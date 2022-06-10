Pacific Online : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 9, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number AS093-008809
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 003-865-392-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter PACIFIC ONLINE SYSTEMS CORPORATION
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 28th Floor East Tower, PSE Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig CityPostal Code1605
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8584-1700
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common
|
895,330,946
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
Pacific Online Systems CorporationLOTO
PSE Disclosure Form 4-8 - Change in Directors and/or Officers
(Resignation/Removal or Appointment/Election)
References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Election of Non-Executive Director (Mr. Raul B. De Mesa)
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
Please be advised that at a special meeting of the Corporation's Board of Directors held today, 09 June 2022, Mr. Raul B. De Mesa was elected as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors.
Resignation/Removal or Replacement
|
Name of Person
|
Position/Designation
|
Effective Date of Resignation/Cessation of term
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Reason(s) for Resignation/Cessation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Election or Appointment
|
Name of Person
|
Position/Designation
|
Date of Appointment/Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Effective Date of Appointment Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
|
Nature of Indirect Ownership
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
RAUL B. DE MESA
|
DIRECTOR
|
06/09/2022
|
06/09/2022
|
300
|
-
|
-
Promotion or Change in Designation
|
Name of Person
|
Position/Designation
|
Date of Approval
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Effective Date of Change
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
|
Nature of Indirect Ownership
|
From
|
To
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Mr. De Mesa is currently the Chairman of AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc. and a director at CAP Life Insurance Corporation. He is a distinguished banker and has gained a wealth of experience in the financial industry. He previously served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Commerce which was preceded by about 37 years of service in the banking industry, specifically in institutions like the Security Bank, Manila Banking Corporation, and Far East Bank and Trust Company.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
JASON NALUPTA
|
Designation
|
ASSISTANT CORPORATE SECRETARY
Disclaimer
