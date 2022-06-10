Log in
    LOTO   PHY6624V1071

PACIFIC ONLINE SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(LOTO)
  Report
2022-06-06
1.350 PHP   +3.05%
01:02aPACIFIC ONLINE : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)
PU
05/05Pacific Online Systems Corporation Announces Demise of Regina O. Reyes, Member of the Board of Directors
CI
04/25Pacific Online Systems Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Pacific Online : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)

06/10/2022 | 01:02am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 9, 20222. SEC Identification Number AS093-0088093. BIR Tax Identification No. 003-865-392-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter PACIFIC ONLINE SYSTEMS CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 28th Floor East Tower, PSE Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig CityPostal Code16058. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8584-17009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 895,330,946
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Pacific Online Systems CorporationLOTO PSE Disclosure Form 4-8 - Change in Directors and/or Officers
(Resignation/Removal or Appointment/Election)
References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Election of Non-Executive Director (Mr. Raul B. De Mesa)

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Please be advised that at a special meeting of the Corporation's Board of Directors held today, 09 June 2022, Mr. Raul B. De Mesa was elected as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors.

Resignation/Removal or Replacement
Name of Person Position/Designation Effective Date of Resignation/Cessation of term
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Reason(s) for Resignation/Cessation
- - - -
Election or Appointment
Name of Person Position/Designation Date of Appointment/Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Effective Date of Appointment Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct Indirect
RAUL B. DE MESA DIRECTOR 06/09/2022 06/09/2022 300 - -
Promotion or Change in Designation
Name of Person Position/Designation Date of Approval
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Effective Date of Change
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
From To Direct Indirect
- - - - - - - -
Other Relevant Information

Mr. De Mesa is currently the Chairman of AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc. and a director at CAP Life Insurance Corporation. He is a distinguished banker and has gained a wealth of experience in the financial industry. He previously served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Commerce which was preceded by about 37 years of service in the banking industry, specifically in institutions like the Security Bank, Manila Banking Corporation, and Far East Bank and Trust Company.

Filed on behalf by:
Name JASON NALUPTA
Designation ASSISTANT CORPORATE SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Pacificonline Systems Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
