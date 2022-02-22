Log in
    PAP   TH0805A10Z00

PACIFIC PIPE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PAP)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Pacific Pipe Public : Determination of the date of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the dividend payment, clarify the result of submission of Agenda and Nomination of Director Candidate.

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 22-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 12-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 11-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 10-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : Electronic conferencing (E-AGM)
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 22-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 11-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 10-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.84
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 05-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Pacific Pipe pcl published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 7 382 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2020 203 M 6,30 M 6,30 M
Net Debt 2020 1 474 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 4,92%
Capitalization 3 927 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 516
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart PACIFIC PIPE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Pipe Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aeimporn Punyasai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viriya Ampornapakul CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Kriengkrai Rukkulchon Chairman
Thitima Vattanasakdakul Chief Operation Officer
Piyanus Chaikajornwat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC PIPE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED26.06%122
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.5.17%26 469
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION1.98%20 183
JSW STEEL LIMITED-4.92%20 138
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.15.43%18 834
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-7.17%18 637