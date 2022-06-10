Pacific Online : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)

SEC FORM 17-C

Jun 9, 2022

PACIFIC ONLINE SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 895,330,946

Pacific Online Systems Corporation

LOTO

Subject of the Disclosure Election of Non-Executive Director (Mr. Raul B. De Mesa) Background/Description of the Disclosure Please be advised that at a special meeting of the Corporation's Board of Directors held today, 09 June 2022, Mr. Raul B. De Mesa was elected as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors.

(mmm/dd/yyyy) Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership Direct Indirect RAUL B. DE MESA DIRECTOR 06/09/2022 06/09/2022 300 - -

Other Relevant Information Mr. De Mesa is currently the Chairman of AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc. and a director at CAP Life Insurance Corporation. He is a distinguished banker and has gained a wealth of experience in the financial industry. He previously served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Commerce which was preceded by about 37 years of service in the banking industry, specifically in institutions like the Security Bank, Manila Banking Corporation, and Far East Bank and Trust Company.

