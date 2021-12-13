Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPBI   US69478X1054

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.

(PPBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Premier Bancorp : December 13, 2021 Investor Presentation

12/13/2021 | 06:26am EST
Strategy and

Governance

Update

Fall 2021

Steve Gardner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer sgardner@ppbi.com 949-864-8000

M. Christian Mitchell Lead Independent Director cmitchell@marshall-stevens.com213-233-1532

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND

WHERE TO FIND MORE INFORMATION

Forward Looking Statements

This investor presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. ("PPBI" or the "Company"), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Pacific Premier Bank ("Pacific Premier" or the "Bank"). Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "could," "may," "should," "will" or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on PPBI's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, capital management, tax rates and acquisitions we have made or may make. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect PPBI's future financial results and performance and could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Given the ongoing and dynamic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects remain uncertain. Although general business and economic conditions have begun to recover, the recovery could be slowed or reversed by a number of factors, including increases in COVID-19 infections, increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility, which could result in impairment to our goodwill in future periods. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways, including the potential adverse impact of loan modifications and payment deferrals implemented consistent with recent regulatory guidance. Other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR and potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments," commonly referenced as the CECL model, which has changed how we estimate credit losses and may further increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses in future periods; possible credit related impairments of securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill; the impact of current governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system, including any amendments to the Dodd- Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payments of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; public health crises and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national or global level; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. For purposes of Regulation G promulgated by the SEC, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of the registrant's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in the statement of income, statement of financial condition or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the issuer; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented in this regard. U.S. GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, PPBI has provided reconciliations within this presentation, as necessary, of the non-U.S GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. For more details on PPBI's non-U.S. GAAP measures, refer to the Appendix in this presentation.

© 2021 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. | All rights reserved

2

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.

Premier commercial bank in key metropolitan areas throughout the Western U.S.

Corporate Overview

Headquarters

Irvine, CA

Exchange/Listing

Nasdaq: PPBI

Market Capitalization(1)

$3.6 Billion

Average Daily Volume(2)

315,981 Shares

Common Shares Outstanding(3)

94,354,211

Dividend Yield(1)

3.42%

# of Research Analysts

7 Analysts

Branch Network

61 Full Service Branch Locations

Financial Highlights

Balance Sheet and Capital Ratios(3)

Profitability and Credit Quality(3)

Assets

$21.01 billion

ROAA

1.73%

Loans HFI

$13.98 billion

PPNR ROAA(4)(5)

1.98%

TCE / TA(5)

9.30%

Efficiency Ratio(5)

47.5%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.96%

NPA / Assets

0.17%

Total Capital Ratio

14.56%

ACL / Loans

1.51%

Note: All dollars in millions

  1. Market data as of December 3, 2021
  2. 3-monthaverage as of December 3, 2021
  3. As of September 30, 2021 or for the three months ended September 30, 2021
  4. Pre-provisionnet revenue excludes merger-related expense
  5. Please refer to non-U.S. GAAP reconciliation in the appendix

© 2021 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. | All rights reserved

BRANCH FOOTPRINT

Pacific

Northwest

Seattle MSA (10)

11

Portland MSA (2)

Other Washington (1)

Nevada

2

Las Vegas (1)

Central Coast

California

1

San Luis Obispo (7)

9

Santa Barbara (2)

Southern

35

California

3

Los Angeles-Orange (21)

San Diego (5)

Riverside-San Bernardino (9)

Arizona

Phoenix (1)

Tucson (2)

3

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Performance

  • Strong pre-provision net revenue generation
  • Enhanced fee income sources that diversify revenues
  • Low cost of deposits and higher net interest margin relative to peers(1)
  • Excellent asset quality metrics and better-than-peer average credit losses and nonperforming loans(1)

Attractive

Franchise

Value

  • One of the premier commercial bank franchises in the Western U.S.
  • Benefits from strength and size of attractive Western U.S. markets
  • Consistent investment, development and deployment of technology
  • Comprehensive product offering targeting small & middle-market businesses and corporations

Prudent Risk

• Experienced credit personnel take proactive approach credit risk management - disciplined net loan growth

over with better-than peer asset quality

Management

• No loans on COVID-19 temporary loan modifications as of September 30, 2021

• Management team, on average, has over 25 years of banking experience

Experienced

• Continuous strengthening and improvement of executives, senior managers, and personnel

Management

• Deep in-market relationships drive client-focused business model

• Proven track record of creating shareholder value

• Strong culture with best-in-class governance

Strong &

• 50% of independent directors have been added since 2018, with women currently representing 30% of

Regularly

independent directors

Refreshed Board

• Full Board responsible for overseeing ESG and corporate social responsibility efforts throughout our

organization

1. Peer group consists of Western region banks and thrifts with total assets between $5 billion and $53 billion as of September 30, 2021

© 2021 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. | All rights reserved

4

DISCIPLINED ACQUIRER

PPBI acquisitions have strengthened and enhanced franchise value

  • Acquisitions are fully integrated into Pacific Premier with a "one bank, one culture" approach
  • Total Assets have grown 38% compounded annually since 2013

Acquisition Timeline

$25,000

$20,000

$15,000

$10,000

$5,000

$-

February 2011

January 2014

January 2015

January 2016

April 2017 and

July 2018

June 2020

Canyon National

Infinity Franchise

Independence

Security

November 2017

Grandpoint

Opus Bank

Bank ($192MM

Holdings

Bank ($422MM

California

Heritage Oaks

Capital, Inc.

($8.3B assets)

assets) in FDIC-

($80MM assets),

assets)

Bancorp

Bancorp ($2.0B

($3.2B assets)

assisted deal

a specialty

($715MM

assets) and

finance company

assets)

Plaza Bancorp

$21,005

April 2012

($1.3B assets)

$19,737

$20,173

$20,529

Palm Desert

National Bank

($103MM assets)

in FDIC-assisted

deal

March 2013 and

$11,776

June 2013

$11,487

First Associations

Bank ($424MM

assets) and San

$8,025

Diego Trust Bank

($211MM assets)

$2,790

$4,036

$1,714

$2,038

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1Q'21

2Q'21

3Q'21

Non-Acquired Assets

Acquired Assets

Note: All dollars in millions

© 2021 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. | All rights reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 11:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
