Buyback Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. The Company has not been notified by any core connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company that they have a present intention to sell any Shares to the Company, or that they have undertaken not to sell any Shares held by them to the Company in the event that the granting of the Buyback Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. - 8 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE BUYBACK MANDATE The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange to exercise the power of the Company to make repurchases of Shares pursuant to the Buyback Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. 7. MARKET PRICES OF SHARES The highest and lowest prices per Share at which the Shares have traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the following months were as follows: Month Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2020 April 1.40 1.23 May 1.40 1.14 June 1.30 1.15 July 1.37 1.16 August 1.14 1.02 September 1.10 1.01 October 1.13 1.00 November 1.18 1.04 December 1.27 1.14 2021 January 1.29 1.19 February 1.54 1.25 March 1.55 1.34 April (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 1.61 1.44 8. REPURCHASES OF SHARES MADE BY THE COMPANY No repurchase of Shares has been made by the Company during the previous 6 months (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise). - 9 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Pursuant to the Listing Rules, the details of the Directors, who will retire and offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting according to the Articles of Association, are provided below. Mr. Ho Kam Wah Position and experience Mr. Ho Kam Wah (''Mr. Ho''), aged 68, is an executive director of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is also a director and the controlling shareholder of Treasure Field Holdings Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Ho obtained a bachelor's degree in Science from Illinois State University in 1976. He is principally involved in strategic planning and assisting in overall management and business development of the Group. Mr. Ho co-founded the Group and has played a major role in developing the businesses of the Group since 1997 and has an extensive management experience over 20 years in IT industry. Mr. Ho has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. Length of service Pursuant to the service agreement entered into between Mr. Ho and the Company, his current term of office is 3 years. He is also subject to retirement and re-election at annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association. Interests in shares As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Ho has the following interests in the shares of the Company pursuant to Part XV of the SFO: Mr. Ho personally held 3,491,565 Shares, representing approximately 0.31% of the issued share capital of the Company; and Mr. Ho was deemed to be interested in 99,348,480 Shares, representing approximately 8.76% of the issued share capital of the Company, which were held by Treasure Field Holdings Limited (a controlled corporation of Mr. Ho). Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ho was not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. - 10 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Relationships As far as the Directors are aware, Mr. Ho does not have any relationships with other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules). Director's emoluments Pursuant to the service agreement entered into between Mr. Ho and the Company, Mr. Ho's emoluments are set out below: Mr. Ho is currently entitled to receive an annual salary of HK$5,000. Mr. Ho is entitled to an annual management bonus of a sum to be determined by the Board in its absolute discretion provided that the aggregate sum of such bonus payable to all executive Directors in any financial year shall, unless the Board shall determine otherwise, not exceed 5% of the consolidated net profits of the Company after taxation and minority interests but before extraordinary items in that financial year. Mr. Ho is also entitled to participate in the share option scheme of the Company. The above emoluments of Mr. Ho are determined by the Board with reference to his experience, time commitment and responsibilities as well as the prevailing market conditions. Other information and matters that need to be disclosed or brought to the attention of the Shareholders As far as the Directors are aware, there is no information of Mr. Ho to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there are no other matters concerning Mr. Ho that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. - 11 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec Position and experience Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec (''Mr. Tsui''), aged 71, is an independent non-executive director, the chairman of both the audit committee and remuneration committee and a member of the nomination committee of the Company. He joined the Group in November 2007. Mr. Tsui obtained a bachelor's degree in Science (Industrial Engineering) and a master's degree in Engineering (Industrial Engineering) from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1975 and 1976, respectively. He attended the Programme for Senior Managers in Government at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University in 1993. He has been a member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute (formerly known as ''Hong Kong Securities Institute'') since 1998. Mr. Tsui has over 30 years' extensive experience in finance and administration, corporate and strategic planning, information technology and human resources management, having served at various international companies. He held key positions at the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong prior to joining the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1994 as an executive director of the finance and operations services division and becoming the chief executive in 1997. He was also the chairman of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute from 2001 to 2004. He was an adviser and a council member of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange from July 2001 to June 2002. Mr. Tsui was an independent non-executive director of China Oilfield Services Limited, China Power International Development Limited, Summit Ascent Holdings Limited and DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited (companies all listed on the Stock Exchange). He has resigned as an independent non-executive director of Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corporate (a company listed on Philippine Stock Exchange) in November 2020. Mr. Tsui acts as an independent non-executive director of the following listed companies: Name of listed companies COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. ATA Creativity Global Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Hua Medicine Save as disclosed above, Mr. Tsui has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. - 12 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Length of service Pursuant to the letter of appointment issued by the Company to Mr. Tsui, his current term of office is 3 years. He is also subject to retirement and re-election at annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association. Interests in shares As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Tsui personally held 232,051 Shares, representing approximately 0.02% of the issued share capital of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Tsui was not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. Relationships As far as the Directors are aware, Mr. Tsui does not have any relationships with other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules). Director's emoluments Pursuant to the letter of appointment issued by the Company to Mr. Tsui, Mr. Tsui is currently entitled to receive a director's fee of HK$420,000 per annum payable on a 12-month basis, which is determined by the Board with reference to his experience and responsibilities as well as the prevailing market conditions. Mr. Tsui is also eligible to participate in the share option scheme of the Company. However, Mr. Tsui is not eligible to participate in any bonus schemes or other benefits of the kind available to executive Directors. Other information and matters that need to be disclosed or brought to the attention of the Shareholders As far as the Directors are aware, there is no information of Mr. Tsui to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there are no other matters concerning Mr. Tsui that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. - 13 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PACIFIC ONLINE LIMITED 太 平 洋 網 絡 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 543) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual General Meeting of Pacific Online Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Falcon Room I, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Monday, 17 May 2021 at 11 : 00 a.m. for the following purposes: To consider and receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020; To declare a final dividend of RMB13.00 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2020; To re-elect Mr. Ho Kam Wah as an executive director of the Company; To re-elect Mr. Tsui Yiu Wa, Alec as an independent non-executive director of the Company; To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the respective directors' remuneration; To re-appoint Messrs PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix auditor's remuneration; To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

''THAT: subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to purchase its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') or on any other stock exchange recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange, subject to and in accordance with the applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; - 14 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the total number of shares of the Company to be purchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution, ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company's shareholders in general meetings; and the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held.''; 8. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: ''THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with authorized and unissued shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the directors to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; the total number of shares of the Company allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as defined below); the exercise of the outstanding conversion rights attaching to any convertible bonds or securities issued by the Company, which are convertible into shares of the Company; the exercise of options under share option scheme(s) of the Company; and - 15 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company's shareholders in general meetings; and the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange).''; and - 16 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 9. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: ''THAT conditional upon the passing of the resolutions set out in items 7 and 8 of the notice convening this meeting (the ''Notice''), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 8 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the total number of shares of the Company which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the directors pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 7 of the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.''. By order of the Board Pacific Online Limited Lam Wai Yan Chairman Hong Kong, 16 April 2021 Notes: Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her/it to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the above meeting (i.e. no later than 11 : 00 a.m. on Saturday, 15 May 2021) or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. - 17 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 12 May 2021 to Monday, 17 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the above meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company should ensure that all share transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 May 2021. For determining the entitlement to the proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020, the register of members of the Company will also be closed from Tuesday, 25 May 2021 to Wednesday, 26 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible to receive the proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020, unregistered holders of shares of the Company should ensure that all share transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Monday, 24 May 2021. References to time and dates in this Notice are to Hong Kong time and dates. - 18 - Attachments Original document

